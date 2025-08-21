Following the publication of reports by US peers, UBS is maintaining its 'neutral' rating on L'Oréal shares, as well as its target price of €353, which implies 13% downside potential for the world's leading cosmetics company.



The outlook presented by Estée Lauder and Coty for their 2026 fiscal years points to continued challenging and complex operating conditions in the beauty sector for the second half of the year, the broker summarises.