Lacroix remains optimistic about its forecasts for fiscal year 2026

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, Lacroix's consolidated revenue came in at €112.4m versus €112.1m a year earlier, indicating stable activity over the period (+0.3%). In line with the Group's expectations, this trend reflects a slight dip in the Electronics business and a normalization of growth in the Environment business, after an exceptionally strong first quarter, driven in particular by non-recurring items.

For the full first half, sales reached €235.2m, compared with €228m over the same period in 2025. Revenue therefore posted growth of 3.1% at mid-year, reflecting near stabilization in the Electronics business (-1.1%) and strong momentum in the Environment business (+12.8%).



After a first half in line with its expectations, the group, which specializes in designing and manufacturing electronic equipment, confirms its target of a moderate increase in revenue for the full year. This outlook includes a gradual rebound in the Electronics business, driven in particular by the ramp-up of the Aerospace & Defense segment, and at least a stabilization of the Environment business, shaped by two contrasting trends: a temporary slowdown in Public Lighting in France, on the one hand, and a cyclical acceleration in the Water segment (end of 2G/3G networks), on the other.



On profitability, Lacroix is very confident it will meet its target EBITDA margin of 7.6% in 2026.



Finally, regarding its financial structure, the group reiterates its target of net debt/EBITDA below 2.5.



In addition, looking ahead to 2027, the group reiterates all of its financial targets: revenue in a range of €475m to €500m, with an EBITDA margin above 8% and a net debt/EBITDA ratio below 2.0x.