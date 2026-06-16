L3Harris Technologies has appointed JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley to lead the initial public offering of its Axyv missile division, according to reports from Bloomberg. The transaction could raise up to $2bn, with a listing potentially occurring as early as next month, depending on market conditions and the progress of the filing.
According to cited sources, additional financial institutions may still join the banking syndicate managing the offering. No further details have been disclosed regarding the target valuation or the size of the stake to be floated. L3Harris has declined to comment on the reports.
This project comes amid a favorable environment for the defense industry, bolstered by rising military budgets across numerous nations. Investors are showing increasing interest in sector players, fueling activity in financial markets and supporting capital raises and IPOs.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of information and communication equipment for the defense, government agency, and commercial structure markets. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- integrated mission systems (31.4%): intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, communication systems, electrical and electronic systems for marine platforms, advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions, etc.;
- space and airborne systems (30%): payload systems, sensors, complete mission solutions, confidential intelligence systems, cyber defense solutions, electronic warfare systems, etc.;
- communication systems (25.7%): tactical communication systems, broadband communications, integrated visual communications solutions, etc.;
- propulsion, power generation and defence systems (12.9%).
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (70.8%) and services (29.2%).
The United States account for 77.2% of net sales.
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