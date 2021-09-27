Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

​​​​Labour Force Survey: Q2/2021​​​​​

09/27/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

27 September 2021 | 1100 hrs | 173/2021

During the second quarter of 2021, the Labour Force Survey estimates that total number of persons in employment was 266,553, 3.2 per cent higher when compared to the previous year.

Labour Force Survey: Q2/2021

Labour Status

Labour Force Survey estimates indicated that, during the second quarter, total employment stood at 266,553 accounting for 60.3 per cent of the population aged 15 and over. Unemployed persons stood at 9,676 (2.2 per cent) while inactive persons totalled 165,531 (37.5 per cent) (Table 1). The activity rate for the quarter under review was estimated at 77.2 per cent with the highest rate recorded among persons aged 25 to 54 (88.0 per cent) (Table 2).

The Employed Population

On average, out of every 100 persons aged between 15 and 64 years, 74 were employed. The male employment rate for this age bracket was 81.9 per cent while that for females stood at 65.9 per cent (Table 4). The largest share of employed persons was recorded among persons aged between 25 and 34 years, for both males and females (Chart 1).

Chart 1. Employment by age group and sex

age group

55+

45-54

35-44

25-34

15-24

0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 30,000 35,000 40,000 45,000 50,000

employed persons

Males Females

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Labour Market and Information Society Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Self-employed persons accounted for 15.1 per cent of all persons with a main job (Table 5). The majority of employed persons worked on a full-time basis and amounted to 237,365. A further 29,188 had a part-time job as their primary employment (Table 6). Results show that, on average, full-timers usually worked 41.2 hours while part-timers worked

22.9 hours per week. In the second quarter of 2021, employed persons actually worked 34.9 hours per week, 3.3 hours more when compared to the previous year (Table 7).

The average monthly basic salary of employees for the second quarter of 2021 was estimated at €1,608. The highest basic salary was recorded in the Financial and insurance activities sector (Table 10). Average monthly salaries varied from €962 among persons employed in elementary occupations to €2,455 among managers (Table 14).

The Unemployed and Inactive Population

The unemployment rate for the second quarter of 2021, stood at 3.5 per cent (Table 17). The largest share of unemployed persons was recorded among persons aged 25 to 74 years (Table 16). Females accounted for 60.1 per cent of total inactive persons and those over 65 years made up the highest share of the inactive (Table 19). Over 40 per cent were inactive because they had reached retirement age or were taking up early retirement (Table 20).

Education Attainment

Almost half of the persons aged 15 years and over had attained a low level of education (Table 21). By contrast, 35.6 per cent of the employed had a tertiary level education (Table 22).

2

Table 1. Persons aged 15 and over by sex and labour status

Males

Females

Total

Labour status

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

April-June 2021

Employed

156,961

68.4

109,592

51.6

266,553

60.3

Unemployed

6,497

2.8

3,179ᵘ

1.5ᵘ

9,676

2.2

Inactive

66,064

28.8

99,467

46.9

165,531

37.5

Total

229,522

100.0

212,238

100.0

441,760

100.0

April-June 2020

(Revised)

Employed

152,893

67.3

105,343

49.9

258,236

58.9

Unemployed

6,875

3.0

5,546ᵘ

2.6ᵘ

12,421

2.8

Inactive

67,388

29.7

100,027

47.4

167,415

38.2

Total

227,156

100.0

210,916

100.0

438,072

100.0

  • Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.

Table 2. Activity rates by sex and age group

Males

Females

Total

Age group

%

April-June 2021

15-24

51.1

52.2

51.6

25-54

96.6

78.0

88.0

55-64

68.2

41.8

55.5

Total (15-64)

85.4

67.9

77.2

April-June 2020

(Revised)

15-24

56.8

49.6

53.3

25-54

94.5

78.2

87.0

55-64

69.7

39.9

55.0

Total (15-64)

84.7

66.7

76.2

3

Table 3. Distribution of employed persons with a main job by sex and age group

Males

Females

Total

Age group

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

April-June 2021

15-24

11,362

7.2

11,878

10.8

23,240

8.7

25-34

45,934

29.3

34,731

31.7

80,665

30.3

35-44

43,330

27.6

27,016

24.7

70,346

26.4

45-54

30,712

19.6

21,887

20.0

52,599

19.7

55-64

20,470

13.0

11,882

10.8

32,352

12.1

65+

5,153

3.3

2,198ᵘ

2.0ᵘ

7,351

2.8

Total

156,961

100.0

109,592

100.0

266,553

100.0

April-June 2020

(Revised)

15-24

13,536

8.9

11,488

10.9

25,024

9.7

25-34

46,378

30.3

32,818

31.2

79,196

30.7

35-44

38,972

25.5

27,145

25.8

66,117

25.6

45-54

29,222

19.1

20,299

19.3

49,521

19.2

55-64

20,998

13.7

11,206

10.6

32,204

12.5

65+

3,787

2.5

:

:

6,174

2.4

Total

152,893

100.0

105,343

100.0

258,236

100.0

: Unreliable - less than 20 sample observations.

  • Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.

Table 4. Employment rates by sex and age group

Males

Females

Total

Age group

%

April-June 2021

15-24

43.0

49.6

46.1

25-54

93.6

75.7

85.3

55-64

66.6

41.8

54.7

Total (15-64)

81.9

65.9

74.4

April-June 2020

(Revised)

15-24

48.8

45.9

47.4

25-54

91.3

74.6

83.6

55-64

67.6

37.3

52.7

Total (15-64)

80.9

63.3

72.7

4

Table 5. Distribution of employed persons by sex and professional status in main occupation

Males

Females

Total

Professional status

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

April-June 2021

Self-employed without employees

22,550

14.4

6,279

5.7

28,829

10.8

Self-employed with employees

9,278

5.9

2,296ᵘ

2.1ᵘ

11,574

4.3

Employee

125,133

79.7

100,723

91.9

225,856

84.7

Unpaid family worker

:

:

:

:

:

:

Total

156,961

100.0

109,592

100.0

266,553

100.0

April-June 2020

(Revised)

Self-employed without employees

22,010

14.4

6,568

6.2

28,578

11.1

Self-employed with employees

9,838

6.4

:

:

12,205

4.7

Employee

121,001

79.1

96,306

91.4

217,307

84.2

Unpaid family worker

:

:

:

:

:

:

Total

152,893

100.0

105,343

100.0

258,236

100.0

: Unreliable - less than 20 sample observations.

  • Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.

Table 6. Distribution of employed persons by sex and type of employment in main occupation

Males

Females

Total

Type of employment

No.

%

No.

%

No.

%

April-June 2021

Full-time job

147,281

93.8

90,084

82.2

237,365

89.0

Part-time job

9,680

6.2

19,508

17.8

29,188

11.0

Total

156,961

100.0

109,592

100.0

266,553

100.0

April-June 2020

(Revised)

Full-time job

145,635

95.3

80,938

76.8

226,573

87.7

Part-time job

7,258

4.7

24,405

23.2

31,663

12.3

Total

152,893

100.0

105,343

100.0

258,236

100.0

Table 7. Hours worked per week by sex and type of employment in main occupation

Males

Females

Total

Total

Type of employment

Average

Average

Normal Hours1

Actual Hours2

April-June 2021

Full-time job

41.6

40.6

41.2

36.8

Part-time job

21.6

23.5

22.9

19.5

Total

40.4

37.6

39.2

34.9

April-June 2020

(Revised)

Full-time job

42.7

41.0

42.1

34.2

Part-time job

20.8

23.2

22.6

13.0

Total

41.7

36.9

39.7

31.6

  • Normal hours worked: refer to the number of usual hours worked per week in the main job over a long reference period, excluding weeks when an absence from work occurs (e.g. holidays, vacation leave or sick leave).
  • Actual hours worked: refer to the number of hours actually spent at the place of work during the reference week for the main job. A person may work extra hours (e.g. overtime, variable hours) or work less hours than usual (e.g. vacation leave, education, sick leave or slack work) due to various reasons. Owing to increased flexibility at work places coupled with technology, the place of work may also include one's home. In this regard, actual hours worked also include the hours of work carried out by persons who telework.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:18aUK must be more clear-eyed about risks of China investment - Labour
RE
05:14aASTRAZENECA : EU Commission proposes extending vaccine export-control scheme
RE
05:13aCryptocurrency exchanges scramble to drop Chinese users after Beijing's ban
RE
05:12aAMAZON COM : to start offering insurance to UK businesses -broker
RE
05:12aCryptocurrency exchanges scramble to drop Chinese users after Beijing's ban
RE
05:12aNEW REPORT : Towards a new ‘Sustainability Deal' for businesses and policymakers
PU
05:12aBASF : Investor Update
PU
05:12aSIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Superstars September 2021
PU
05:12aGRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE S A : Plus Ultra Seguros renews its collaboration agreement with the Professional Insurance Brokers Association of the Region of Murcia to foster insurance mediation
PU
05:12aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
2APPEC-S&P GLOBAL PLATTS SAYS TO LAUNCH CARBON INTENSITY, CARBON OFFSET ..
3News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day
4Cryptocurrency exchanges scramble to drop Chinese users after Beijing's..
5As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more

HOT NEWS