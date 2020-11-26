Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

​​​​​​Short-term Industrial Indicators: Q3/2020​​​​

11/26/2020 | 05:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26 November 2020 | 1100 hrs | 192/2020

Seasonally adjusted industrial turnover recorded during the third quarter of 2020 increased by 15.3 per cent over the previous quarter. When compared to the corresponding period of 2019, working-day adjusted industrial turnover increased by 0.3 per cent.

Short-term Industrial Indicators: Q3/2020

Cut-oﬀ date:

Quarterly comparison

19 November 2020

During the third quarter of 2020, seasonally adjusted industrial turnover increased by 15.3 per

cent over the previous quarter. Increases in turnover were recorded across all the main industrial

groupings. Capital goods increased by 43.4 per cent, energy by 10.7 per cent, consumer goods by

7.9 per cent and intermediate goods by 1.0 per cent (Table 1).

Seasonally adjusted industrial employment decreased by 0.3 per cent (Table 3). During this period,

seasonally adjusted industrial hours worked increased by 2.3 per cent (Table 5) and seasonally

adjusted industrial gross wages and salaries rose by 0.7 per cent (Table 7).

Annual comparison

When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019, working-day adjusted industrial turnover

increased by 0.3 per cent. Increases were registered in consumer goods (9.7 per cent) and capital

goods (1.5 per cent). Decreases were recorded in intermediate goods (8.4 per cent) and energy

(1.0 per cent) (Table 2).

A decrease of 2.8 per cent was recorded in the year-on-year unadjusted industrial employment

(Table 4). Working-day adjusted industrial hours worked decreased by 8.4 per cent (Table 6) and

working-day adjusted industrial gross wages and salaries went down by 5.4 per cent (Table 8)

Chart 1. Annual industrial turnover working-day adjusted variation

(% change in comparison with corresponding quarter in previous year)

per cent

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

-2-4-6-8-10-12

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

period

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Short-term Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Industrial turnover by main industrial grouping

(Seasonally adjusted; 2015=100)

2019

2020

% change compared with previous quarter

Main industrial grouping

2019

2020

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Intermediate goods

112.3

106.7

114.3

101.9

102.9

-1.0

-5.0

7.1

-10.8

1.0

Energy

119.1

110.4

114.7

106.3

117.7

-1.1

-7.3

3.9

-7.3

10.7

Capital goods

109.8

121.5

120.1

78.1

112.0

-8.5

10.7

-1.2

-35.0

43.4

Consumer goods

107.9

135.9

112.7

108.8

117.3

5.2

25.9

-17.1

-3.5

7.9

Durable consumer goods

128.5

165.2

118.9

75.3

95.7

6.2

28.6

-28.0

-36.7

27.1

Non-durable consumer goods

106.9

133.3

112.8

110.8

119.4

6.0

24.7

-15.4

-1.8

7.8

Total industry

113.2

118.4

115.9

98.7

113.8

2.3

4.6

-2.1

-14.8

15.3

Table 2. Industrial turnover by main industrial grouping

(Working-day adjusted; 2015=100)

% change compared with same quarter of the

2019

2020

previous year

Main industrial grouping

2019

2020

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Intermediate goods

111.1

108.8

112.7

102.4

101.8

1.5

-6.0

3.7

-10.2

-8.4

Energy

137.4

108.1

108.7

97.8

136.0

6.2

-1.5

1.1

-11.8

-1.0

Capital goods

95.1

126.2

124.6

83.7

96.5

0.9

12.8

8.9

-34.7

1.5

Consumer goods

110.3

141.8

107.5

105.6

121.0

10.4

27.2

15.7

4.2

9.7

Durable consumer goods

130.7

173.2

105.0

79.1

97.2

-2.0

46.3

1.2

-37.9

-25.6

Non-durable consumer goods

108.8

139.5

107.7

107.6

122.8

11.6

25.7

16.8

8.1

12.9

Total industry

111.6

122.7

112.5

99.6

111.9

5.0

8.7

7.9

-11.0

0.3

Table 3. Industrial employment by main industrial grouping

(Seasonally adjusted; 2015=100)

