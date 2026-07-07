L'Oréal rises as RBC raises its price target

Up 2.7% at €388.2, L'Oréal shares were among the biggest gainers on the CAC 40 in Paris trading on Tuesday morning, helped by investors rotating back into consumer stocks at the expense of tech, and by a note from RBC that lifts its price target on the stock, arguing that the world's top cosmetics group is showing exceptional agility in the face of the headwinds currently buffeting the sector.

In a research note published Tuesday, analysts at the Canadian bank say the benefits of the "Beauty Stimulus" strategic plan rolled out by the French beauty giant are translating tangibly into sales growth, reinforcing market confidence in the durability of its business model



"L'Oréal has a major advantage, namely its ability to leverage its global footprint to move quickly into the most attractive segments, whether that means geographies, product categories, price points or distribution channels," RBC writes in a note.



According to the North American firm, that structural flexibility has enabled the group to navigate the current turbulence in the global beauty market with "far greater composure" than its main rivals, such as US-based Estée Lauder or Germany's Beiersdorf.



The Galderma angle



In its report, RBC also highlights L'Oréal's track record in mergers and acquisitions: while the market tends to be naturally skeptical during major consolidation deals, it says the group has earned the trust of the financial community.



The group has managed to sustain a return on invested capital above 20%, a level of profitability that clearly stands out from the rest of the sector, even as it pursues an ongoing strategy of targeted add-on acquisitions (bolt-on).



For RBC, that financial performance justifies investor optimism should L'Oréal ever decide to step up its stake in dermatology specialist Galderma, in which it owns 20% of the equity.



Its rating remains "outperform" with a price target raised to €450 from €430.