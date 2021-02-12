Log in
﻿IP Infusion Recognized as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Network Operating Systems

02/12/2021 | 12:01pm EST
IP Infusion affirmed as a fast mover and innovative leader among a field of 19 vendors

IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that GigaOm has recognized the company as a Leader in its GigaOm Radar Report for Network Operating Systems which covers all notable network operating system (NOS) vendors and their offerings available today. GigaOm is a leading independent research agency and global voice of emerging technologies.

GigaOm’s Vendor Assessment for Technology Decision Makers reviewed network operating systems that can be purchased independently from the hardware to allow network operators to build a disaggregated network. Each vendor is evaluated for its feature set, scalability, flexibility, usability, solution/partner ecosystem, support, Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and vision/roadmap. The GigaOm Radar weighs each vendor's execution, roadmap, and ability to innovate to plot solutions.

IP Infusion was the closest of all vendors to the center of the GigaOm Radar chart, firmly in the leader space, being recognized for completeness, innovation and maturity of solution.

“With over 20 years’ experience providing NOS solutions, IP Infusion’s rich pedigree guarantees you won’t get fired for choosing this company. IP Infusion has carrier-grade, open-source solutions to meet the needs of customers looking for a low-cost NOS,” said Chris Grundemann, Research Analyst at GigaOm.

According to GigaOm, a market defined by limited choice and “a few sizes fit all” solutions is now giving way to disaggregated hardware and software based on open standards and interoperability. Instead of purchasing and deploying a “best fit” solution, customers have the freedom to independently choose—and swap out—the hardware and software that makes the most sense for each use case. Disaggregation also enables users to add and remove specific features, creating a network tailored to their operations’ exact needs, limiting vulnerabilities and risk exposure.

“Being recognized as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Network Operating Systems is the result of IP Infusion’s dedicated focus on accelerating disaggregated networking for our more than 350 customers, thousands of deployments and over 100 current PoCs from over 200 engagements,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “We believe this placement near the center of the GigaOm Radar validates our focus on delivering leading-edge network operating systems and support for network operators demanding state-of-the-art technology for their disaggregated networking solution.”

Backed with its 20 years of experience, IP Infusion is a proven innovator across a wide variety of use cases. With IP Infusion, mobile operators can develop disaggregated networking solutions more easily for their 5G, optical transport and data center deployment. In addition, AT&T selected IP Infusion as an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition.

“Telecom Infra Project (TIP) congratulates IP Infusion on the recognition as a leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for Network Operating Systems. IP Infusion has been a key player in the TIP ecosystem, and we have always been impressed with their comprehensive platform approach, innovativeness, and maturity of solutions, making them an ideal partner to help deliver the benefits of disaggregation to mobile operators,” said David Hutton, Chief Engineer of Telecom Infra Project.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 350 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
