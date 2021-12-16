Recruit Rooster Revealed as Winner In 2021 Davey Awards for ‘You Matter Here' DE&I Recruitment Marketing Video

With over 2,000 entries from across the U.S. and worldwide, Recruit Rooster and client American Heart Association were honored with a 2021 Davey Award for creative work seen in the DE&I recruitment marketing video 'You Matter Here'.

Among over 2,000 entries from across the United States and worldwide, Recruit Rooster was announced as a 2021 Davey Award recipient in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category of Online Film & Video. The winning submission was created by Recruit Rooster's Drew Palmer and Jordan Hester on behalf of client American Heart Association to highlight the company's deeply ingrained culture and values. The American Heart Association recently introduced a new initiative called 'You Matter Here' to celebrate employees and their mission-focused drive, and this video spoke to the heart of the effort.

"From the start of this video, you can see that diversity and inclusion are a core element of the culture at American Heart Association," commented Heather Hoffman, Recruit Rooster's Chief Operating Officer. "For our creative team, capturing this story in video and creating a narrative about something that was so inherently built into the foundation of their work was the easy part. We let the employee stories shine through, pulling in elements of branding and care that sit at the heart of it all. The result was an incredibly compelling testimony of the spirit of working at American Heart, which can be used for years to come."

The Davey Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an invitation-only member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms, including Spotify, Majestyk, Big Spaceship, Nissan, Tinder, Conde Nast, Disney, Microsoft, GE Digital, JP Morgan, PGA Tour, Wired, and many others.

Prior to receiving this award, Recruit Rooster was a Gold Winner in the 2020 MUSE Creative Awards for its 'First Day on the Job' video with client Frontdoor. Learn more about Recruit Rooster's Creative Services and recruitment marketing solutions by visiting http://www.recruitrooster.com.

About Recruit Rooster

Recruit Rooster is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DirectEmployers Association that is expanding recruitment marketing and creative services to offer new tools to win the best candidates. As the recruitment marketplace evolves, so do we. You need more than just a great jobs page, and that’s why Recruit Rooster goes above and beyond to offer services that communicate your company’s culture to potential candidates. We are expanding our solutions further to offer full career site branding, creative content services, and now, our very own talent community built with compliance in mind. It’s the recruitment marketing employers trust, made even better. To learn more about Recruit Rooster, visit https://recruitrooster.com.

About the Davey Awards

The Davey Awards exclusively honor the “Davids” of creativity, the finest small shops, firms, agencies, and companies worldwide. David defeated the giant Goliath with a big idea and a little rock - the sort of thing small agencies do each year. The annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of the "Creative Davids", who derive their strength from big ideas rather than big budgets. The Davey Awards is the leading awards competition specifically for smaller agencies as they compete with their peers to win the recognition they deserve. Visit daveyawards.com for more information.

