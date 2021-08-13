​​​​​​​New trading participants at EEX in July 2021

In July 2021, EEX welcomed the following members to its markets and additionally admitted members to further markets.
This month, Iberdrola Generación España, SAU, Nitor Energy A/S., MVM CEEnergy Zrt. extended their admission to include additional Gas market areas.
Furthermore, Norlys Energy Trading A/S has been newly licensed to trade Emissions and Natural Gas on the EEX Spot and Derivatives markets.
Besides, In Commodities A/S, BKW Energie AG, Seven Commodities AG, Société D'Approvisionnement Et De Ventes D'Energie were recently admitted to trade Emissions on the EEX Spot or Derivatives markets.
The following members were additionally admitted to trading in the respective markets:
-
CRE Consorzio per le Risorse Energetiche S.C.p.A, ENEL Global Trading S.P.A, Danske Commodities A/S., EMEX Trade GmbH, Amper Market, a.s., Slovenský plynárenský priemysel, Strategic Energy Trading SA to EGSI Natural Gas Future on the EEX Derivatives market.
-
AQ ENRG GmbH to Power and Emissions on the EEX Derivatives market.
-
Naftogaz Trading Europe AG totrade Natural Gas on the EEX Derivatives and Spot markets.
-
E.ON Energy Markets GmbH (Germany) to trade Power and Natural Gas on the EEX Spot and Derivatives markets.
