Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

​​​​​​​New trading participants at EEX in July 2021

08/13/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In July 2021, EEX welcomed the following members to its markets and additionally admitted members to further markets.

This month, Iberdrola Generación España, SAU, Nitor Energy A/S., MVM CEEnergy Zrt. extended their admission to include additional Gas market areas.

Furthermore, Norlys Energy Trading A/S has been newly licensed to trade Emissions and Natural Gas on the EEX Spot and Derivatives markets.

Besides, In Commodities A/S, BKW Energie AG, Seven Commodities AG, Société D'Approvisionnement Et De Ventes D'Energie were recently admitted to trade Emissions on the EEX Spot or Derivatives markets.

The following members were additionally admitted to trading in the respective markets:

  • CRE Consorzio per le Risorse Energetiche S.C.p.A, ENEL Global Trading S.P.A, Danske Commodities A/S., EMEX Trade GmbH, Amper Market, a.s., Slovenský plynárenský priemysel, Strategic Energy Trading SA to EGSI Natural Gas Future on the EEX Derivatives market.
  • AQ ENRG GmbH to Power and Emissions on the EEX Derivatives market.
  • Naftogaz Trading Europe AG totrade Natural Gas on the EEX Derivatives and Spot markets.
  • E.ON Energy Markets GmbH (Germany) to trade Power and Natural Gas on the EEX Spot and Derivatives markets.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 13:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aJ.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Announces Participation in the 2021 Deutsche Bank Virtual Transportation Conference
BU
09:49aStocks hit fresh records, capping bumper week
RE
09:49aDGTL : IIROC Trading Halt - DGTL
AQ
09:48aOil holds above $70 despite forecasts for weaker demand growth
RE
09:48aFIRST BANK & TRUST COMPANY : Expands Agriculture Lending Team To Service North Carolina
PR
09:47aLower gold prices revive some demand in top hubs
RE
09:47aCORONAVIRUS : African Vaccine Acquisition Trust delivers 108,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Botswana This is part of a total of 6.4m vaccine doses to be shipped to African Union Member States in August 2021
AQ
09:46aELOS MEDTECH : Resolutions from Extraordinary General Meeting of Elos Medtech AB (publ) 2021
AQ
09:45aGambia's offshore block available after BP exit, government says
RE
09:45aTESLA : hopes to start production at Berlin factory in October
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : Italy's problem bank casts shadow over Draghi's summer break
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
4Japan's Q3 growth forecast slashed on COVID-19 surge
5FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 set for best weekly winning streak since November

HOT NEWS