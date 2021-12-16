Log in
Melinda Coker Joins OnePIN's Advisory Board

12/16/2021 | 06:01am EST
BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePIN recently welcomed Melinda (Mel) Coker, P.E, Former Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations at AT&T Services, Inc., to the company's Board of Advisors. As a seasoned technology executive and board member with more than three decades of experience in the Telecom, Media and Technology industry, Ms. Coker has broad experience in strategy, operations, and marketing.  Ms. Coker played an instrumental role in leading next generation service launches within AT&T.  With a 30+ year tenure, Ms. Coker retired from AT&T in 2019.

During her career, Ms. Coker led strategy, consumer research, business analytics and operations for a $110B+ consumer business with 135M customer connections. She led the transformation of the consumer wireline business, shifting from legacy networks to next generation products while driving overall revenue growth across a $22B line of business.

At AT&T, she served in senior management leadership positions, including Chief Marketing Officer and SVP, Chief Strategy Officer and SVP-Strategy, and Executive VP of Strategy and Operations.

She currently serves on the Georgia Institute of Technology School of Electrical and Computing Engineering Advisory board, the Georgia Institute of Technology School of Electrical and Computing Engineering Diversity and Inclusion Council, and the Norcross First United Methodist Church Creation Kids Preschool board.

"OnePIN understands that globally, for most people, the mobile web will be the primary means of accessing the internet and essential services and that an individual's mobile device is a critical link to commerce and connection.  Their universal solutions and unique market approach have enabled them to build a sizable installed base. OnePIN is changing the future of mobile, and I want to be a part of it," said Ms. Coker.

Feyzi Çelik, President and CEO, OnePIN, Inc., noted "The OnePIN team welcomes Mel as a valuable addition to our Board of Advisors. Her deep experience in the telecom space, her intimate understanding of operator needs, and her vision for the future of mobile will be a big asset in shaping OnePIN's future products and services."

About OnePIN, Inc.
OnePIN, Inc., creates interactive user engagements that drive revenue, retention, and advertising opportunities from user behaviors. OnePIN's Cloud uses data integration into MNO systems to offer a universal user experience tailored to the mobile subscriber's context. The Company's services are deployed to over 500 million mobile subscribers, across 20 countries spanning the world's largest MNO groups. www.onepin.com.

Contact: marketing@onepin.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melinda-coker-joins-onepins-advisory-board-301445931.html

SOURCE OnePIN, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
