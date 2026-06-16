L3Harris Prepares IPO for Its Axyv Missile Division

L3Harris Technologies has appointed JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley to lead the IPO of its Axyv missile division, according to reports from Bloomberg. The transaction could raise up to $2bn, with a listing potentially even occurring next month, depending on market conditions and the progress of the filing.

According to the sources cited, additional financial institutions may still join the banking syndicate tasked with managing the offering. No further details have been disclosed regarding the target valuation or the specific stake to be floated on the market. L3Harris has declined to comment on these reports.



This project comes amid a favorable environment for the defense industry, bolstered by rising military budgets across numerous countries. Investors are showing increasing interest in sector players, fueling activity in the financial markets and supporting financing operations and new listings.