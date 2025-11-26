Compagnie des Alpes has announced that the bid submitted by its subsidiary, Société d'Aménagement de La Plagne (SAP), has been selected by the Syndicat Intercommunal de la Grande Plagne (SIGP) following a competitive tender process.

As a result, SAP has been granted the renewal of the Public Service Delegation (DSP) contract covering the development and operation of the La Plagne ski area--including ski lifts and slopes--as well as the management of intra-resort shuttle services and the bobsleigh track.

With more than 2.6 million skier-days, La Plagne stands as the largest ski resort in the world. The domain features a network of 11 interconnected village resorts, comprising 225 kilometers of slopes, 133 runs, and 95 ski lifts.

This new DSP contract will take effect on June 11, 2027, for a period of 25 years. It enables the operation of a high-altitude ski area, ensuring long-term skiing opportunities as confirmed by snow forecasts, and offers significant potential for diversification.