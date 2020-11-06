Log in
​​​​​​​​​I​nbound Tourism: September 2020​​​​

11/06/2020 | 05:07am EST

06 November 2020 | 1100 hrs | 180/2020

Total inbound visitors for September this year were estimated at 50,359, a decrease of 82.5 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2019.

Inbound Tourism: September 2020

During the month under review, a total of 46,966 inbound tourist trips were undertaken for holiday purposes, while a further 2,074 were made for business purposes. Most inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (48.8 per cent), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (24.5 per cent) (Table 1). Inbound tourists coming from Germany were the most popular, with a share of 21.7 per cent of the total inbound tourists (Table 5).

When compared to September 2019, total nights spent went down by 77.4 per cent, amounting to 470,732 nights. The largest share of guest nights (41.2 per cent) was spent in collective accommodation establishments (Table 3).

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €39.8 million, a decrease of 84.5 per cent over the corresponding month in 2019 (Table 4).

January-September 2020

Inbound tourist trips for the ﬁ rst nine months of 2020 amounted to 583,776, a decrease of 72.7 per cent over the same period in 2019 (Table 6). Total nights spent by inbound tourists reached nearly 4.4 million, a drop of 71.3 per cent when compared to the same period of last year (Table 8).

Total tourism expenditure reached €392.8 million, 77.6 per cent less than that recorded during the same period in 2019 (Table 9). Total expenditure per capita stood at €673, a decrease of 18.1 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019 (Table 11) ■

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

During the COVID-19 situation, the following tourism-related sequence of events took place:

28-Feb

Passengers ﬂ ying in from Italy, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Iran and South Korea, from

26 February onwards were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

8-Mar

Flights from/to Milan were suspended.

10-Mar

Flights from/to Italy were suspended.

10-Mar

Last cruise liner call.

11-Mar

Flights from/to France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were suspended.

11-Mar

Passengers ﬂ ying in from France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were requested to stay in

quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

13-Mar

All passengers ﬂ ying in from all destinations were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon

arrival.

18-Mar

Last Virtu' Ferries service for passengers between Malta and Sicily was operated.

21-Mar

All ﬂ ights from/to all destinations were suspended.

Re-opening of Malta International Airport.The ﬁ rst group of destinations that reopened for travel

1-Jul

comprised: Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Cyprus, Switzerland, Iceland, Slovakia,

Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Czech

Republic, Greece and Croatia.

15-Jul

Restrictions on all other ﬂ ight destinations were lifted.

21-Aug

First cruise liner call since March 2020.

Sources: Malta Tourism Authority, Virtu Ferries, Transport Malta, Valletta Cruise Port

Compiled by: Tourism and Education Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Profile of inbound tourists by month of departure

September

Change

Percentage

Characteristics

change

2018

2019

2020

2020/2019

Total inbound visitors

279,010

287,461

50,359

-237,101

-82.5

Overnight cruise passengers

7,571

970

0

-

-

Inbound tourists

271,439

286,491

50,359

-236,131

-82.4

Mode of travel

Air

266,119

281,212

49,169

-232,043

-82.5

Sea

5,320

5,279

1,190

-4,088

-77.4

Sex

Males

143,803

141,599

27,667

-113,932

-80.5

Females

127,636

144,892

22,693

-122,199

-84.3

Age group

0-24

43,321

50,089

11,173

-38,916

-77.7

25-44

107,233

117,413

24,582

-92,831

-79.1

45-64

89,536

86,103

12,339

-73,764

-85.7

65 or more

31,348

32,885

2,265

-30,620

-93.1

Markets1

EU

224,405

236,954

39,676

-197,277

-83.3

of which: Euro area

123,295

135,833

34,972

-100,861

-74.3

Non-EU

47,033

49,537

10,683

-38,854

-78.4

Purpose of visit

Holiday

239,377

261,696

46,966

-214,730

-82.1

Business and professional

21,416

16,750

2,074

-14,675

-87.6

Other (including educational,

10,646

8,045

1,319ᵘ

-

-

religious and health tourism)

Organisation of stay

Package

86,152

80,545

9,715

-70,830

-87.9

Non-package

185,287

205,946

40,644

-165,301

-80.3

Frequency

First-time tourists

200,202

213,426

34,795

-178,630

-83.7

Repeat tourists

71,237

73,065

15,564

-57,501

-78.7

once a year or less

53,950

55,763

10,093

-45,670

-81.9

more than once a year

17,287

17,302

5,471

-11,831

-68.4

Duration of visit

1-3 nights

50,292

48,007

7,014

-40,993

-85.4

4-6 nights

71,975

84,917

11,915

-73,002

-86.0

7 nights or more

149,172

153,567

31,431

-122,137

-79.5

Average length of stay (nights)

7.5

7.3

9.3

2.0

-

  • Refer to methodological notes 8 and 9.
  • Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.

