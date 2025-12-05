La Française de l'Energie begins drilling a well in Moselle

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/05/2025 at 05:00 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

La Française de l'Energie (FDE) has announced that it has started drilling the PTH-2 deep well dedicated to natural hydrogen in Moselle, following on from the discovery of the deposit made in 2023 by the low-carbon energy producer.



With the launch of the new well, FDE is directly targeting the hydrogen formation zone in the subsoil in order to measure the hydrogen concentration at a depth of 3,000 meters and to assess the volumes present more accurately.



This operation is being carried out as part of the REGALOR II program, supported by the Grand-Est Region and the EU via the Just Transition Fund, which has awarded a grant of €8.8 million to the research program led by FDE.