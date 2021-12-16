Customer reception during the holidays
We would like to inform our Dear Users that the personal reception of our Information Service will be closed between 21 December 2021 and 2 January 2022. During this period, we will welcome and receive your enquiries continually via the Contact us! interface and on weekdays by calling 06-1-345-6789. From 3 January 2022, we will be open again as usual.
We wish all our users a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Hungarian Central Statistical Office
H-1024 Budapest, Keleti Károly u. 5-7. Phone: +36 (1) 345 6000
Postal address: P.O.B. 51 Budapest, H-1525
http://www.ksh.hu
Disclaimer
KSH - Hungarian Central Statistical Office published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 10:58:07 UTC.