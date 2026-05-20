Lam Research has inaugurated a research facility in Salzburg, Austria, dedicated to the development of new semiconductor assembly technologies. The US-based chipmaking equipment specialist will focus its efforts on "panel-level packaging," a technology designed to increase chip density while reducing production costs. This initiative comes amid surging demand driven by artificial intelligence and the growing need for advanced processors.

The technology developed by Lam Research replaces traditional circular silicon wafers with square panels. Circular wafers result in material waste along their curved edges, where complete chips cannot be cut. Square panels thus optimize material utilization and increase the number of chips produced per surface area, lowering unit manufacturing costs. This improvement has become particularly strategic as semiconductor production capacities remain under pressure from the rise of artificial intelligence.



The new site leverages the expertise of Semsysco GmbH, an Austrian semiconductor equipment specialist acquired by Lam Research in 2022. The Salzburg laboratory becomes the group's first center entirely dedicated to wet chemical processes applied to semiconductor panels. Lam Research counts Samsung Electronics and TSMC, the world's leading contract chipmaker, among its primary customers.