2019

2020

% change compared with previous quarter

Main industrial grouping

2019

2020

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Intermediate goods

103.6

103.1

103.0

100.4

99.4

-0.5

-0.5

-0.1

-2.5

-1.0

Energy

134.7

133.8

133.8

131.8

133.3

4.6

-0.7

0.0

-1.5

1.1

Capital goods

96.9

98.2

100.0

97.6

98.9

-1.0

1.3

1.8

-2.4

1.3

Consumer goods

92.4

91.5

90.7

88.8

88.3

-0.8

-1.0

-0.9

-2.1

-0.6

Durable consumer goods

85.6

87.0

87.6

81.5

81.6

-1.5

1.6

0.7

-7.0

0.1

Non-durable consumer goods

93.5

92.4

91.4

90.1

89.3

-0.9

-1.2

-1.1

-1.4

-0.9

Total industry

98.7

98.5

98.6

96.3

96.0

-0.6

-0.2

0.1

-2.3

-0.3

Table 4. Industrial employment by main industrial grouping

(Unadjusted; 2015=100)

% change compared with same quarter of the

2019

2020

previous year

Main industrial grouping

2019

2020

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Intermediate goods

103.8

103.0

103.3

100.1

99.4

-0.2

0.3

-0.4

-3.6

-4.2

Energy

134.7

133.8

133.8

131.8

133.3

-0.8

-0.8

2.9

2.4

-1.0

Capital goods

97.4

98.2

99.5

97.5

99.5

-3.0

-0.3

2.1

-0.3

2.2

Consumer goods

93.2

91.2

90.6

88.5

88.9

-2.6

-2.9

-3.2

-4.9

-4.6

Durable consumer goods

85.6

87.0

87.6

81.5

81.6

-5.8

-3.4

0.0

-6.2

-4.7

Non-durable consumer goods

94.5

92.0

91.2

89.8

90.2

-2.1

-2.8

-3.7

-4.7

-4.6

Total industry

99.3

98.3

98.5

96.1

96.5

-1.8

-1.2

-0.8

-3.1

-2.8

2

Table 5. Industrial hours worked by main industrial grouping

(Seasonally adjusted; 2015=100)

2019

2020

% change compared with previous quarter

Main industrial grouping

2019

2020

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Intermediate goods

104.0

104.0

103.7

91.9

91.7

-1.2

0.0

-0.3

-11.4

-0.2

Energy

130.7

132.9

135.9

131.6

135.7

1.9

1.7

2.3

-3.2

3.1

Capital goods

100.2

101.6

100.3

88.6

90.0

-0.5

1.4

-1.3

-11.7

1.6

Consumer goods

98.1

96.7

93.9

90.0

90.7

-0.2

-1.4

-2.9

-4.2

0.8

Durable consumer goods

90.4

91.0

90.7

83.5

84.8

-1.7

0.7

-0.3

-7.9

1.6

Non-durable consumer goods

98.9

97.7

94.4

90.4

91.5

0.0

-1.2

-3.4

-4.2

1.2

Total industry

102.1

102.4

100.9

91.4

93.5

0.2

0.3

-1.5

-9.5

2.3

Table 6. Industrial hours worked by main industrial grouping

(Working-day adjusted; 2015=100)

