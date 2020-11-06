|
Inbound Tourism: September 2020
11/06/2020 | 05:07am EST
06 November 2020 | 1100 hrs | 180/2020
Total inbound visitors for September this year were estimated at 50,359, a decrease of 82.5 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2019.
During the month under review, a total of 46,966 inbound tourist trips were undertaken for holiday purposes, while a further 2,074 were made for business purposes. Most inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (48.8 per cent), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (24.5 per cent) (Table 1). Inbound tourists coming from Germany were the most popular, with a share of 21.7 per cent of the total inbound tourists (Table 5).
When compared to September 2019, total nights spent went down by 77.4 per cent, amounting to 470,732 nights. The largest share of guest nights (41.2 per cent) was spent in collective accommodation establishments (Table 3).
Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €39.8 million, a decrease of 84.5 per cent over the corresponding month in 2019 (Table 4).
January-September 2020
Inbound tourist trips for the ﬁ rst nine months of 2020 amounted to 583,776, a decrease of 72.7 per cent over the same period in 2019 (Table 6). Total nights spent by inbound tourists reached nearly 4.4 million, a drop of 71.3 per cent when compared to the same period of last year (Table 8).
Total tourism expenditure reached €392.8 million, 77.6 per cent less than that recorded during the same period in 2019 (Table 9). Total expenditure per capita stood at €673, a decrease of 18.1 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019 (Table 11) ■
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
During the COVID-19 situation, the following tourism-related sequence of events took place:
|
28-Feb
|
Passengers ﬂ ying in from Italy, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Iran and South Korea, from
|
26 February onwards were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
|
|
8-Mar
|
Flights from/to Milan were suspended.
|
|
|
10-Mar
|
Flights from/to Italy were suspended.
|
|
|
10-Mar
|
Last cruise liner call.
|
|
|
11-Mar
|
Flights from/to France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were suspended.
|
|
|
11-Mar
|
Passengers ﬂ ying in from France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were requested to stay in
|
quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
|
|
13-Mar
|
All passengers ﬂ ying in from all destinations were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon
|
arrival.
|
|
18-Mar
|
Last Virtu' Ferries service for passengers between Malta and Sicily was operated.
|
|
|
21-Mar
|
All ﬂ ights from/to all destinations were suspended.
|
|
|
|
Re-opening of Malta International Airport.The ﬁ rst group of destinations that reopened for travel
|
1-Jul
|
comprised: Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Cyprus, Switzerland, Iceland, Slovakia,
|
Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Czech
|
|
|
Republic, Greece and Croatia.
|
15-Jul
|
Restrictions on all other ﬂ ight destinations were lifted.
|
|
|
21-Aug
|
First cruise liner call since March 2020.
|
|
Sources: Malta Tourism Authority, Virtu Ferries, Transport Malta, Valletta Cruise Port
Table 1. Profile of inbound tourists by month of departure
|
|
|
September
|
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
Characteristics
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total inbound visitors
|
279,010
|
287,461
|
50,359
|
-237,101
|
-82.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overnight cruise passengers
|
7,571
|
970
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Inbound tourists
|
271,439
|
286,491
|
50,359
|
-236,131
|
-82.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mode of travel
|
|
|
|
|
|
Air
|
266,119
|
281,212
|
49,169
|
-232,043
|
-82.5
|
Sea
|
5,320
|
5,279
|
1,190
|
-4,088
|
-77.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sex
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
143,803
|
141,599
|
27,667
|
-113,932
|
-80.5
|
Females
|
127,636
|
144,892
|
22,693
|
-122,199
|
-84.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Age group
|
|
|
|
|
|
0-24
|
43,321
|
50,089
|
11,173
|
-38,916
|
-77.7
|
25-44
|
107,233
|
117,413
|
24,582
|
-92,831
|
-79.1
|
45-64
|
89,536
|
86,103
|
12,339
|
-73,764
|
-85.7
|
65 or more
|
31,348
|
32,885
|
2,265
|
-30,620
|
-93.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Markets1
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU
|
224,405
|
236,954
|
39,676
|
-197,277
|
-83.3
|
of which: Euro area
|
123,295
|
135,833
|
34,972
|
-100,861
|
-74.3
|
Non-EU
|
47,033
|
49,537
|
10,683
|
-38,854
|
-78.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purpose of visit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holiday
|
239,377
|
261,696
|
46,966
|
-214,730
|
-82.1
|
Business and professional
|
21,416
|
16,750
|
2,074
|
-14,675
|
-87.6
|
Other (including educational,
|
10,646
|
8,045
|
1,319ᵘ
|
-
|
-
|
religious and health tourism)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organisation of stay
|
|
|
|
|
|
Package
|
86,152
|
80,545
|
9,715
|
-70,830
|
-87.9
|
Non-package
|
185,287
|
205,946
|
40,644
|
-165,301
|
-80.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frequency
|
|
|
|
|
|
First-time tourists
|
200,202
|
213,426
|
34,795
|
-178,630
|
-83.7
|
Repeat tourists
|
71,237
|
73,065
|
15,564
|
-57,501
|
-78.7
|
once a year or less
|
53,950
|
55,763
|
10,093
|
-45,670
|
-81.9
|
more than once a year
|
17,287
|
17,302
|
5,471
|
-11,831
|
-68.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Duration of visit
|
|
|
|
|
|
1-3 nights
|
50,292
|
48,007
|
7,014
|
-40,993
|
-85.4
|
4-6 nights
|
71,975
|
84,917
|
11,915
|
-73,002
|
-86.0
|
7 nights or more
|
149,172
|
153,567
|
31,431
|
-122,137
|
-79.5
|
Average length of stay (nights)
|
7.5
|
7.3
|
9.3
|
2.0
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Refer to methodological notes 8 and 9.
