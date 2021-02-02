$ 142.5 Billion Growth in Global Big Data Market 2020-2024 | Key Highlights on Major Segments and Market Forecasts | Technavio

The global big data market size is expected to grow by USD 142.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.
Global Big Data Market 2020-2024
The rise in the number of smart cities is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as data security issues might hamper growth.
Global Big Data Market: Type
Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the services segment in 2019. Factors such as the rising adoption of big data software solutions and increasing investments in IT infrastructure by enterprises are driving the growth of the segment. Market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Global Big Data Market: Geographic Landscape
North America dominated the market with a 47% share in 2019. The market growth in the region is driven by digital transformation initiatives undertaken by enterprises and the rising need for enterprises to reduce operational expenses. The US is the critical market for big data in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America.
Companies Covered
Alphabet Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Oracle Corp.
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Splunk Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Big Data Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist in big data market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the big data market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the big data market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the big data market, vendors
