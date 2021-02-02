$ 204.81 Billion Growth in Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market During 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., and eDreams ODIGEO | Technavio

Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the online travel booking platform market. The market is segmented by type (packages and direct), booking platform (desktop/laptop and mobile/tablet), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and market behavior across various segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005869/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Online Travel Booking Platform Market: Key Findings

Online travel booking platform market value to grow by USD 204.81 billion at almost 5% CAGR during 2020-2024

34% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

Based on the type, the packages segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Online travel booking platform market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Online Travel Booking Platform Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing penetration of internet and smartphone is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Technological advances coupled with government initiatives have increased the availability and affordability of internet. Besides, the growth in the sales of smartphones, there has been a massive surge in the number of internet users. With the potential growth in the mobile phone and internet sectors, market vendors are launching innovative and user-friendly mobile applications. These factors are increasing the demand for global online travel booking platforms, which is driving the market growth.

“Increasing consolidation of online travel agencies and the growing adoption of online payment platforms will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Online Travel Booking Platform Market: Major Vendors

Airbnb Inc.

Airbnb Inc. operates its business through the Stays segment. The company offers various online travel bookings such as rental homes, restaurants, and experiences.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers online travel and related services through its various subsidiaries such as pricline.com, booking.com, KAYAK, Agoda, rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.

eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO operates its business through segments such as France, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and Rest of the World. The company offers tailored and custom travel plans under its brands such as eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages, Travellink, and Liligo.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Business Travel Market – Global business travel market is segmented by expenditure (travel fare, lodging, dining, and other expenditure), age (above 40 years and below 40 years), application (marketing, internal meeting, trade show, and product launch), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Agritourism Market – Global agritourism market is segmented by type (domestic and international) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005869/en/