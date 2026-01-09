Once again this is the takeaway from the December jobs report. Job creations came in below expectations, although the unemployment rate actually fell to 4.4%.

Once again, US employment figures are hard to read. In December, the US economy created 50,000 jobs, versus 70,000 expected by the Bloomberg consensus. At the same time, job gains over the previous two months were revised down (-76,000).



So this is a clear disappointment on the jobs-creation front; although, at the same time, the unemployment rate fell by two tenths, from 4.6% to 4.4%. Economists, meanwhile, had expected 4.5%. Part of the decline is explained by a drop in the participation rate, down one tenth to 62.4%. In other words, fewer people are active in the labor market.



The December jobs report rounds out a series of data released this week on the US labor market. On Wednesday, the ADP survey counted 41,000 job gains in the private sector, versus a Bloomberg consensus of 50,000. On Thursday, the Challenger survey showed that US companies' layoff plans hit a 17-month low, while weekly jobless-claims filings remain near 200,000, a fairly low level.



All of this data points to a fairly frozen labor market - that well-known balance of "low hiring, low firing” described for months by economists.



As a result, over the whole of 2025, the private sector created just 61,000 jobs on average each month. This is the weakest total, excluding recessionary periods, since 2003.



A situation that looks somewhat precarious. The risk is that it ultimately leads to more layoffs and a rise in the unemployment rate. A good share of Fed members believe this, and it is what led a majority of them to vote in favor of three rate cuts late last year.



Today's data (the drop in the unemployment rate in particular) nevertheless appears to definitively bury a rate cut at the next meeting, on January 28. Even so, two 25bp cuts are still expected by the end of 2026, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.