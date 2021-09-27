|
Labour Force Survey: Q2/2021
27 September 2021 | 1100 hrs | 173/2021
During the second quarter of 2021, the Labour Force Survey estimates that total number of persons in employment was 266,553, 3.2 per cent higher when compared to the previous year.
Labour Force Survey: Q2/2021
Labour Status
Labour Force Survey estimates indicated that, during the second quarter, total employment stood at 266,553 accounting for 60.3 per cent of the population aged 15 and over. Unemployed persons stood at 9,676 (2.2 per cent) while inactive persons totalled 165,531 (37.5 per cent) (Table 1). The activity rate for the quarter under review was estimated at 77.2 per cent with the highest rate recorded among persons aged 25 to 54 (88.0 per cent) (Table 2).
The Employed Population
On average, out of every 100 persons aged between 15 and 64 years, 74 were employed. The male employment rate for this age bracket was 81.9 per cent while that for females stood at 65.9 per cent (Table 4). The largest share of employed persons was recorded among persons aged between 25 and 34 years, for both males and females (Chart 1).
Chart 1. Employment by age group and sex
55+
45-54
35-44
25-34
15-24
0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 30,000 35,000 40,000 45,000 50,000
employed persons
Males Females
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
Self-employed persons accounted for 15.1 per cent of all persons with a main job (Table 5). The majority of employed persons worked on a full-time basis and amounted to 237,365. A further 29,188 had a part-time job as their primary employment (Table 6). Results show that, on average, full-timers usually worked 41.2 hours while part-timers worked
22.9 hours per week. In the second quarter of 2021, employed persons actually worked 34.9 hours per week, 3.3 hours more when compared to the previous year (Table 7).
The average monthly basic salary of employees for the second quarter of 2021 was estimated at €1,608. The highest basic salary was recorded in the Financial and insurance activities sector (Table 10). Average monthly salaries varied from €962 among persons employed in elementary occupations to €2,455 among managers (Table 14).
The Unemployed and Inactive Population
The unemployment rate for the second quarter of 2021, stood at 3.5 per cent (Table 17). The largest share of unemployed persons was recorded among persons aged 25 to 74 years (Table 16). Females accounted for 60.1 per cent of total inactive persons and those over 65 years made up the highest share of the inactive (Table 19). Over 40 per cent were inactive because they had reached retirement age or were taking up early retirement (Table 20).
Education Attainment
Almost half of the persons aged 15 years and over had attained a low level of education (Table 21). By contrast, 35.6 per cent of the employed had a tertiary level education (Table 22).
Table 1. Persons aged 15 and over by sex and labour status
|
|
|
Males
|
Females
|
|
|
Total
|
Labour status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April-June 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employed
|
156,961
|
68.4
|
109,592
|
51.6
|
266,553
|
60.3
|
Unemployed
|
6,497
|
2.8
|
3,179ᵘ
|
1.5ᵘ
|
9,676
|
2.2
|
Inactive
|
66,064
|
28.8
|
99,467
|
46.9
|
165,531
|
37.5
|
Total
|
229,522
|
100.0
|
212,238
|
100.0
|
441,760
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April-June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employed
|
152,893
|
67.3
|
105,343
|
49.9
|
258,236
|
58.9
|
Unemployed
|
6,875
|
3.0
|
5,546ᵘ
|
2.6ᵘ
|
12,421
|
2.8
|
Inactive
|
67,388
|
29.7
|
100,027
|
47.4
|
167,415
|
38.2
|
Total
|
227,156
|
100.0
|
210,916
|
100.0
|
438,072
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.
Table 2. Activity rates by sex and age group
|
|
Males
|
Females
|
Total
|
Age group
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April-June 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-24
|
51.1
|
52.2
|
51.6
|
25-54
|
96.6
|
78.0
|
88.0
|
55-64
|
68.2
|
41.8
|
55.5
|
Total (15-64)
|
85.4
|
67.9
|
77.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April-June 2020
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-24
|
56.8
|
49.6
|
53.3
|
25-54
|
94.5
|
78.2
|
87.0
|
55-64
|
69.7
|
39.9
|
55.0
|
Total (15-64)
|
84.7
|
66.7
|
76.2
|
|
|
|
Table 3. Distribution of employed persons with a main job by sex and age group
|
|
Males
|
|
Females
|
Total
|
|
Age group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April-June 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-24
|
11,362
|
7.2
|
11,878
|
10.8
|
23,240
|
8.7
|
25-34
|
45,934
|
29.3
|
34,731
|
31.7
|
80,665
|
30.3
|
35-44
|
43,330
|
27.6
|
27,016
|
24.7
|
70,346
|
26.4
|
45-54
|
30,712
|
19.6
|
21,887
|
20.0
|
52,599
|
19.7
|
55-64
|
20,470
|
13.0
|
11,882
|
10.8
|
32,352
|
12.1
|
65+
|
5,153
|
3.3
|
2,198ᵘ
|
2.0ᵘ
|
7,351
|
2.8
|
Total
|
156,961
|
100.0
|
109,592
|
100.0
|
266,553
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April-June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-24
|
13,536
|
8.9
|
11,488
|
10.9
|
25,024
|
9.7
|
25-34
|
46,378
|
30.3
|
32,818
|
31.2
|
79,196
|
30.7
|
35-44
|
38,972
|
25.5
|
27,145
|
25.8
|
66,117
|
25.6
|
45-54
|
29,222
|
19.1
|
20,299
|
19.3
|
49,521
|
19.2
|
55-64
|
20,998
|
13.7
|
11,206
|
10.6
|
32,204
|
12.5
|
65+
|
3,787
|
2.5
|
:
|
:
|
6,174
|
2.4
|
Total
|
152,893
|
100.0
|
105,343
|
100.0
|
258,236
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
: Unreliable - less than 20 sample observations.
