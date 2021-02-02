Log in
$ 142.5 Billion Growth in Global Big Data Market 2020-2024 | Key Highlights on Major Segments and Market Forecasts | Technavio

02/02/2021 | 02:25pm EST
The global big data market size is expected to grow by USD 142.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Big Data Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Big Data Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rise in the number of smart cities is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as data security issues might hamper growth.

Global Big Data Market: Type

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the services segment in 2019. Factors such as the rising adoption of big data software solutions and increasing investments in IT infrastructure by enterprises are driving the growth of the segment. Market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Global Big Data Market: Geographic Landscape

North America dominated the market with a 47% share in 2019. The market growth in the region is driven by digital transformation initiatives undertaken by enterprises and the rising need for enterprises to reduce operational expenses. The US is the critical market for big data in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America.

Companies Covered

  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Splunk Inc.

     

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Big Data Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in big data market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the big data market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the big data market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the big data market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • Market segmentation by deployment
  • Comparison by deployment
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Adoption of blockchain solutions through big data implementation
  • Rise in strategic partnerships and acquisitions
  • Implementation of advanced technologies in big data analytics

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Splunk Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
