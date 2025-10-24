Las Vegas Sands reported quarterly results well above expectations, supported by a strong recovery in demand in Singapore and Macau. The Nevada-based group, which owns Marina Bay Sands and several resorts in Macau, including the Venetian Macau, saw its stock soar more than 13% during the trading session. The company also raised its annual dividend to $1.20 per share and announced a new $2bn share buyback program.

Adjusted earnings per share reached 78 cents, compared with 60 cents anticipated by analysts, according to LSEG. In Macau, revenues rose 7.6% y-o-y to $1.91bn, exceeding market forecasts. In Singapore, growth was even more pronounced, with a 56.3% jump in revenue to $1.44bn, well above expectations of $1.14bn.

Total revenue for the quarter was $3.33bn, a sharp increase and above the consensus of $3.03bn. These results confirm the strength of the recovery in the group's Asian operations, driven by the rebound in regional tourism and increased patronage of its high-end establishments.