On Tuesday morning, L'Oréal shares posted the biggest decline in the CAC 40 on the Paris Stock Exchange, penalized by a note from Jefferies, which downgraded its recommendation on the stock from "hold" to "underperform," citing an overly rich valuation.



At 10:50 a.m., the stock was down 1.9%, while at the same time, the CAC index was virtually unchanged.



In a note, Jefferies points out that the market values the cosmetics giant at around 30x next year's expected earnings, a level at which investors are entitled to expect organic growth of more than 5% per year and improved profitability through higher margins.



However, the broker tempers this scenario, saying that it seems highly unlikely at a time when the beauty sector is returning to a "normal" growth trajectory of around 4% per year, following the exceptional boom caused by the explosion of the Chinese market.



Admittedly, L'Oréal continues to gain market share, the broker acknowledges, but at a slower pace than before, it points out, which means, in its opinion, that the stock could lose its appeal and be devalued on the stockmarket.



It has therefore lowered its target price from €371 to €340.