% change compared with same quarter of the

Main industrial grouping

2019

2020

previous year

2019

2020

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Intermediate goods

104.2

102.2

103.7

93.3

91.9

-1.4

2.8

-0.6

-12.7

-11.8

Energy

132.5

132.9

134.7

131.0

137.5

0.7

2.2

3.9

2.4

3.8

Capital goods

100.1

102.4

99.9

88.5

89.9

2.9

1.1

-0.4

-12.0

-10.2

Consumer goods

99.8

97.7

92.4

88.5

92.5

0.6

-1.1

-3.0

-9.2

-7.3

Durable consumer goods

90.4

91.0

90.7

83.5

84.8

-1.5

-1.4

-0.5

-9.2

-6.2

Non-durable consumer goods

100.8

98.4

92.8

89.2

93.4

0.6

-1.1

-3.1

-9.2

-7.3

Total industry

102.4

101.8

100.2

92.2

93.8

-0.3

0.9

-0.6

-10.3

-8.4

Table 7. Industrial gross wages and salaries by main industrial grouping

(Seasonally adjusted; 2015=100)

2019

2020

% change compared with previous quarter

Main industrial grouping

2019

2020

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Intermediate goods

121.8

120.8

121.1

115.1

109.0

1.4

-0.8

0.2

-5.0

-5.3

Energy

213.8

255.6

229.8

233.4

217.3

4.3

19.6

-10.1

1.6

-6.9

Capital goods

116.2

121.1

119.6

100.6

110.0

1.6

4.2

-1.2

-15.9

9.3

Consumer goods

105.6

107.4

107.5

99.3

102.7

1.4

1.7

0.1

-7.6

3.4

Durable consumer goods

93.8

94.3

100.5

85.7

93.8

-0.2

0.5

6.6

-14.7

9.5

Non-durable consumer goods

106.5

108.5

108.3

100.1

103.4

1.7

1.9

-0.2

-7.6

3.3

Total industry

119.5

123.2

121.5

112.2

113.0

1.7

3.1

-1.4

-7.7

0.7

Table 8. Industrial gross wages and salaries by main industrial grouping

(Working-day adjusted; 2015=100)

