Louis Hachette Group reported to the AMF that, as of January 9, it had crossed the threshold of two-thirds of the voting rights in Lagardère, following the allocation of double voting rights.
The publishing group, which emerged from a Vivendi spin-off in 2024, specified that it holds 93,935,006 Lagardère shares representing 157,628,245 voting rights, amounting to 66.29% of the share capital and 69.88% of the voting rights in the company.
Lagardère S.A. is one of the world's leading companies specializing in content publishing, production, distribution and distribution whose highly performing brands generate and engage quality audiences thanks to its virtual and physical networks. Net sales down by activity as follows:
- Lagardère Travel Retail (65%): distribution of newspaper, communication and cultural leisure items;
- Lagardère Publishing (32.1%): publishing of books and works in the areas of general literature and education as well as illustrated and instalment publications;
- other (2.9%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (22.4%), European Union (24.9%), the United Kingdom (6.8%), Europe (8.6%), the United States (24.2%), North America (2.4%), Asia and Oceania (6%), Africa and Latin America (2.7%) and the Middle East (2%).
