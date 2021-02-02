$ 142.5 Billion Growth in Global Big Data Market 2020-2024 | Key Highlights on Major Segments and Market Forecasts | Technavio

The global big data market size is expected to grow by USD 142.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Big Data Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rise in the number of smart cities is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as data security issues might hamper growth.

Global Big Data Market: Type

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the services segment in 2019. Factors such as the rising adoption of big data software solutions and increasing investments in IT infrastructure by enterprises are driving the growth of the segment. Market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Global Big Data Market: Geographic Landscape

North America dominated the market with a 47% share in 2019. The market growth in the region is driven by digital transformation initiatives undertaken by enterprises and the rising need for enterprises to reduce operational expenses. The US is the critical market for big data in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America.

Companies Covered

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Big Data Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in big data market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the big data market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the big data market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the big data market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of blockchain solutions through big data implementation

Rise in strategic partnerships and acquisitions

Implementation of advanced technologies in big data analytics

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

