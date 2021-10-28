تدعو الشركة السعودية الهندية للتأمين التعاوني (وفا للتأمين) مساهميها لحضور اجتماع ال&# 10/28/2021 | 05:58pm EDT Send by mail :

1443/03/22 Thu Oct 28, 2021 15:44:07 Wafa Insurance calls its shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Meeting (First Meeting) remotely through contemporary technology Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn Element List Explanation Introduction The Board of Directors of Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance (Wafa Insurance) is pleased to invite its shareholders to participate and vote for the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (First Meeting). The meeting will be held on Tuesday 18-04-1443H (Om Al Qura calendar) corresponding to 23-11-2021 G at 19:30 in Riyadh, at Wafa's headquarter via modern technology means through the Tadawulaty system, in line with the precautionary measures initiated by the relevant authorities to limit the spread of the emerging Coronavirus (COVID-19). City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting The company's head office , Qurtoba district , Saeed bin Zayed Street, Riyadh, Second floor - Office No. 7 remotely through contemporary technology. URL for the Meeting Location https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa Date of the General Assembly's Meeting 2021-11-23 Corresponding to 1443-04-18 Time of the General Assembly's Meeting 19:30 Attendance Eligibility Each shareholder who is registered with the Deposit Centre at the end of the trading session prior to the General Assembly meeting has the right to participate and vote the assembly meeting and in accordance with the policies and regulations. Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting The meeting shall be valid if the general Assembly meeting attended by shareholders representing at least a quarter of the capital in accordance with the company's articles of association, and if the quorum required to hold this meeting is not available, the second meeting will be held one hour after the end of the period specified for the first meeting, and the second meeting will be valid regardless of the number of shares represented in it. According to the text of Article (32) of the company's articles of association. General Assembly Meeting Agenda 1-Voting on the Board of Directors' report for the fiscal year ending on 31/12/2019. 2-Voting on the company's auditor's report for the fiscal year ending on 31/12/2019. 3-Voting on the financial statements for the fiscal year ending on 31/12/2019. 4-Voting on discharge the members of the Board of Directors from liability for the fiscal year ending on 31/12/2019. Proxy Form [Link] E-Vote Note that the shareholders registered in the Tadawulaty services will be able to electronically vote remotely on the General Meeting items starting at 10:00 am on Friday 14/04/1443 H corresponding to 19/ 11/ 2021 G until the end of the Meeting. Registration and voting in Tadawulaty services will be available and free for all shareholders using the following link: www.tadawulaty.com.sa Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting Eligibility for Registering the Attendance of the General Assembly's Meeting Ends upon the Convenience of the General Assembly's Meeting. Eligibility for Voting on the Business of the Meeting Agenda Ends upon the Counting Committee Concludes Counting the Votes. Method of Communication In case of any inquiries for the assembly items, please contact Shareholders' Relationship Dept. through: Tel: 0530880211 , E-mail: p6q4@hotmail.com Attached Documents [Link] The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate. Attachments Original document

