पुस १३ गते रु.२१० करोडको ट्रेजरी बिल बोलकबोल हुने बारेको सूचना ।

Nepal Rastra Bank
Public Debt Management Department
Treasury Bill Auction Notice
Auction Date and Time: 2077 Poush 13 (28 December, 2020), Monday, 2:00 P.M.
Issue Date: 2077 Poush 14 (29 December, 2020), Tuesday.
Auction Amount and Maturity
|
Treasury
|
Serial No.
|
Renew
|
Offer Amount (Rs.in crore)
|
Maturity
|
Remarks
|
Bill
|
From
|
Renewal
|
Fresh
|
Total
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28 Days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91 Days
|
1549
|
1536
|
10.00
|
|
10.00
|
2077/12/17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182 Days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
364 Days
|
1549 ka
|
1497 ka
|
200.00
|
|
200.00
|
2078/09/13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
210.00
|
|
210.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bid Form Submission Link: https://obss.nrb.org.np/pd
Issue Manager: NRB, Public Debt Management Department, Kathmandu.
Other Information: Discount earning is taxable. Out of total offered amount, 15 percent is reserved for non-competitive bidders.
Previous Auction (2077/09/06)
|
Treasury
|
|
(Rs.in crore)
|
|
|
Discount Rate
|
|
|
|
|
Bill
|
Offer Amount
|
Bid Amount
|
Allocated Amount
|
|
|
|
Highest
|
Lowest
|
Weighted
|
|
|
|
|
28 Days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91 Days
|
1403.00
|
2440.00
|
1403.00
|
1.5899
|
0.4802
|
1.0978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182 days
|
500.00
|
1254.00
|
500.00
|
1.5000
|
0.7899
|
1.3063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
364 Days
|
200.00
|
1303.00
|
200.00
|
1.8998
|
1.4494
|
1.8011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
Bidders should bid through Online Bidding System (OBS) only.
Bidders, who do not have account at NRB, should present earnest money deposit voucher in PDMD by 2:00 P.M.
Allocated amount will be settled through NRB Bank Account.
Successful bidders, who do not have account at NRB, should deposit remaining amount in Account No. 1200000/015-110-524at NRB and present voucher in PDMD.
