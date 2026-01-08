These three tranches, with maturities of 2 years, 3 years, and 6 years, are accompanied respectively by a floating rate coupon of 3-month Euribor + 20 basis points per year, a fixed rate coupon of 2.5% per year, and a fixed rate coupon of 2.875% per year.

The net proceeds from the bonds will be used for the general corporate purposes of the cosmetics group, including partially financing the acquisition of an additional 10% stake in Galderma, announced in December 2025.

The bonds, which are expected to be rated "AA" (Stable) by S&P and "Aa1" (Stable) by Moody's, will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris as of the settlement-delivery date scheduled for January 12, 2026.