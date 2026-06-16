According to cited sources, additional financial institutions may still join the banking syndicate managing the offering. No further details have been disclosed regarding the target valuation or the size of the stake to be floated. L3Harris has declined to comment on the reports.

This project comes amid a favorable environment for the defense industry, bolstered by rising military budgets across numerous nations. Investors are showing increasing interest in sector players, fueling activity in financial markets and supporting capital raises and IPOs.