UBS confirms its neutral rating on the stock with an unchanged target of €367 following the publication of Q3 2025 figures yesterday evening.



The analyst believes that the third quarter is slightly below expectations.



'The disappointing results in North America were not entirely offset by the stronger performances in North Asia and Europe. Profits are broadly unchanged," UBS said in its report today.



The group announced revenue of €32.80bn for the first nine months, up +1.2% as reported.



LFL, i.e., at identical structure and exchange rates, revenue rose by +3.4%. Growth at constant exchange rates was +4.0%.