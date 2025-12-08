Published on 12/08/2025 at 01:44 am EST - Modified on 12/08/2025 at 02:31 am EST

L'Oréal has announced the acquisition of an additional 10% stake in Galderma from a consortium led by EQT, which includes Sunshine SwissCo (SSCO), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Auba Investment, for an undisclosed amount. This transaction brings L'Oréal's total holding in the Swiss company to 20%.

As part of the agreement, Galderma's Board of Directors will consider appointing two board members representing the French group, replacing members from the EQT-led consortium, starting from the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

L'Oréal has stated it will continue to support Galderma's current management and strategy, maintaining the Swiss company's independence. The French cosmetics giant does not plan to further increase its stake. Both groups will also explore ways to strengthen their existing scientific partnership.

The transaction will be executed through an off-market operation. The agreement between L'Oréal, EQT, and the consortium includes standard clauses for this type of investment. The previous shareholders' agreement with SSCO will end upon completion of the deal.

The purchase will be financed through available cash and credit lines. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals. L'Oréal will consolidate its stake in Galderma using the equity method.