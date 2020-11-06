06 November 2020 | 1100 hrs | 180/2020

Total inbound visitors for September this year were estimated at 50,359, a decrease of 82.5 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2019.

Inbound Tourism: September 2020

During the month under review, a total of 46,966 inbound tourist trips were undertaken for holiday purposes, while a further 2,074 were made for business purposes. Most inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (48.8 per cent), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (24.5 per cent) (Table 1). Inbound tourists coming from Germany were the most popular, with a share of 21.7 per cent of the total inbound tourists (Table 5).

When compared to September 2019, total nights spent went down by 77.4 per cent, amounting to 470,732 nights. The largest share of guest nights (41.2 per cent) was spent in collective accommodation establishments (Table 3).

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €39.8 million, a decrease of 84.5 per cent over the corresponding month in 2019 (Table 4).

January-September 2020

Inbound tourist trips for the ﬁ rst nine months of 2020 amounted to 583,776, a decrease of 72.7 per cent over the same period in 2019 (Table 6). Total nights spent by inbound tourists reached nearly 4.4 million, a drop of 71.3 per cent when compared to the same period of last year (Table 8).

Total tourism expenditure reached €392.8 million, 77.6 per cent less than that recorded during the same period in 2019 (Table 9). Total expenditure per capita stood at €673, a decrease of 18.1 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019 (Table 11) ■

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

During the COVID-19 situation, the following tourism-related sequence of events took place:

28-Feb Passengers ﬂ ying in from Italy, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Iran and South Korea, from 26 February onwards were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. 8-Mar Flights from/to Milan were suspended. 10-Mar Flights from/to Italy were suspended. 10-Mar Last cruise liner call. 11-Mar Flights from/to France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were suspended. 11-Mar Passengers ﬂ ying in from France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. 13-Mar All passengers ﬂ ying in from all destinations were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. 18-Mar Last Virtu' Ferries service for passengers between Malta and Sicily was operated. 21-Mar All ﬂ ights from/to all destinations were suspended. Re-opening of Malta International Airport.The ﬁ rst group of destinations that reopened for travel 1-Jul comprised: Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Cyprus, Switzerland, Iceland, Slovakia, Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Greece and Croatia. 15-Jul Restrictions on all other ﬂ ight destinations were lifted. 21-Aug First cruise liner call since March 2020.

Sources: Malta Tourism Authority, Virtu Ferries, Transport Malta, Valletta Cruise Port