Governor Signe Krogstrup's introductory remarks on the presentation of Denmark's first green government bonds
|
Authors
|
Danmarks Nationalbank
|
Subject
|
Speeches from Danmarks Nationalbank
|
Type
|
Speeches
|
Year
|
2021
|
Published
|
16 December 2021
|
Governor Signe Krogstrup gave welcoming remarks at the first investor meeting regarding Danmarks Nationalbank's forthcoming issuance of green government bonds. She explained the background for the issuance. Green issuances contribute to the net-zero transition through the establishment of an efficient and transparent capital market, where green investments can find the right green projects. (English translation is forthcoming).