-
Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.
Notes:
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
-
Changes denoted by the dash symbol (-) should be treated with caution. For more information, please refer to methodological note 5.
Table 2. Inbound tourists by month of departure and type of accommodation
|
|
|
September
|
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
Type of accommodation
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rented accommodation
|
236,365
|
252,743
|
41,016
|
-211,726
|
-83.8
|
Collective
|
159,869
|
167,300
|
29,092
|
-138,207
|
-82.6
|
Other rented
|
76,496
|
85,443
|
11,924
|
-73,519
|
-86.0
|
Non-rented accommodation
|
35,074
|
33,748
|
9,343
|
-24,405
|
-72.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total tourists
|
271,439
|
286,491
|
50,359
|
-236,131
|
-82.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 3. Total nights spent by inbound tourists by month of departure and type of accommodation
|
|
|
September
|
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
Type of accommodation
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rented accommodation
|
1,658,057
|
1,704,159
|
309,488
|
-1,394,671
|
-81.8
|
Collective
|
985,245
|
1,029,151
|
193,816
|
-835,335
|
-81.2
|
Other rented
|
672,811
|
675,008
|
115,672
|
-559,335
|
-82.9
|
Non-rented accommodation
|
378,518
|
375,769
|
161,244
|
-214,525
|
-57.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total nights
|
2,036,575
|
2,079,928
|
470,732
|
-1,609,195
|
-77.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 4. Total expenditure by inbound tourists by month of departure and expenditure category
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
Expenditure category
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Package
|
66,082
|
64,867
|
6,152
|
-58,715
|
-90.5
|
Non-package
|
84,717
|
100,339
|
14,066
|
-86,273
|
-86.0
|
Air/sea fares
|
40,548
|
46,520
|
5,367
|
-41,153
|
-88.5
|
Accommodation
|
44,169
|
53,819
|
8,699
|
-45,120
|
-83.8
|
Other expenditure
|
91,931
|
91,798
|
19,595
|
-72,204
|
-78.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total expenditure
|
242,729
|
257,005
|
39,813
|
-217,191
|
-84.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Expenditure estimates are rounded to the nearest thousand Euro.
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 5. Inbound tourists, nights spent and total expenditure by month of departure
and country of residence
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
Country of residence1
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU
|
224,405
|
236,954
|
39,676
|
-197,277
|
-83.3
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
21,580
|
23,025
|
8,251
|
-14,774
|
-64.2
|
|
Germany
|
20,454
|
21,864
|
10,949
|
-10,915
|
-49.9
|
Tourists
|
Italy
|
36,304
|
39,413
|
5,888
|
-33,525
|
-85.1
|
Poland
|
9,568
|
9,810
|
3,018
|
-6,792
|
-69.2
|
Spain
|
10,979
|
10,796
|
1,877ᵘ
|
-
|
-
|
United Kingdom
|
70,451
|
69,896
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
Non-EU
|
47,033
|
49,537
|
10,683
|
-38,854
|
-78.4
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
9,375
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
Total
|
271,439
|
286,491
|
50,359
|
-236,131
|
-82.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU
|
1,612,282
|
1,633,854
|
353,532
|
-1,280,323
|
-78.4
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
145,868
|
165,195
|
64,044
|
-101,152
|
-61.2
|
|
Germany
|
162,089
|
150,824
|
88,823
|
-62,001
|
-41.1
|
Nights
|
Italy
|
234,114
|
262,632
|
89,032
|
-173,600
|
-66.1
|
Poland
|
69,269
|
65,086
|
25,682
|
-39,404
|
-60.5
|
Spain
|
71,303
|
70,331
|
19,032ᵘ
|
-
|
-
|
|
United Kingdom
|
526,646
|
514,586
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
Non-EU
|
424,293
|
446,073
|
117,201
|
-328,873
|
-73.7
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
93,002
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
Total
|
2,036,575
|
2,079,928
|
470,732
|
-1,609,195
|
-77.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU
|
185,935
|
195,344
|
28,481
|
-166,864
|
-85.4
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
16,994
|
20,814
|
6,400
|
-14,414
|
-69.3
|
Expenditure (€000)
|
Germany
|
19,276
|
18,721
|
8,988
|
-9,733
|
-52.0
|
Italy
|
22,626
|
24,693
|
3,033
|
-21,660
|
-87.7
|
Poland
|
6,416
|
7,235
|
1,897
|
-5,338
|
-73.8
|
Spain
|
7,345
|
8,089
|
888ᵘ
|
-
|
-
|
United Kingdom
|
66,823
|
64,923
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
Non-EU
|
56,794
|
61,660
|
11,333
|
-50,328
|
-81.6
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
9,009
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
Total
|
242,729
|
257,005
|
39,813
|
-217,191
|
-84.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Refer to methodological notes 8 and 9.
-
Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.
Notes:
-
n/a: not applicable.
-
Expenditure estimates are rounded to the nearest thousand Euro.
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
