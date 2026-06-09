L'Oréal launches its sixth employee share ownership plan
L'Oréal has announced the launch of its sixth employee share ownership operation, designed to allow group employees to acquire L'Oréal shares and involve them closely in the company's development. The plan will be rolled out in 63 countries where feasible. It will cover a maximum of 300,000 shares, unchanged from last year.
Eligible beneficiaries will have the opportunity to acquire L'Oréal shares through a so-called 'classic' subscription formula. They will also benefit from an employer contribution under the conditions described in the documentation prepared for them.
The subscription period will run from June 10 to June 24, 2026.
Settlement and delivery of the offer is scheduled for July 30, 2026.
The subscription price for the shares was set on June 5, 2026, and is equal to the average of the opening prices of L'Oréal shares on the Euronext Paris market during the twenty trading days preceding this decision, less a 20% discount.
Shares subscribed directly, as well as units from the Employee Shareholding Fund (FCPE), will be locked in for a five-year period, except in the event of early release as provided for by French regulations and subject to their applicability in the various countries where the offer is deployed.
L'Oréal is the world leading cosmetic group. The group offers skincare products (37.2% of net sales), makeup products (19.1%), haircare products (17.5%), fragrances (14.6%), hair colouring products (7.6%) and other (4%). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumer cosmetics (36.5%): L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie Niely, Dark and Lovely, Mixa, MG and Carol's Daughter brands;
- luxury cosmetics (35.4%): Lancôme, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Biotherm, Helena Rubinstein, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, Viktor&Rolf, Valentino, Azzaro, Prada, Takami, A?sop, etc.;
- active cosmetics (16.4%): La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Skinbetter Science, etc.;
- professional products (11.7%): L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix and PureOlogy brands.
Products are marketed through mass distribution and distance selling, selective distribution, hair salons and pharmacies.
At the end of 2025, L'Oréal has 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.3%), Europe (26.5%), North America (26.6%), North Asia (22.9%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (9.3%) and Latin America (7.4%).
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