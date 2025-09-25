Jefferies confirmed its "underperform" rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €340.



Ahead of Q3 results on October 21, we maintain our estimate of 4.7% LFL in Q3 (vs. 4.9%), representing growth of 5.4% (vs. 3.2% in H1). This is in line with estimated market growth of 5% in Q3, compared with 3% in H1, Jefferies said.



Europe remains resilient, and the United States and China are expected to contribute more than in the second quarter thanks to more favorable comparison conditions. Latin America anticipated slightly weaker demand compared to the second quarter, it adds.