Yesterday, the Fed released the minutes of its last meeting. They confirm that the 25bp cut was due to concerns about the slowdown in the job market. This is indeed experiencing an unusual situation, marked by a decline in both labor demand and supply.

"Low hiring, low firing" is a phrase often heard in the United States to describe the dynamics of the labor market. In other words, a balance in which there are few hires and few fires.

This can be first seen in job creation, which has fallen to an average of 29,000 over the last three months, compared to over 200,000 at the beginning of the year. This was also shown in the latest survey by Challenger. In September, US employers announced fewer layoffs, but hiring plans for this year are at their lowest since 2009.

Two simple indicators illustrate the current state of the labor market: the hiring rate and the resignation rate, both of which are trending downward.

Hiring rate and resignation rate. Source: Apollo Global Management

On the one hand, there are fewer hires. This is because uncertainties (particularly relating to tariffs) are prompting companies to be cautious, the advent of AI is already responsible for a decline in job offers for young graduates and the Trump administration wants to reduce the size of the government. However, it is the public sector that has driven job creation in recent years.

Job creation in the public (blue) and private (green) sectors. Source: Apollo Global Management

On the other hand, this context is encouraging employees to stay put in their jobs. They are in a less favorable position than at the end of the Covid pandemic, when labor shortages allowed them to obtain better salaries by changing jobs.

Added to this is the fact that there are simply fewer job opportunities, i.e., fewer people available for work, because the Trump administration has significantly tightened the country's immigration policy. This is not simply a matter of closing the borders, but also means deporting 1 million people a year, which will have an impact on sectors such as hospitality/catering and construction.

The result is a rather strange balance between low job creation and a stable unemployment rate.

For the Fed, this is a situation where the downside risks to employment are increasing, justifying a loosening of monetary policy. After a 25bp cut in September, the markets (like most FOMC members) expect two further cuts between now and the end of the year.

But all this still needs to be confirmed by data. Data that is... also at a standstill. Since the shutdown began on October 1, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has been closed. As a result, the monthly employment report was not published last week.