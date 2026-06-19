L'Oréal Rebuilds Its Climate Emergency Fund with €20m

L'Oréal said Friday it will contribute €20m by 2030 to fund an initiative designed to support the communities most vulnerable to climate disruption.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/19/2026 at 08:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Since its creation in 2023, L'Oréal's philanthropic climate emergency fund has supported more than 30 projects across 32 countries, including in India, where an insurance program against extreme heat was set up for 50,000 women working in the informal economy. In the event of an intense heatwave, the program provides direct payouts to offset lost income.



The fund has also intervened in Peru and Ecuador, backing Amazonian communities, and in Kenya, as part of a training plan for 1,300 young people in Nairobi neighborhoods.



In a statement, the French cosmetics giant noted that 358 natural disasters were recorded worldwide in 2025, with the human toll rising so that more than 110 million people were affected, 85% of them by climate-related events (storms, floods, droughts, wildfires and extreme heatwaves).



L'Oréal said it has allocated a total of €415m to date to its philanthropic initiatives, including its endowment fund for women, climate, nature regeneration, circular innovation and its sustainable innovation accelerator.