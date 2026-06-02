Lagardère reshapes ELLE International organization
Media group Lagardère has announced a reorganization of ELLE International to bolster the integration of its international media activities and support the brand's development across content, partnerships, revenue, and global operations.
In this context, Julian Daniel has been appointed Executive Vice President, Global Content & Revenue - ELLE International Media Licenses. As part of his expanded responsibilities, he will oversee the global coordination of the ELLE brand's media activities, focusing on editorial content, revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and operational synergies.
Within this new structure reporting to Julian Daniel, Valeria Bessolo Llopiz, Chief Content Officer - ELLE International Media Licenses, will continue to provide her editorial expertise, creativity, artistic vision, and in-depth knowledge of the network and the ELLE universe.
Lagardère S.A. is one of the world's leading companies specializing in content publishing, production, distribution and distribution whose highly performing brands generate and engage quality audiences thanks to its virtual and physical networks. Net sales down by activity as follows:
- Lagardère Travel Retail (65.6%): distribution of newspaper, communication and cultural leisure items;
- Lagardère Publishing (32.2%): publishing of books and works in the areas of general literature and education as well as illustrated and instalment publications;
- other (2.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (21.4%), the European Union (33.5%), the United Kingdom (7.3%), Europe (2.1%), the United States (23.3%), Asia and Oceania (5.2%), Africa and Latin America (2.9%), Canada (2.3%) and Middle East (2%).
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