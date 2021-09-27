27 September 2021 | 1100 hrs | 173/2021

During the second quarter of 2021, the Labour Force Survey estimates that total number of persons in employment was 266,553, 3.2 per cent higher when compared to the previous year.

Labour Force Survey: Q2/2021

Labour Status

Labour Force Survey estimates indicated that, during the second quarter, total employment stood at 266,553 accounting for 60.3 per cent of the population aged 15 and over. Unemployed persons stood at 9,676 (2.2 per cent) while inactive persons totalled 165,531 (37.5 per cent) (Table 1). The activity rate for the quarter under review was estimated at 77.2 per cent with the highest rate recorded among persons aged 25 to 54 (88.0 per cent) (Table 2).

The Employed Population

On average, out of every 100 persons aged between 15 and 64 years, 74 were employed. The male employment rate for this age bracket was 81.9 per cent while that for females stood at 65.9 per cent (Table 4). The largest share of employed persons was recorded among persons aged between 25 and 34 years, for both males and females (Chart 1).

Chart 1. Employment by age group and sex