L'Oréal stands out, Jefferies sees a second quarter ahead of expectations

L'Oréal is posting the CAC 40's second-biggest gain on Wednesday on the Paris stock exchange, with shares in the world's No. 1 cosmetics group benefiting both from investors rotating back into consumer names amid waning appetite for technology stocks and from upbeat commentary from Jefferies analysts.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/24/2026 at 08:25 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Around 14:10, the beauty giant's stock was up 2.2% at more than €384.1, compared with a gain of around 0.3% for the CAC 40 index.



In a note released overnight, ahead of the first-half results due on July 29, Jefferies said the group continues to outperform its competitors in its key markets while also benefiting from a rebound in demand in China.



According to the broker, which raised its price target to €328 from €323, L'Oréal has once again taken market share from peers over the past 12 months in Europe and North America, based on data compiled by Nielsen.



Toward a second quarter ahead of expectations?



That momentum should allow it to post second-quarter growth above the sector, with Jefferies forecasting adjusted organic growth of 5.1%, versus a consensus that expects just 4.8%.



The broker also said it is seeing early signs of a positive inflection in China, supported by recent government statistics. It said L'Oréal is strengthening its position in e-commerce there and got off to a strong start during "6/18", the major mid-June promotional festival.



On the M&A front, the late-March completion of the deal with Kering Beauty should also mechanically lift the group's earnings per share, it added.



A still overrich valuation



Despite this solid operating picture, Jefferies believes L'Oréal shares are currently priced at a premium.



Trading at around 27 times expected earnings, the stock bakes in structural growth above 5%, which no longer matches market reality, as the underlying trend now sits closer to between 4% and 4.5%, making the current valuation level difficult to justify.



The broker therefore maintains its "underperform" rating on the stock.