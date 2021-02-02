Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

$ 10.01 Billion Growth in Global Digital Signage Market During 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including AU Optronics Corp., Daktronics Inc., and E Ink Holdings Inc. | Technavio

02/02/2021 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the digital signage market. The market is segmented by application (retail, QSR and restaurants, education, healthcare, and others), product (hardware, services, and software), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and market behavior across various segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005498/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Signage Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Signage Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Digital Signage Market: Key Findings

  • Digital signage market value to grow by USD 10.01 billion at over 8% CAGR during 2020-2024
  • 38% of market growth to originate from Europe during the forecast period
  • Based on the application, the retail segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period
  • Digital signage market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Digital Signage Market: Growth Drivers

The high growth of retail space is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the segment. Factors such as rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and the rise in demand for quality products have fueled the growth of the global retail industry. In addition, the expansion of digital space has increased the adoption of digital signages across the retail industry to enable effective information dissemination, create engaging customer experiences, and attract more customers.

“High growth of DOOH signage will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Digital Signage Market: Major Vendors

AU Optronics Corp.

AU Optronics Corp. operates its business through segments such as Display and Energy. The company offers a wide range of digital signage, through its display segment.

Daktronics Inc.

Daktronics Inc. operates its business through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers a wide range of digital signage, such as digital billboards, digit and price displays, message displays, ITS signs, scoreboards, and video displays.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

E Ink Holdings Inc. operates its business through segments such as Monitors, Electronic shelf labels, and Others. The company offers a wide variety of digital signage, including large format displays and electronic shelf labels that are used in various industry sectors, including commercial and retail.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Social Media Management Software Market – Global social media management software market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Large Format Printers Market – Global large format printers market is segmented by technology (aqueous, solvent, UV-cured, and latex) and region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:54aEuro at 7-week lows as economic outlook darkens; yen slips
RE
03:54aIBERDROLA S A : Implementation of the second edition of the 'Iberdrola Retribución Flexible' optional dividend system corresponding to the fiscal year 2020
PU
03:54aEXTREME : Challenging Dominant Voices to Listen and Encouraging Non-Dominant Voices to Speak Up
PU
03:54aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : What CRE Investors Can Expect from Debt, Equity Sources Right Now
PU
03:52aElectrolux beats forecasts as stay-at-home trend spurs home appliance sales
RE
03:52aVIRGIN MONEY UK : makes 726 million pound provision for troubled loans
RE
03:52aLIVERAMP : Q2
PU
03:52aNEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : K11 and New World Development Receive Four Awards at the Esteemed MIPIM Asia Awards 2020
PU
03:52aJAI : Notice of Loss of Share Certificate
PU
03:52aMERCURY NZ : Urgency and action needed in response to Climate Change Commission draft report, says Mercury
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
2S&P 500 posts biggest gain since Nov. 24, led by gains in tech shares
3BP sinks to first loss in a decade on pandemic hit
4CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : CODEMASTERS : Game reboots key to future growth as EA seen posting record rev..
5ALPHABET INC. : All eyes on Alphabet's first-ever disclosure of Google Cloud profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