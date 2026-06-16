L3Harris Prepares IPO for Axyv Missile Division

L3Harris Technologies has appointed JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley to lead the initial public offering of its Axyv missile division, according to reports from Bloomberg. The transaction could raise up to $2bn, with a listing potentially occurring as early as next month, depending on market conditions and the progress of the filing.

Esteban Tesson Published on 06/16/2026 at 01:02 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to cited sources, additional financial institutions may still join the banking syndicate managing the offering. No further details have been disclosed regarding the target valuation or the size of the stake to be floated. L3Harris has declined to comment on the reports.



This project comes amid a favorable environment for the defense industry, bolstered by rising military budgets across numerous nations. Investors are showing increasing interest in sector players, fueling activity in financial markets and supporting capital raises and IPOs.