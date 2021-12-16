Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Governor Signe Krogstrup's introductory remarks on the presentation of Denmark's first green government bonds

12/16/2021 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Governor Signe Krogstrup's introductory remarks on the presentation of Denmark's first green government bonds
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Speeches from Danmarks Nationalbank
Type Speeches
Year 2021
Published 16 December 2021
Governor Signe Krogstrup gave welcoming remarks at the first investor meeting regarding Danmarks Nationalbank's forthcoming issuance of green government bonds. She explained the background for the issuance. Green issuances contribute to the net-zero transition through the establishment of an efficient and transparent capital market, where green investments can find the right green projects. (English translation is forthcoming).
Page Content

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 10:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:04aAKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aHYCROFT MINING HOLDING CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aIRON MOUNTAIN INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aFacebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has book deal
AQ
06:03aANGIOGENEX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aPARKERVISION INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aDaVita Integrated Kidney Care Expands Clinical Leadership Team
PR
06:03aOver 100 New Tritium Fast Chargers Added to the Osprey Charging Network in the United Kingdom
BU
06:03aDWM Releases Annual Impact Report
BU
06:03aC.J. Lawrence Awarded Top Guns Designation by Informa Financial Intelligence
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
2Stocks march towards record highs ahead of ECB, BOE meetings
3Analysis-Fed's pivot raises investor question: When does QT start?
4HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
5Volkswagen 2021 sales to be just below 9 million vehicles - Manager Mag..

HOT NEWS