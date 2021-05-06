Log in
​​​Inbound Tourism: March 2021

05/06/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
6 May 2021 | 1100 hrs | 084/2021

Total inbound visitors for March 2021 were estimated at 10,291, a decrease of 86.3 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Inbound Tourism: March 2021

During the month under review, a total of 6,538 inbound tourists visited Malta for holiday purposes, followed by 2,705 tourists for business purposes. Most inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (48.9 per cent), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (27.0 per cent). A general increase in the average length of stay was recorded (Table 1).

Total nights spent went down by 65.2 per cent when compared to March 2020, totalling to 153,672 nights. The largest share of guest nights (59.0 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments (Table 3).

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €10.4 million, a decrease of 76.1 per cent over the corresponding month in 2020 (Table 4). Italian residents comprised 32.7 per cent of total inbound tourists (Table 5).

January-March 2021

Inbound tourists for the ﬁ rst three months of 2021 amounted to 33,249, a decrease of 91.0 per cent over the same period in 2020 (Table 6). Total nights spent by inbound tourists decreased by 79.6 per cent, totalling 457,822 nights (Table 8).

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €30.5 million, a decrease of 86.4 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous year (Table 9). Total expenditure per capita stood at €916, increasing from €607 in the same period in 2020, mainly as a result of longer length of stays (Table 11)

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

During the COVID-19 situation, the following tourism-related sequence of events took place in 2020:

28-Feb

Passengers ﬂ ying in from Italy, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Iran and South Korea, from

26 February onwards were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

8-Mar

Flights from/to Milan were suspended.

10-Mar

Flights from/to Italy were suspended.

10-Mar

Last cruise liner call.

11-Mar

Flights from/to France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were suspended.

11-Mar

Passengers ﬂ ying in from France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were requested to stay in

quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

13-Mar

All passengers ﬂ ying in from all destinations were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon

arrival.

18-Mar

Last Virtu' Ferries service for passengers between Malta and Sicily was operated.

21-Mar

All ﬂ ights from/to all destinations were suspended.

Re-opening of Malta International Airport.The ﬁ rst group of destinations that reopened for travel

1-Jul

comprised: Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Cyprus, Switzerland, Iceland, Slovakia,

Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Czech

Republic, Greece and Croatia.

15-Jul

Restrictions on all other ﬂ ight destinations were lifted.

21-Aug

First cruise liner call since March 2020.

Sources: Malta Tourism Authority, Virtu' Ferries, Transport Malta and Valletta Cruise Port

Compiled by: Tourism and Education Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Profile of inbound tourists by month of departure

March

Change

Percentage

Characteristics

change

2019

20201

2021

2021/2020

Total inbound visitors

172,971

75,157

10,291

-64,866

-86.3

Overnight cruise passengers

-

-

-

-

-

Inbound tourists

172,971

75,157

10,291

-64,866

-86.3

Mode of travel

Air

169,579

74,224

8,351

-65,873

-88.7

Sea

3,392

933

1,941

-

-

Sex

Males

85,514

41,990

6,776

-35,215

-83.9

Females

87,457

33,167

3,516

-29,651

-89.4

Age group

0-24

26,077

10,863

2,037

-8,825

-81.2

25-44

65,672

29,302

5,035

-24,267

-82.8

45-64

58,520

26,118

2,777

-23,340

-89.4

65 or more

22,702

8,875

442ᵘ

-

-

Markets2

EU

145,229

40,505

8,355

-32,150

-79.4

of which: Euro area

81,967

31,394

7,341

-24,053

-76.6

Non-EU

27,742

34,652

1,936

-32,716

-94.4

Purpose of visit

Holiday

145,814

64,834

6,538

-58,296

-89.9

Business and professional

16,748

5,360

2,705

-2,655

-49.5

Other (including educational,

10,409

4,963

1,049

-3,914

-78.9

religious and health tourism)

Organisation of stay

Package

63,592

24,966

1,405ᵘ

-

-

Non-package

109,378

50,191

8,887

-41,305

-82.3

Frequency

First-time tourists

125,671

54,647

5,415

-49,231

-90.1

Repeat tourists

47,300

20,511

4,876

-15,634

-76.2

once a year or less

33,401

14,192

2,547

-11,645

-82.1

more than once a year

13,899

6,319

2,329

-3,990

-63.1

Duration of visit

1-3 nights

49,642

26,259

2,368

-23,892

-91.0

4-6 nights

57,472

23,258

1,649

-21,608

-92.9

7 nights or more

65,857

25,640

6,275

-19,366

-75.5

Average length of stay (nights)

6.4

5.9

14.9

9.1

-

  • Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.
    1 Refer to methodological note 6.
    2 Refer to methodological note 8. Notes:
    1. Totals may not add up due to rounding.
    2. Changes denoted by the dash symbol (-) should be treated with caution. For more information, please refer to methodological note 5.

2

Table 2. Inbound tourists by month of departure and type of accommodation

March

Change

Percentage

Type of accommodation

change

2019

20201

2021

2021/2020

Rented accommodation

154,590

66,108

6,865

-59,243

-89.6

Collective

124,297

51,071

4,093

-46,978

-92.0

Other rented

30,293

15,037

2,772

-12,265

-81.6

Non-rented accommodation

18,380

9,049

3,426

-5,623

-62.1

Total tourists

172,971

75,157

10,291

-64,866

-86.3

1 Refer to methodological note 6.

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Table 3. Total nights spent by inbound tourists by month of departure and type of accommodation

March

Change

Percentage

Type of accommodation

change

2019

20201

2021

2021/2020

Rented accommodation

959,499

362,568

90,663

-271,904

-75.0

Collective

683,148

261,697

30,160

-231,537

-88.5

Other rented

276,350

100,871

60,504

-40,367

-40.0

Non-rented accommodation

151,775

79,450

63,008

-16,442

-20.7

Total nights

1,111,273

442,018

153,672

-288,346

-65.2

  • Refer to methodological note 6.