% change compared with same quarter of the

Main industrial grouping

2019

2020

previous year

2019

2020

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Intermediate goods

121.6

120.8

120.6

115.8

108.8

4.8

3.6

3.1

-4.2

-10.5

Energy

213.8

255.6

229.8

233.4

217.3

18.2

32.1

11.3

13.9

1.6

Capital goods

116.2

121.1

119.6

100.6

110.0

2.4

8.3

5.6

-12.1

-5.3

Consumer goods

106.1

107.1

107.6

99.0

103.1

0.8

3.4

2.0

-4.8

-2.8

Durable consumer goods

93.8

94.3

100.5

85.7

93.8

-1.6

-4.0

4.2

-8.8

0.0

Non-durable consumer goods

107.1

108.2

108.1

100.1

103.9

0.9

4.0

1.8

-4.5

-3.0

Total industry

119.5

123.2

121.5

112.2

113.0

4.0

7.4

4.1

-4.5

-5.4

3

Methodological notes

  1. This news release comprises a number of business cycle indicators showing the quarterly evolution of the market of goods and services in the industrial sector. It records the evolution of turnover, employment, wages and salaries, and hours worked over long periods of time. The objective of these indicators is to measure the market activity in the industrial sector. These indicators are compiled as a "five-yearchain-linked index". The current base and reference years are 2015. The results are compiled and published according to the statistical classification of economic activities in the European Community, NACE Rev. 2.
  2. The data is collected by means of a monthly questionnaire which is sent to a representative sample of enterprises categorised within the industrial sector. The data is then grossed up to represent the entire industrial population.
  3. For the scope of the index calculation, NACE divisions 09, 12, 15, 19, 24 and NACE groups 27.5 and 30.9 are excluded because of their negligible activity.
  4. The calendar and seasonal adjustments for this release are done directly on quarterly indices. These indices cannot be compared directly to the indices published by Eurostat, since quarterly adjusted European aggregates are calculated from monthly adjusted series, which are provided by the Member States.
  5. Calendar adjustment is a statistical method for removing the calendar effect from an economic time series. The calendar effect is the variation caused by the changing number of particular weekdays or holidays in different months or other time periods (quarters, years). The number of working days for a given quarter may depend on the timing of certain public holidays, the possible overlap of certain public holidays and non-working days and the occurrence of a leap year. This method is used to compare the data with that of the same quarter of the previous year.
  6. Working day adjustment is the part of calendar adjustment which focuses on the changing number of working days (Monday to Friday) in the various months/quarters and their effect on statistical indicators for these months/quarters.
  7. Seasonal adjustment removes variations which include effects due to quarter lengths, holidays and particular events such as Christmas. Statistically, seasonal adjustment takes place after a time series has already been cleared of calendar effects by way of working-day adjustment. This method is used to compare data with that of the previous quarter.
  8. The objective of Main Industrial Groupings (MIGs) is to provide an activity breakdown of industry (NACE Rev. 2 Sections B, C, D and E). These regroup all the activities between Sections B to E and cover economic activities of companies in the quarrying, manufacturing, water and energy sectors. There are four MIGs, namely intermediate goods, energy, capital goods and consumer goods, of which the consumer goods grouping is further broken down into durable consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods.
  9. Definitions:
    • Turnover: Includes total sales and other income presented in current prices and is expressed net of VAT.
    • Wages and salaries: Covers wages and salaries including bonuses, weekly allowances (cost of living allowances), overtime and national social security contributions by employees. It does not include employers' social security charges.
    • Employment: Covers all persons employed, regardless of whether they are part-time or full-time, and includes paid employees, working proprietors and unpaid family workers. Employment is not working-day adjusted since the number of employees does not depend on the factors that make up the working-day effect.
    • Hours worked: Covers total amount of hours actually worked; regular working hours and hours worked during overtime, during nights, Sundays or Public holidays. Hours worked but not paid are also considered.
      A distribution of the aggregation weights by variable and main industrial grouping is presented in the following table:

Main industrial grouping

Turnover

Employment

Wages and salaries

Hours worked

Intermediate goods

35.8

31.9

31.4

33.8

Energy

13.7

4.3

5.6

4.8

Capital goods

17.3

22.0

24.6

22.2

Consumer goods

33.2

41.8

38.4

39.2

Durable consumer goods

2.3

6.4

2.9

4.4

Non-durable consumer goods

30.9

35.4

35.5

34.8

Total industry

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

  1. The calculation of growth rates from the indices table may slightly differ from the growth rates published due to rounding.
  2. The data contained in this release should be considered as provisional and thereby subject to revision. Each release may include revisions of the past quarterly data in respect of a rolling two-year period.
  3. As from January 2018, the index has been re-referenced from 2010 = 100 to 2015 = 100. Hence, news releases published before January 2018 cannot be directly compared with those published afterwards.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 10:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aSAS : Invitation to SAS' Q4 2020 teleconference
AQ
05:31aLUFTHANSA AG : Kepler Cheuvreux maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:31aNAFTNA INDUSTRIJA SRBIJE : Deep Processing Unit Commissioned in Pančevo Oil Refinery
PU
05:31aSAMPO OYJ SAMPO PLC : Managers' Transactions (Leviathan Oy)
DJ
05:31aBÂLOISE : Interview with Rutger Verhoef, CEO and co-founder of ...
PU
05:31aEGLE THERAPEUTICS : Identifies First Novel Regulatory T-cell Targets in Research Alliance with Takeda
BU
05:30aKNORR-BREMSE : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:30aTotal, Exxon in Talks to Boost Gas Extraction in Mozambique -Reuters
DJ
05:29aDisney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits theme parks
RE
05:29aSAF-HOLLAND : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits theme parks
2UK borrowing to hit peacetime high as economy faces COVID-19 emergency
3RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED : Japan shares inch higher on tech gains; virus fears weigh
5ALLIANZ SE : Aviva eyes 2020 dividend cut, explores Europe, Asia options

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