Planisware and EOS Software Partner to Offer Blended Business and Technology Portfolio Management Solution

12/16/2021 | 06:01am EST
Planisware Inc., a leading Strategic Portfolio Management provider, announced at its XChange user conference this week that it partnered with EOS Software to incorporate its Integrated Technology Portfolio Management (ITPM) solution into Planisware Enterprise. The combined capabilities will enable IT organizations to better plan, organize, and control their portfolios of applications, technologies, and vendors, as well as their budgets, service providers, programs and projects, skilled resources, and more.

“A unique synergy emerges from the integration of EOS Software’s complementary ITPM modules into Planisware Enterprise,” said Antoine Villata, CEO of Planisware North America. “IT and the rest of the business can collaborate as one, whether in IT-driven digital initiatives, customer-driven product initiatives that need IT support, or other scenarios that have been impeded by the IT-business divide.”

“EOS Software has always been looking at opportunities to offer the benefits of our IT Portfolio Management solution to more businesses,” said Mohit Doshi, founder and CEO of EOS Software. “We are excited to partner with Planisware to provide the capabilities of our ITPM platform to Planisware’s user community and together offer the best-in-class user experience and value to customers seeking to strategically align and optimize their business technology portfolios.”

Leading analyst firms have recognized EOS Software as among the best solutions for integrated IT portfolio management, and recognized Planisware as among the best for project portfolio management. “Together, our partnership is a clear win-win,” said Mr. Doshi.

The market for portfolio management solutions has been in transition, as users pressure established providers to offer dynamic business operations. The EOS Software/Planisware partnership complements Planisware’s Strategic Portfolio Management strength, enabling better integration of business operations with agile IT organizations.

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading global provider of SPM and PPM solutions worldwide across major industries, including consumer packaged goods, IT, engineering, automotive, aerospace and defense, high-tech, chemical manufacturing, life sciences, and energy. For more information about Planisware, please visit https://www.planisware.com or call 888-752-6479.

About EOS Software

EOS Software helps customers create and manage an integrated portfolio view of logical (projects, processes, capabilities) and physical IT assets (applications, platforms, services, and infrastructure) from risk, cost, and business value perspectives. Global Fortune 50 enterprises use its integrated platform to govern, rationalize, and optimize their IT portfolios. For more information, call 408-439-2903 or visit https://www.eossoftware.com.


HOT NEWS