For the full first half, sales reached €235.2m, compared with €228m over the same period in 2025. Revenue therefore posted growth of 3.1% at mid-year, reflecting near stabilization in the Electronics business (-1.1%) and strong momentum in the Environment business (+12.8%).

After a first half in line with its expectations, the group, which specializes in designing and manufacturing electronic equipment, confirms its target of a moderate increase in revenue for the full year. This outlook includes a gradual rebound in the Electronics business, driven in particular by the ramp-up of the Aerospace & Defense segment, and at least a stabilization of the Environment business, shaped by two contrasting trends: a temporary slowdown in Public Lighting in France, on the one hand, and a cyclical acceleration in the Water segment (end of 2G/3G networks), on the other.

On profitability, Lacroix is very confident it will meet its target EBITDA margin of 7.6% in 2026.

Finally, regarding its financial structure, the group reiterates its target of net debt/EBITDA below 2.5.

In addition, looking ahead to 2027, the group reiterates all of its financial targets: revenue in a range of €475m to €500m, with an EBITDA margin above 8% and a net debt/EBITDA ratio below 2.0x.