Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to €6,899m, up +4.4% on a reported basis. On a comparable basis, growth was +3.9%, driven by its two main businesses.



Revenue for Q3 2025 amounted to €2,548m, up +5.4% y-o-y. On a comparable basis, growth was also +5.4%, notably driven by the growth of Lagardère Publishing (+6.6%) and Lagardère Travel Retail (+5.0%), while Lagardère Live declined slightly (-2.0%).



In Q3 2025, Lagardère Publishing's revenues amounted to €811m, up 5.9% on a reported basis and up 6.6% on a comparable basis.



Lagardère Travel Retail's revenues amounted to €1,695m, up +6.2% on a reported basis and +5.0% on a comparable basis, driven by all its geographical areas (except North Asia) and the launch of Duty Free activities at Auckland Airport. Excluding North Asia, revenue rose 7%.



In Q3 2025, Lagardère Live's revenue amounted to €42m, down 25.0% on a reported basis and 2.0% on a comparable basis. The difference between reported and comparable data is due to the sale of Paris Match (October 2024).