La Française de l'Energie begins drilling a well in Moselle
Published on 12/05/2025 at 05:00 am EST
With the launch of the new well, FDE is directly targeting the hydrogen formation zone in the subsoil in order to measure the hydrogen concentration at a depth of 3,000 meters and to assess the volumes present more accurately.
This operation is being carried out as part of the REGALOR II program, supported by the Grand-Est Region and the EU via the Just Transition Fund, which has awarded a grant of €8.8 million to the research program led by FDE.