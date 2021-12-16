Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Inflation risk? Omicron slowdown? BoE rate move in the balance

12/16/2021 | 05:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A bus passes in front of the Bank of England, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England will say on Thursday whether it has delayed its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again, this time because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, or if it is taking action to see off a surge in inflation.

Investors had been expecting no increase in Bank Rate with a new coronavirus wave in full swing, but they ramped up some of those bets after data on Wednesday showed inflation leapt by far more than expected to a decade-high 5.1% in November.

"The Monetary Policy Committee has a difficult decision to make," Ellie Henderson, an economist at bank Investec said.

"There is now the real risk of inflation becoming entrenched - especially considering the signs of second-round effects in terms of rising wages, supported by a strong labour market - but this is balanced against the threat to the economic recovery from the new Omicron variant."

A rate hike on Thursday would put the BoE ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve. On Wednesday the Fed said was speeding up a phase-out of its bond-buying stimulus, a first step before possibly three interest rate rises in 2022.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan - due to give their latest policy statements on Thursday and Friday respectively - are further away from raising borrowing costs.

With global inflation pressures exacerbated by post-Brexit problems in Britain, the BoE has been signalling that the time to start weaning the economy off its huge pandemic stimulus programme is approaching.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund urged it not to succumb to "inaction bias".

But some BoE policymakers have said new uncertainty caused by Omicron means they might need more time.

A closely watched survey of purchasing managers published on Thursday showed a hit to hospitality and travel companies this month, sending private sector growth to a 10-month low.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit which produces the survey, said the index was moving towards levels usually associated with rate cuts rather than hikes.

The British central bank wrong-footed many investors six weeks ago when it kept Bank Rate on hold at 0.1% rather than raise it to 0.25%, giving itself more time to see the extent of any hit to the labour market from the end of the government's job-protecting furlough scheme.

Data subsequently showed no jump in unemployment. But market expectations were thrown up in the air again in late November with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday and a senior British health official said a big rise in hospitalisations is "a nailed-on prospect".

Michael Saunders, one of two members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee who voted to raise Bank Rate to 0.25% in November, said on Dec. 3 there "could be particular advantages in waiting to see more evidence" of Omicron's impact.

Bets in financial markets on a December Bank Rate hike to 0.25% fell to just one in three after his speech.

But they were at around 60% on Thursday, having risen on Wednesday after the shock inflation data.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Hugh Lawson)

By William Schomberg


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.35% 0.54185 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.50% 0.7196 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.17% 1.32825 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.25% 0.58888 Delayed Quote.2.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.42% 0.78204 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.85084 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.13011 Delayed Quote.-7.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.10% 0.009889 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.33% 0.013142 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
INVESTEC GROUP 2.01% 83.56 End-of-day quote.128.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.68135 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.15% 0.752842 Delayed Quote.3.37%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aTop central banks go their own ways into 2022
RE
05:52aTaiwan central bank raises GDP forecast, may hike rates in 2022
RE
05:50aInflation risk? Omicron slowdown? BoE rate move in the balance
RE
05:47aLithuania to ask European leaders for help against China after diplomats pull out
RE
05:46aEDF shares plunge after faults found at French nuclear power reactor
RE
05:46aIndian shares end four-day losing streak on IT boost
RE
05:43aEuro zone business growth slipped in December as Omicron rose
RE
05:41aQantas switches domestic fleet to Airbus in blow to Boeing
RE
05:37aAmid scandals, UK PM Johnson faces major test in local election
RE
05:37aIvory Coast cocoa grind up 6% in November, say exporters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
2Stocks march towards record highs ahead of ECB, BOE meetings
3Analysis-Fed's pivot raises investor question: When does QT start?
4HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
5Volkswagen 2021 sales to be just below 9 million vehicles - Manager Mag..

HOT NEWS