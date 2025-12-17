Eramet announces the appointment of Laetitia Brun as Director of Human Resources and member of the Executive Committee, effective February 9, 2026. She will succeed Anne-Marie Le Maignan, who has decided to retire.

A human resources specialist, Laetitia Brun has over 20 years of international experience and a solid track record in various sectors such as chemicals, metallurgy, infrastructure, and transportation.

Until now, she held the position of Group Human Resources Director at Seqens, a world leader in pharmaceutical solutions and specialty ingredients, where she was also a member of the Executive Committee.