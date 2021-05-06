6 May 2021 | 1100 hrs | 084/2021

Total inbound visitors for March 2021 were estimated at 10,291, a decrease of 86.3 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Inbound Tourism: March 2021

During the month under review, a total of 6,538 inbound tourists visited Malta for holiday purposes, followed by 2,705 tourists for business purposes. Most inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (48.9 per cent), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (27.0 per cent). A general increase in the average length of stay was recorded (Table 1).

Total nights spent went down by 65.2 per cent when compared to March 2020, totalling to 153,672 nights. The largest share of guest nights (59.0 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments (Table 3).

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €10.4 million, a decrease of 76.1 per cent over the corresponding month in 2020 (Table 4). Italian residents comprised 32.7 per cent of total inbound tourists (Table 5).

January-March 2021

Inbound tourists for the ﬁ rst three months of 2021 amounted to 33,249, a decrease of 91.0 per cent over the same period in 2020 (Table 6). Total nights spent by inbound tourists decreased by 79.6 per cent, totalling 457,822 nights (Table 8).

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €30.5 million, a decrease of 86.4 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous year (Table 9). Total expenditure per capita stood at €916, increasing from €607 in the same period in 2020, mainly as a result of longer length of stays (Table 11) ■

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

During the COVID-19 situation, the following tourism-related sequence of events took place in 2020:

28-Feb Passengers ﬂ ying in from Italy, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Iran and South Korea, from 26 February onwards were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. 8-Mar Flights from/to Milan were suspended. 10-Mar Flights from/to Italy were suspended. 10-Mar Last cruise liner call. 11-Mar Flights from/to France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were suspended. 11-Mar Passengers ﬂ ying in from France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. 13-Mar All passengers ﬂ ying in from all destinations were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. 18-Mar Last Virtu' Ferries service for passengers between Malta and Sicily was operated. 21-Mar All ﬂ ights from/to all destinations were suspended. Re-opening of Malta International Airport.The ﬁ rst group of destinations that reopened for travel 1-Jul comprised: Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Cyprus, Switzerland, Iceland, Slovakia, Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Greece and Croatia. 15-Jul Restrictions on all other ﬂ ight destinations were lifted. 21-Aug First cruise liner call since March 2020.

Sources: Malta Tourism Authority, Virtu' Ferries, Transport Malta and Valletta Cruise Port