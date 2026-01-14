Lagardère Splits Chairman and CEO Roles for Its "Travel Retail" Division
Lagardère announced on Wednesday the separation of the roles of chairman and chief executive officer within its strategic "Travel Retail" branch, effective March 1, following the scheduled retirement of Dag Rasmussen, who has led the division for over a decade.
In a statement, the French group said it had selected Frédéric Chevalier to succeed Rasmussen as chief executive officer, a role the executive will carry out under the supervision of a board of directors chaired by Arnaud Lagardère, who will assume the position of non-executive chairman.
Frédéric Chevalier, who joined Lagardère Travel Retail in 2006, has played a central role in transforming the business over the past two decades, notably through the structural integration of its three main sectors (travel retail brands including Relay,
duty free
and fashion/food services) as well as driving its global expansion.
Lagardère explained that his appointment as Dag Rasmussen's replacement is a "natural" and "carefully prepared" evolution since last year, fully aligned with the company's long-term strategy.
Dag Rasmussen, who joined Lagardère Travel Retail in 1988, has been one of the key architects of the entity's growth and international positioning. Under his leadership, the company has tripled its revenue, significantly expanded its geographic footprint, and established itself as one of the global leaders in travel retail, the group emphasized.
Lagardère Travel Retail, a subsidiary of the Louis Hachette Group through Lagardère, operates more than 5,000 stores in airports, train stations, and other concessions across more than 50 countries, and generated €7.6 billion in revenue in 2024, accounting for 65% of Lagardère's total business.
Lagardère S.A. is one of the world's leading companies specializing in content publishing, production, distribution and distribution whose highly performing brands generate and engage quality audiences thanks to its virtual and physical networks. Net sales down by activity as follows:
- Lagardère Travel Retail (65%): distribution of newspaper, communication and cultural leisure items;
- Lagardère Publishing (32.1%): publishing of books and works in the areas of general literature and education as well as illustrated and instalment publications;
- other (2.9%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (22.4%), European Union (24.9%), the United Kingdom (6.8%), Europe (8.6%), the United States (24.2%), North America (2.4%), Asia and Oceania (6%), Africa and Latin America (2.7%) and the Middle East (2%).
