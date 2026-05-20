Lam Research opens Austrian center to develop next-generation chip packaging
Lam Research has inaugurated a research facility in Salzburg, Austria, dedicated to the development of new semiconductor assembly technologies. The US-based chipmaking equipment specialist will focus its efforts on "panel-level packaging," a technology designed to increase chip density while reducing production costs. This initiative comes amid surging demand driven by artificial intelligence and the growing need for advanced processors.
The technology developed by Lam Research replaces traditional circular silicon wafers with square panels. Circular wafers result in material waste along their curved edges, where complete chips cannot be cut. Square panels thus optimize material utilization and increase the number of chips produced per surface area, lowering unit manufacturing costs. This improvement has become particularly strategic as semiconductor production capacities remain under pressure from the rise of artificial intelligence.
The new site leverages the expertise of Semsysco GmbH, an Austrian semiconductor equipment specialist acquired by Lam Research in 2022. The Salzburg laboratory becomes the group's first center entirely dedicated to wet chemical processes applied to semiconductor panels. Lam Research counts Samsung Electronics and TSMC, the world's leading contract chipmaker, among its primary customers.
Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. Its products and services are designed to help its customers build devices that are used in a variety of electronic products, including mobile phones, personal computers, cloud and enterprise servers, wearables, automotive vehicles and data storage devices. Its product families include ALTUS, SABRE, SPEED, Striker, VECTOR, Flex, Vantex, Kiyo, Versys Metal, Syndion, Coronus, and DV-Prime, Da Vinci, EOS, and SP Series. Its customer base includes semiconductor memory, foundries, and integrated device manufacturers that make products such as non-volatile memory, dynamic random-access memory, and logic devices. It offers services in areas like nanoscale manufacturing enablement, chemistry, plasma and fluidics, and others.
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