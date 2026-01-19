Louis Hachette Group reported to the AMF that, as of January 9, it had crossed the threshold of two-thirds of the voting rights in Lagardère, following the allocation of double voting rights.

The publishing group, which emerged from a Vivendi spin-off in 2024, specified that it holds 93,935,006 Lagardère shares representing 157,628,245 voting rights, amounting to 66.29% of the share capital and 69.88% of the voting rights in the company.