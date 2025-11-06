Lanxess shares fell 11% in Frankfurt after adjusting its forecasts for FY 2025, with management now expecting EBITDA before exceptional items to be at the lower end of its range of €520m to €580m.



The German specialty chemicals group explains that "the persistently weak economic environment and massive geopolitical uncertainties had an impact on its results in Q3 2025."



As a result, its EBITDA before exceptional items fell by 27.7% to €125m and its sales declined by 16.3% to €1.34bn, with weak overall demand leading to lower sales volumes.



"The situation is particularly dramatic in our target industries of construction, automotive, and agrochemicals," said CEO Matthias Zachert, who expects this situation to continue into next year.



"We are therefore continuing to focus all our energy on what we can influence: reducing costs, streamlining processes and structures, and optimizing our market positioning," he continues.