Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys). The group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling. Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations. Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. Net sales break down by family of products mainly between manganese (70.3%), mineralized sands (10.8%) and nickel (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (1.2%), Europe (26.1%), China (23.7%), Asia (29.1%), South America (13.9%), Africa (3.4%), North America (1.8%), Oceania (0.8%).