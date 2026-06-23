L'Oréal shares fell Tuesday morning on the Paris stock exchange, weighed down by a Deutsche Bank note that cut its recommendation on the global cosmetics giant from hold to sell, ahead of what it expects will be a sharp slowdown in growth in the second half.
Around 11 a.m., the stock was down 0.93% at €374.6, while at the same time the CAC 40, its benchmark index, was off 0.97%.
A "two-speed" scenario for 2026
In a note released early in the morning, the German bank said it expects a year split into two very distinct periods, judging that the strong momentum seen early in the year is likely to fade by the end of the half.
While the German institution is looking for slightly stronger growth for the full year thanks to the solid start to 2026, it expects the pace to slow sharply in the second half.
The bank is particularly cautious about the situation in China, where less favorable credit data could weigh on demand in certain high-growth provinces that are more dependent on financing. It also points to intensifying competition, as Chinese exports of beauty products to the United States are rising sharply, which it sees as a sign of smaller local players gaining scale.
Supportive catalysts concentrated in the first half
Deutsche Bank also believes several first-half tailwinds may not carry over, noting that major commercial events in the United States, the FIFA World Cup, and preparations tied to celebrations of the United States' 250th anniversary (America250) are likely to concentrate a portion of consumption in the first half of the year.
The bank also notes that the rollout of a new ERP system led to inventory build-ups in certain distribution channels, which could artificially support second-quarter sales on an adjusted comparison.
But that momentum could reverse in the second half, with a tougher comparison base for innovative product launches and the gradual fade of favorable currency hedges that had supported the group's results, DB concludes, cutting its price target to €340 from €360.
L'Oréal is the world leading cosmetic group. The group offers skincare products (37.2% of net sales), makeup products (19.1%), haircare products (17.5%), fragrances (14.6%), hair colouring products (7.6%) and other (4%). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumer cosmetics (36.5%): L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie Niely, Dark and Lovely, Mixa, MG and Carol's Daughter brands;
- luxury cosmetics (35.4%): Lancôme, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Biotherm, Helena Rubinstein, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, Viktor&Rolf, Valentino, Azzaro, Prada, Takami, A?sop, etc.;
- active cosmetics (16.4%): La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Skinbetter Science, etc.;
- professional products (11.7%): L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix and PureOlogy brands.
Products are marketed through mass distribution and distance selling, selective distribution, hair salons and pharmacies.
At the end of 2025, L'Oréal has 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.3%), Europe (26.5%), North America (26.6%), North Asia (22.9%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (9.3%) and Latin America (7.4%).
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