-
Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.
Table 4. Employment rates by sex and age group
|
|
Males
|
Females
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Age group
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April-June 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-24
|
43.0
|
49.6
|
46.1
|
25-54
|
93.6
|
75.7
|
85.3
|
55-64
|
66.6
|
41.8
|
54.7
|
Total (15-64)
|
81.9
|
65.9
|
74.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April-June 2020
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-24
|
48.8
|
45.9
|
47.4
|
25-54
|
91.3
|
74.6
|
83.6
|
55-64
|
67.6
|
37.3
|
52.7
|
Total (15-64)
|
80.9
|
63.3
|
72.7
|
|
|
|
Table 5. Distribution of employed persons by sex and professional status in main occupation
|
|
Males
|
|
Females
|
|
Total
|
|
Professional status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
|
April-June 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Self-employed without employees
|
22,550
|
14.4
|
6,279
|
5.7
|
28,829
|
10.8
|
Self-employed with employees
|
9,278
|
5.9
|
2,296ᵘ
|
2.1ᵘ
|
11,574
|
4.3
|
Employee
|
125,133
|
79.7
|
100,723
|
91.9
|
225,856
|
84.7
|
Unpaid family worker
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Total
|
156,961
|
100.0
|
109,592
|
100.0
|
266,553
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
April-June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
Self-employed without employees
|
22,010
|
14.4
|
6,568
|
6.2
|
28,578
|
11.1
|
Self-employed with employees
|
9,838
|
6.4
|
:
|
:
|
12,205
|
4.7
|
Employee
|
121,001
|
79.1
|
96,306
|
91.4
|
217,307
|
84.2
|
Unpaid family worker
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
:
|
Total
|
152,893
|
100.0
|
105,343
|
100.0
|
258,236
|
100.0
: Unreliable - less than 20 sample observations.
-
Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.
Table 6. Distribution of employed persons by sex and type of employment in main occupation
|
|
Males
|
|
Females
|
|
Total
|
|
Type of employment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
|
|
|
April-June 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-time job
|
147,281
|
93.8
|
90,084
|
82.2
|
237,365
|
89.0
|
Part-time job
|
9,680
|
6.2
|
19,508
|
17.8
|
29,188
|
11.0
|
Total
|
156,961
|
100.0
|
109,592
|
100.0
|
266,553
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
April-June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
Full-time job
|
145,635
|
95.3
|
80,938
|
76.8
|
226,573
|
87.7
|
Part-time job
|
7,258
|
4.7
|
24,405
|
23.2
|
31,663
|
12.3
|
Total
|
152,893
|
100.0
|
105,343
|
100.0
|
258,236
|
100.0
Table 7. Hours worked per week by sex and type of employment in main occupation
|
|
Males
|
Females
|
Total
|
Total
|
Type of employment
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
Normal Hours1
|
|
Actual Hours2
|
|
|
|
|
|
April-June 2021
|
|
|
Full-time job
|
41.6
|
40.6
|
41.2
|
36.8
|
Part-time job
|
21.6
|
23.5
|
22.9
|
19.5
|
Total
|
40.4
|
37.6
|
39.2
|
34.9
|
|
|
April-June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
Full-time job
|
42.7
|
41.0
|
42.1
|
34.2
|
Part-time job
|
20.8
|
23.2
|
22.6
|
13.0
|
Total
|
41.7
|
36.9
|
39.7
|
31.6
-
Normal hours worked: refer to the number of usual hours worked per week in the main job over a long reference period, excluding weeks when an absence from work occurs (e.g. holidays, vacation leave or sick leave).
-
Actual hours worked: refer to the number of hours actually spent at the place of work during the reference week for the main job. A person may work extra hours (e.g. overtime, variable hours) or work less hours than usual (e.g. vacation leave, education, sick leave or slack work) due to various reasons. Owing to increased flexibility at work places coupled with technology, the place of work may also include one's home. In this regard, actual hours worked also include the hours of work carried out by persons who telework.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 09:11:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|