Since its creation in 2023, L'Oréal's philanthropic climate emergency fund has supported more than 30 projects across 32 countries, including in India, where an insurance program against extreme heat was set up for 50,000 women working in the informal economy. In the event of an intense heatwave, the program provides direct payouts to offset lost income.
The fund has also intervened in Peru and Ecuador, backing Amazonian communities, and in Kenya, as part of a training plan for 1,300 young people in Nairobi neighborhoods.
In a statement, the French cosmetics giant noted that 358 natural disasters were recorded worldwide in 2025, with the human toll rising so that more than 110 million people were affected, 85% of them by climate-related events (storms, floods, droughts, wildfires and extreme heatwaves).
L'Oréal said it has allocated a total of €415m to date to its philanthropic initiatives, including its endowment fund for women, climate, nature regeneration, circular innovation and its sustainable innovation accelerator.
L'Oréal is the world leading cosmetic group. The group offers skincare products (37.2% of net sales), makeup products (19.1%), haircare products (17.5%), fragrances (14.6%), hair colouring products (7.6%) and other (4%). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumer cosmetics (36.5%): L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie Niely, Dark and Lovely, Mixa, MG and Carol's Daughter brands;
- luxury cosmetics (35.4%): Lancôme, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Biotherm, Helena Rubinstein, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, Viktor&Rolf, Valentino, Azzaro, Prada, Takami, A?sop, etc.;
- active cosmetics (16.4%): La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Skinbetter Science, etc.;
- professional products (11.7%): L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix and PureOlogy brands.
Products are marketed through mass distribution and distance selling, selective distribution, hair salons and pharmacies.
At the end of 2025, L'Oréal has 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.3%), Europe (26.5%), North America (26.6%), North Asia (22.9%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (9.3%) and Latin America (7.4%).
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