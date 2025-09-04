The U.S. economy is waiting for a number. Not a particularly elegant number, but one that Wall Street treats with ritual gravity: the monthly payrolls report. On Friday morning, it will tell investors how many Americans were hired last month. Ahead of it, other signposts crowd the calendar: the private ADP tally, the weekly jobless claims, each promising a clue to the state of the labor market. These releases matter not only for what they reveal about employment but for how they might shape the Federal Reserve's hand.

The latest clue arrived this morning, when the ADP report showed U.S. private payrolls rising by just 54,000 in August, short of the 68,000 economists had forecast. On its own, the figure is hardly catastrophic, but its modest scale reinforced the sense of a labor market losing momentum. For investors conditioned to interpret weakness as dovish fuel, the shortfall deepened conviction that the Fed will soon pivot to cuts. Yet the gap between expectations and reality also hinted at fragility: an economy still creating jobs, but not at the pace once thought necessary to sustain growth.

The fixation has grown more intense as the Fed's posture has shifted. Just weeks ago, Jerome Powell spoke of "rising risks to employment," a phrase that traders received as confirmation that the central bank was edging closer to cutting rates. Markets have now priced in such a move with near-total confidence.

But the broader picture resists easy optimism. Yields on long-term Treasuries have slightly cooled but remain elevated, pressuring equities. September, with its well-earned reputation as a cruel month for stocks, has already lived up to its billing in early trading sessions. On Thursday morning, S&P 500 E-minis inched upward, Nasdaq contracts showed a modest gain, and Dow futures were slightly down.

At the level of individual companies, the mood is equally unsettled. Salesforce, once the emblem of cloud-based inevitability, delivered a forecast that fell short of Wall Street's hopes, sending its stock down sharply. The disappointment was not just about revenue; it suggested doubts about the company's ability to turn its much-hyped AI platform into a reliable source of growth. Elsewhere, Figma stumbled on its first quarterly outing as a public company.

This cooling of enthusiasm highlights a paradox. Investors still believe in AI as the story of the decade, but they are running out of patience with the costly, incremental steps that transformation requires. They want the future to arrive fully monetized, without the awkward adolescence of trial and error. That tension is beginning to reshape valuations in the tech sector: faith in long-term disruption colliding with short-term earnings demands.

Politics, as always, lurks at the edges. Stephen Miran, nominated to fill Adriana Kugler's recently vacated Fed seat, faces a Senate hearing that will test both his credentials and the Senate's appetite for shaping monetary policy through personnel. His confirmation would not instantly redirect policy, but it adds another variable to the central bank's evolving mix of voices.

Amid this uncertainty, selective bursts of confidence stand out. American Eagle Outfitters, buoyed by celebrity partnerships, surged more than 23% on a strong forecast. Alphabet briefly touched an intraday record high after a favorable antitrust ruling. These stories suggest that investors remain hungry for pockets of optimism, even if the larger mood remains clouded by macroeconomic doubts.

Alphabet helped Wall Street to turn a hesitant session into a triumph. Apple also helped with a near 4% rise. This came after a U.S. court allowed Google to retain its Chrome browser and, by extension, its $20 billion annual search deal with Apple. These gains masked weakness elsewhere - nine of eleven S&P 500 sectors declined - and the Dow and Russell 2000 slipped, suggesting the broader market was less celebratory. Still, Alphabet's jump pushed its market capitalization to $2.8 trillion, cementing its place just behind Apple and Microsoft in the corporate hierarchy.

Beyond U.S. equities, Europe found a fragile rebound after inflation jitters and French political tensions, with the Stoxx 600 up 0.7% on defensive and industrial strength. But Asia told a different story: Chinese markets endured their third straight sharp drop, raising speculation that Beijing may deploy regulators to tame volatility it once courted. Oil prices, meanwhile, slid on storage buildups and OPEC+ supply signals, with Goldman Sachs projecting Brent could fall to $50 next year - a welcome cushion for U.S. consumers but a blow to higher-cost producers.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: in Switzerland, the consumer price index and unemployment rate; in the eurozone, industrial orders; In the United States, Challenger job cuts, ADP employment change, new jobless claims, non-farm productivity, trade balance, unit labor costs, S&P Global US Composite and Services PMIs, ISM Services Index, and DOE crude oil inventories. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98,275

: 98,275 Gold : $3,545

: $3,545 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $66.88 ( WTI ) $63.31

: $66.88 ( ) $63.31 United States 10 years : 4.15%

: 4.15% BITCOIN: $111,000

In corporate news:

Lockheed Martin secured a $9.8 billion contract from the U.S. Army to supply nearly 2,000 Patriot missiles, marking its largest missile division contract to date.

Blackstone and State Street will launch a new ETF offering exposure to European AAA-rated CLOs, with listings planned across multiple European exchanges.

Ciena reported a 29.4% year-over-year revenue jump in Q3, beating estimates on strong AI-driven demand for high-speed connectivity.

KKR acquired Korean cosmetics packaging firm Samhwa from TPG for $528 million, expanding its footprint in the K-beauty market.

Duolingo was downgraded to neutral from buy by DA Davidson, which also slashed its price target to $300 from $500.

Malaysia demanded that TikTok implement age verification to better protect minors, following government dissatisfaction with current moderation efforts.

Amazon finalized its acquisition of Indian fintech Axio, gaining a direct lending license to expand its credit offerings in the country.

Blackstone-backed Avendus Capital's majority acquisition by Mizuho is stalled due to disagreements over valuation and exit terms.

Carlyle raised $20 billion to purchase aging private equity stakes, expanding its secondary investment strategy.

JPMorgan plans to launch its Chase digital retail bank in Germany in 2026, starting with savings accounts.

Apple is developing an AI-powered upgrade for Siri, dubbed "World Knowledge Answers", to be integrated into Safari and iOS search.

Indonesian authorities detained Nadiem Makarim, ex-minister and Gojek founder, over alleged corruption involving Chromebook procurement.

Genuine Parts added two directors following a settlement with Elliott Investment Management, which recently became its largest active shareholder.

JetBlue will enhance its onboard Wi-Fi through a partnership with Amazon's Project Kuiper, starting in 2027.

IonQ partnered with Element Six to develop quantum-grade diamond films for scalable quantum networks.

Palantir teamed up with Lumen to drive Lumen's AI-driven transformation using Palantir's Foundry and AI platform.

Goldman Sachs will invest up to $1 billion in T. Rowe Price, launching a strategic partnership focused on public-private investment solutions.

Nvidia is investing $600 million in Honeywell's quantum firm Quantinuum, valuing it at $10 billion.

Eli Lilly received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for its KRAS G12C lung cancer drug candidate, olomorasib, used with Merck's Keytruda.

GE Aerospace is investing $300 million in BETA Technologies to co-develop a hybrid electric turbogenerator for aviation applications.

Alphabet's Google was fined $425 million by a San Francisco jury for privacy violations related to tracking users despite settings.

Exxon Mobil explores sale of European chemical plants, potentially worth up to $1 billion.

ConocoPhillips to reduce workforce by 20-25% due to restructuring efforts.

Macy's shares soared after raising annual forecasts and reporting best comparable sales growth in three years.

