L'Oréal stands out, Jefferies sees a second quarter ahead of expectations
L'Oréal is posting the CAC 40's second-biggest gain on Wednesday on the Paris stock exchange, with shares in the world's No. 1 cosmetics group benefiting both from investors rotating back into consumer names amid waning appetite for technology stocks and from upbeat commentary from Jefferies analysts.
Around 14:10, the beauty giant's stock was up 2.2% at more than €384.1, compared with a gain of around 0.3% for the CAC 40 index.
In a note released overnight, ahead of the first-half results due on July 29, Jefferies said the group continues to outperform its competitors in its key markets while also benefiting from a rebound in demand in China.
According to the broker, which raised its price target to €328 from €323, L'Oréal has once again taken market share from peers over the past 12 months in Europe and North America, based on data compiled by Nielsen.
Toward a second quarter ahead of expectations?
That momentum should allow it to post second-quarter growth above the sector, with Jefferies forecasting adjusted organic growth of 5.1%, versus a consensus that expects just 4.8%.
The broker also said it is seeing early signs of a positive inflection in China, supported by recent government statistics. It said L'Oréal is strengthening its position in e-commerce there and got off to a strong start during "6/18", the major mid-June promotional festival.
On the M&A front, the late-March completion of the deal with Kering Beauty should also mechanically lift the group's earnings per share, it added.
A still overrich valuation
Despite this solid operating picture, Jefferies believes L'Oréal shares are currently priced at a premium.
Trading at around 27 times expected earnings, the stock bakes in structural growth above 5%, which no longer matches market reality, as the underlying trend now sits closer to between 4% and 4.5%, making the current valuation level difficult to justify.
The broker therefore maintains its "underperform" rating on the stock.
L'Oréal is the world leading cosmetic group. The group offers skincare products (37.2% of net sales), makeup products (19.1%), haircare products (17.5%), fragrances (14.6%), hair colouring products (7.6%) and other (4%). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumer cosmetics (36.5%): L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie Niely, Dark and Lovely, Mixa, MG and Carol's Daughter brands;
- luxury cosmetics (35.4%): Lancôme, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Biotherm, Helena Rubinstein, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, Viktor&Rolf, Valentino, Azzaro, Prada, Takami, A?sop, etc.;
- active cosmetics (16.4%): La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Skinbetter Science, etc.;
- professional products (11.7%): L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix and PureOlogy brands.
Products are marketed through mass distribution and distance selling, selective distribution, hair salons and pharmacies.
At the end of 2025, L'Oréal has 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.3%), Europe (26.5%), North America (26.6%), North Asia (22.9%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (9.3%) and Latin America (7.4%).
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