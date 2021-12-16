Customer reception during the holidays

We would like to inform our Dear Users that the personal reception of our Information Service will be closed between 21 December 2021 and 2 January 2022. During this period, we will welcome and receive your enquiries continually via the Contact us! interface and on weekdays by calling 06-1-345-6789. From 3 January 2022, we will be open again as usual.

We wish all our users a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Hungarian Central Statistical Office

H-1024 Budapest, Keleti Károly u. 5-7. Phone: +36 (1) 345 6000

Postal address: P.O.B. 51 Budapest, H-1525

http://www.ksh.hu