L'Oréal issues bonds worth €3 billion

Vincent Gallet Published on 11/13/2025 at 01:12 am EST

L'Oréal announces that it has successfully placed a bond issue with a total nominal value of €3 billion, the net proceeds of which will be used in particular to partially finance the acquisition of Kering Beauté.



The offering consists of three tranches: €850 million at 2 years (with a floating coupon of Euribor 3M + 20bp per annum), €1 billion at 5 years (fixed coupon of 2.750% per annum) and €1.15 billion at 10 years (fixed coupon of 3.375% per annum).



The cosmetics giant specifies that these bonds, which are rated AA (Stable) by S&P and Aa1 (Stable) by Moody's, will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris as of the settlement date scheduled for November 19.