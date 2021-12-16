Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Taiwan central bank raises GDP forecast, may hike rates in 2022

12/16/2021 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Staff member stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank revised up the island's 2021 growth outlook on Thursday as strong exports bolstered its trade-reliant economy that has boomed on technology demand, and said it would likely tighten policy next year by raising rates.

Companies in Taiwan, home to major chip firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), have benefited from laptop and tablet demand to support the work-and-study-from-home trend during the pandemic, as well as a global shortage of microchips.

The central bank raised its 2021 estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.03% from a 5.75% forecast in September, and kept the benchmark discount rate at a record low of 1.125%, as expected by all 25 economists in a Reuters poll.

Bank governor Yang Chin-long told reporters the economy was not overheating, inflation was in a controllable range and that they were paying attention to rate rise decisions by major economies.

The rate cut last year was to help Taiwan's smaller firms, and their progress would help signal the future rate direction, he added.

"If their recovery is going well, then that's a good opportunity to raise it up again," Yang said, adding it theoretically could go back to where it was before being cut in March of last year at 1.375%.

Asked about the likelihood of a rate hike next year, Yang said "there is a possibility".

The bank "definitely will be heading towards the direction of tightening", he added.

Taiwan's decision to hold fire on rates comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.

Kevin Wang, an economist at Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co, said any rate rise next year would likely only come after the Fed moved first.

"I expect Taiwan's central bank is more likely to raise the rate in the second half, and maybe do so twice," he said.

Taiwan was one of the few Asian economies to grow in pandemic-hit 2020, expanding 3.11% that year - faster than China - after 2.71% growth in 2019.

GDP expanded in the third quarter of 2021 by 3.7% versus the year ago period, down from 7.43% in the second quarter, pulled lower by a partial lockdown to prevent domestic COVID-19 infections from spreading, but policy makers have predicted 6% or more growth for the full year because of the export surge.

For 2022, the bank said it saw GDP expanding 4.03%, compared to a previous prediction of 3.45%.

It has kept its policy rate unchanged at every quarterly meeting since cutting it in March 2020.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Christian Schmollinger)

By Liang-sa Loh and Yimou Lee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.50% 0.71992 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.17% 1.32827 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.42% 0.78204 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.13014 Delayed Quote.-7.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.33% 0.013142 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.23% 715.368 Real-time Quote.19.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.68132 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.54% 74.7 End-of-day quote.20.10%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.17% 600 End-of-day quote.13.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aTop central banks go their own ways into 2022
RE
05:52aTaiwan central bank raises GDP forecast, may hike rates in 2022
RE
05:50aInflation risk? Omicron slowdown? BoE rate move in the balance
RE
05:47aLithuania to ask European leaders for help against China after diplomats pull out
RE
05:46aEDF shares plunge after faults found at French nuclear power reactor
RE
05:46aIndian shares end four-day losing streak on IT boost
RE
05:43aEuro zone business growth slipped in December as Omicron rose
RE
05:41aQantas switches domestic fleet to Airbus in blow to Boeing
RE
05:37aAmid scandals, UK PM Johnson faces major test in local election
RE
05:37aIvory Coast cocoa grind up 6% in November, say exporters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
2Stocks march towards record highs ahead of ECB, BOE meetings
3Analysis-Fed's pivot raises investor question: When does QT start?
4HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
5Volkswagen 2021 sales to be just below 9 million vehicles - Manager Mag..

HOT NEWS