Lagardère reshapes ELLE International organization

Media group Lagardère has announced a reorganization of ELLE International to bolster the integration of its international media activities and support the brand's development across content, partnerships, revenue, and global operations.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/02/2026 at 07:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In this context, Julian Daniel has been appointed Executive Vice President, Global Content & Revenue - ELLE International Media Licenses. As part of his expanded responsibilities, he will oversee the global coordination of the ELLE brand's media activities, focusing on editorial content, revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and operational synergies.



Within this new structure reporting to Julian Daniel, Valeria Bessolo Llopiz, Chief Content Officer - ELLE International Media Licenses, will continue to provide her editorial expertise, creativity, artistic vision, and in-depth knowledge of the network and the ELLE universe.