Notes:

  1. Totals may not add up due to rounding.
  2. Changes denoted by the dash symbol (-) should be treated with caution. For more information, please refer to methodological note 5.

2

Table 2. Inbound tourists by month of departure and type of accommodation

September

Change

Percentage

Type of accommodation

change

2018

2019

2020

2020/2019

Rented accommodation

236,365

252,743

41,016

-211,726

-83.8

Collective

159,869

167,300

29,092

-138,207

-82.6

Other rented

76,496

85,443

11,924

-73,519

-86.0

Non-rented accommodation

35,074

33,748

9,343

-24,405

-72.3

Total tourists

271,439

286,491

50,359

-236,131

-82.4

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Table 3. Total nights spent by inbound tourists by month of departure and type of accommodation

September

Change

Percentage

Type of accommodation

change

2018

2019

2020

2020/2019

Rented accommodation

1,658,057

1,704,159

309,488

-1,394,671

-81.8

Collective

985,245

1,029,151

193,816

-835,335

-81.2

Other rented

672,811

675,008

115,672

-559,335

-82.9

Non-rented accommodation

378,518

375,769

161,244

-214,525

-57.1

Total nights

2,036,575

2,079,928

470,732

-1,609,195

-77.4

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Table 4. Total expenditure by inbound tourists by month of departure and expenditure category

€ 000

September

Change

Percentage

Expenditure category

change

2018

2019

2020

2020/2019

Package

66,082

64,867

6,152

-58,715

-90.5

Non-package

84,717

100,339

14,066

-86,273

-86.0

Air/sea fares

40,548

46,520

5,367

-41,153

-88.5

Accommodation

44,169

53,819

8,699

-45,120

-83.8

Other expenditure

91,931

91,798

19,595

-72,204

-78.7

Total expenditure

242,729

257,005

39,813

-217,191

-84.5

Notes:

  1. Expenditure estimates are rounded to the nearest thousand Euro.
  2. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

3

Table 5. Inbound tourists, nights spent and total expenditure by month of departure

and country of residence

September

Change

Percentage

Country of residence1

change

2018

2019

2020

2020/2019

EU

224,405

236,954

39,676

-197,277

-83.3

of which:

France

21,580

23,025

8,251

-14,774

-64.2

Germany

20,454

21,864

10,949

-10,915

-49.9

Tourists

Italy

36,304

39,413

5,888

-33,525

-85.1

Poland

9,568

9,810

3,018

-6,792

-69.2

Spain

10,979

10,796

1,877ᵘ

-

-

United Kingdom

70,451

69,896

n/a

n/a

n/a

Non-EU

47,033

49,537

10,683

-38,854

-78.4

of which:

United Kingdom

n/a

n/a

9,375

n/a

n/a

Total

271,439

286,491

50,359

-236,131

-82.4

EU

1,612,282

1,633,854

353,532

-1,280,323

-78.4

of which:

France

145,868

165,195

64,044

-101,152

-61.2

Germany

162,089

150,824

88,823

-62,001

-41.1

Nights

Italy

234,114

262,632

89,032

-173,600

-66.1

Poland

69,269

65,086

25,682

-39,404

-60.5

Spain

71,303

70,331

19,032ᵘ

-

-

United Kingdom

526,646

514,586

n/a

n/a

n/a

Non-EU

424,293

446,073

117,201

-328,873

-73.7

of which:

United Kingdom

n/a

n/a

93,002

n/a

n/a

Total

2,036,575

2,079,928

470,732

-1,609,195

-77.4

EU

185,935

195,344

28,481

-166,864

-85.4

of which:

France

16,994

20,814

6,400

-14,414

-69.3

Expenditure (€000)

Germany

19,276

18,721

8,988

-9,733

-52.0

Italy

22,626

24,693

3,033

-21,660

-87.7

Poland

6,416

7,235

1,897

-5,338

-73.8

Spain

7,345

8,089

888ᵘ

-

-

United Kingdom

66,823

64,923

n/a

n/a

n/a

Non-EU

56,794

61,660

11,333

-50,328

-81.6

of which:

United Kingdom

n/a

n/a

9,009

n/a

n/a

Total

242,729

257,005

39,813

-217,191

-84.5

  • Refer to methodological notes 8 and 9.
  • Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.

Notes:

  1. n/a: not applicable.
  2. Expenditure estimates are rounded to the nearest thousand Euro.
  3. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

4

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 10:06:20 UTC