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Table 4. Total expenditure by inbound tourists by month of departure and expenditure category

€ 000

March

Change

Percentage

Expenditure category

change

2019

20201

2021

2021/2020

Package

34,825

10,531

976ᵘ

-

-

Non-package

38,557

15,885

4,607

-11,278

-71.0

Air/sea fares

17,563

8,546

2,396

-6,150

-72.0

Accommodation

20,994

7,338

2,211

-5,127

-69.9

Other expenditure

43,147

17,175

4,822

-12,353

-71.9

Total expenditure

116,528

43,591

10,405

-33,186

-76.1

  • Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.
    1 Refer to methodological note 6. Notes:
    1. Expenditure estimates are rounded to the nearest thousand Euro.
    2. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

3

Table 5. Inbound tourists, nights spent and total expenditure by month of departure

and country of residence

March

Change

Percentage

Country of residence2

change

2019

20201

2021

2021/2020

EU

145,229

40,505

8,355

-32,150

-79.4

of which:

France

12,077

5,766

1,876

-3,890

-67.5

Germany

17,103

4,982

885ᵘ

-

-

Tourists

Italy

25,486

4,731

3,367

-

-

Poland

6,701

2,709ᵘ

:

-

-

Spain

6,313

2,638ᵘ

432ᵘ

-

-

United Kingdom

43,033

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Non-EU

27,742

34,652

1,936

-32,716

-94.4

of which:

United Kingdom

n/a

23,456

:

n/a

n/a

Total

172,971

75,157

10,291

-64,866

-86.3

EU

870,402

222,158

120,452

-101,706

-45.8

of which:

France

71,851

33,652

26,126

-7,526

-22.4

Germany

119,173

31,351

12,556ᵘ

-

-

Nights

Italy

136,785

34,429

46,416

-

-

Poland

40,161

12,154ᵘ

:

-

-

Spain

26,985

11,183ᵘ

6,569ᵘ

-

-

United Kingdom

271,337

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Non-EU

240,872

219,860

33,220

-186,640

-84.9

of which:

United Kingdom

n/a

142,305

:

n/a

n/a

Total

1,111,273

442,018

153,672

-288,346

-65.2

EU

86,348

21,243

8,042

-13,201

-62.1

of which:

France

7,257

3,122

2,273

-849

-27.2

Expenditure (€000)

Germany

12,665

3,124

1,140ᵘ

-

-

Italy

12,099

2,018

2,166

-

-

Poland

3,764

1,002ᵘ

:

-

-

Spain

2,816

1,307ᵘ

470ᵘ

-

-

United Kingdom

27,373

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Non-EU

30,180

22,348

2,362

-19,985

-89.4

of which:

United Kingdom

n/a

13,568

:

n/a

n/a

Total

116,528

43,591

10,405

-33,186

-76.1

: Unreliable - less than 20 sample observations.

  • Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.
    1 Refer to methodological note 6.
    2 Refer to methodological note 8. Notes:
    1. n/a: not applicable.
    2. Expenditure estimates are rounded to the nearest thousand Euro.
    3. Totals may not add up due to rounding.
    4. Changes denoted by the dash symbol (-) should be treated with caution. For more information, please refer to methodological note 5.

4

Table 6. Profile of inbound tourists by period of departure

January-March

Change

Percentage

Characteristics

change

2019

20201

2021

2021/2020

Total inbound visitors

425,892

371,109

33,249

-337,860

-91.0

Overnight cruise passengers

-

893

-

-

-

Inbound tourists

425,892

370,216

33,249

-336,967

-91.0

Mode of travel

Air

417,353

363,343

27,599

-335,744

-92.4

Sea

8,538

6,873

5,649

-

-

Sex

Males

214,873

194,089

21,488

-172,600

-88.9

Females

211,019

176,127

11,760

-164,367

-93.3

Age group

0-24

68,442

63,415

6,335

-57,080

-90.0

25-44

169,880

143,399

16,521

-126,878

-88.5

45-64

138,316

125,780

8,761

-117,020

-93.0

65 or more

49,253

37,622

1,632

-35,990

-95.7

Markets2

EU

359,907

222,489

27,487

-195,001

-87.6

of which: Euro area

206,949

174,523

24,468

-150,055

-86.0

Non-EU

65,985

147,727

5,761

-141,966

-96.1

Purpose of visit

Holiday

364,020

320,897

23,638

-297,259

-92.6

Business and professional

40,985

34,275

6,539

-27,736

-80.9

Other (including educational,

20,886

15,043

3,072

-11,972

-79.6

religious and health tourism)

Organisation of stay

Package

139,693

108,985

3,811

-105,174

-96.5

Non-package

286,199

261,231

29,438

-231,793

-88.7

Frequency

First-time tourists

305,567

269,022

17,268

-251,754

-93.6

Repeat tourists

120,325

101,194

15,981

-85,214

-84.2

once a year or less

81,507

69,689

7,886

-61,803

-88.7

more than once a year

38,818

31,505

8,095

-23,411

-74.3

Duration of visit

1-3 nights

129,859

121,427

7,834

-113,593

-93.5

4-6 nights

135,397

121,082

5,331

-115,751

-95.6

7 nights or more

160,636

127,707

20,083

-107,624

-84.3

Average length of stay (nights)

6.6

6.0

13.8

7.7

-

  • Refer to methodological notes 6 and 7.
    2 Refer to methodological note 8. Notes:
    1. Totals may not add up due to rounding.
    2. Changes denoted by the dash symbol (-) should be treated with caution. For more information, please refer to methodological note 5.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
