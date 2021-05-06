|
Inbound Tourism: March 2021
6 May 2021 | 1100 hrs | 084/2021
Total inbound visitors for March 2021 were estimated at 10,291, a decrease of 86.3 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.
Inbound Tourism: March 2021
During the month under review, a total of 6,538 inbound tourists visited Malta for holiday purposes, followed by 2,705 tourists for business purposes. Most inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (48.9 per cent), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (27.0 per cent). A general increase in the average length of stay was recorded (Table 1).
Total nights spent went down by 65.2 per cent when compared to March 2020, totalling to 153,672 nights. The largest share of guest nights (59.0 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments (Table 3).
Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €10.4 million, a decrease of 76.1 per cent over the corresponding month in 2020 (Table 4). Italian residents comprised 32.7 per cent of total inbound tourists (Table 5).
January-March 2021
Inbound tourists for the ﬁ rst three months of 2021 amounted to 33,249, a decrease of 91.0 per cent over the same period in 2020 (Table 6). Total nights spent by inbound tourists decreased by 79.6 per cent, totalling 457,822 nights (Table 8).
Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €30.5 million, a decrease of 86.4 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous year (Table 9). Total expenditure per capita stood at €916, increasing from €607 in the same period in 2020, mainly as a result of longer length of stays (Table 11) ■
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
During the COVID-19 situation, the following tourism-related sequence of events took place in 2020:
|
28-Feb
|
Passengers ﬂ ying in from Italy, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Iran and South Korea, from
|
26 February onwards were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
|
|
|
|
8-Mar
|
Flights from/to Milan were suspended.
|
|
|
10-Mar
|
Flights from/to Italy were suspended.
|
|
|
10-Mar
|
Last cruise liner call.
|
|
|
11-Mar
|
Flights from/to France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were suspended.
|
|
|
11-Mar
|
Passengers ﬂ ying in from France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, were requested to stay in
|
quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
|
|
13-Mar
|
All passengers ﬂ ying in from all destinations were requested to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon
|
arrival.
|
|
18-Mar
|
Last Virtu' Ferries service for passengers between Malta and Sicily was operated.
|
|
|
21-Mar
|
All ﬂ ights from/to all destinations were suspended.
|
|
|
|
Re-opening of Malta International Airport.The ﬁ rst group of destinations that reopened for travel
|
1-Jul
|
comprised: Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Cyprus, Switzerland, Iceland, Slovakia,
|
Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Czech
|
|
|
Republic, Greece and Croatia.
|
|
|
15-Jul
|
Restrictions on all other ﬂ ight destinations were lifted.
|
|
|
21-Aug
|
First cruise liner call since March 2020.
|
|
Sources: Malta Tourism Authority, Virtu' Ferries, Transport Malta and Valletta Cruise Port
Table 1. Profile of inbound tourists by month of departure
|
|
|
March
|
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
Characteristics
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
20201
|
2021
|
2021/2020
|
Total inbound visitors
|
172,971
|
75,157
|
10,291
|
-64,866
|
-86.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overnight cruise passengers
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Inbound tourists
|
172,971
|
75,157
|
10,291
|
-64,866
|
-86.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mode of travel
|
|
|
|
|
|
Air
|
169,579
|
74,224
|
8,351
|
-65,873
|
-88.7
|
Sea
|
3,392
|
933
|
1,941
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sex
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
85,514
|
41,990
|
6,776
|
-35,215
|
-83.9
|
Females
|
87,457
|
33,167
|
3,516
|
-29,651
|
-89.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Age group
|
|
|
|
|
|
0-24
|
26,077
|
10,863
|
2,037
|
-8,825
|
-81.2
|
25-44
|
65,672
|
29,302
|
5,035
|
-24,267
|
-82.8
|
45-64
|
58,520
|
26,118
|
2,777
|
-23,340
|
-89.4
|
65 or more
|
22,702
|
8,875
|
442ᵘ
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Markets2
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU
|
145,229
|
40,505
|
8,355
|
-32,150
|
-79.4
|
of which: Euro area
|
81,967
|
31,394
|
7,341
|
-24,053
|
-76.6
|
Non-EU
|
27,742
|
34,652
|
1,936
|
-32,716
|
-94.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purpose of visit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holiday
|
145,814
|
64,834
|
6,538
|
-58,296
|
-89.9
|
Business and professional
|
16,748
|
5,360
|
2,705
|
-2,655
|
-49.5
|
Other (including educational,
|
10,409
|
4,963
|
1,049
|
-3,914
|
-78.9
|
religious and health tourism)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organisation of stay
|
|
|
|
|
|
Package
|
63,592
|
24,966
|
1,405ᵘ
|
-
|
-
|
Non-package
|
109,378
|
50,191
|
8,887
|
-41,305
|
-82.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frequency
|
|
|
|
|
|
First-time tourists
|
125,671
|
54,647
|
5,415
|
-49,231
|
-90.1
|
Repeat tourists
|
47,300
|
20,511
|
4,876
|
-15,634
|
-76.2
|
once a year or less
|
33,401
|
14,192
|
2,547
|
-11,645
|
-82.1
|
more than once a year
|
13,899
|
6,319
|
2,329
|
-3,990
|
-63.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Duration of visit
|
|
|
|
|
|
1-3 nights
|
49,642
|
26,259
|
2,368
|
-23,892
|
-91.0
|
4-6 nights
|
57,472
|
23,258
|
1,649
|
-21,608
|
-92.9
|
7 nights or more
|
65,857
|
25,640
|
6,275
|
-19,366
|
-75.5
|
Average length of stay (nights)
|
6.4
|
5.9
|
14.9
|
9.1
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.
1 Refer to methodological note 6.
2 Refer to methodological note 8. Notes:
-
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
-
Changes denoted by the dash symbol (-) should be treated with caution. For more information, please refer to methodological note 5.
Table 2. Inbound tourists by month of departure and type of accommodation
|
|
|
March
|
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
Type of accommodation
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
20201
|
2021
|
2021/2020
|
Rented accommodation
|
154,590
|
66,108
|
6,865
|
-59,243
|
-89.6
|
Collective
|
124,297
|
51,071
|
4,093
|
-46,978
|
-92.0
|
Other rented
|
30,293
|
15,037
|
2,772
|
-12,265
|
-81.6
|
Non-rented accommodation
|
18,380
|
9,049
|
3,426
|
-5,623
|
-62.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total tourists
|
172,971
|
75,157
|
10,291
|
-64,866
|
-86.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Refer to methodological note 6.
Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 3. Total nights spent by inbound tourists by month of departure and type of accommodation
|
|
|
March
|
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
Type of accommodation
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
20201
|
2021
|
2021/2020
|
Rented accommodation
|
959,499
|
362,568
|
90,663
|
-271,904
|
-75.0
|
Collective
|
683,148
|
261,697
|
30,160
|
-231,537
|
-88.5
|
Other rented
|
276,350
|
100,871
|
60,504
|
-40,367
|
-40.0
|
Non-rented accommodation
|
151,775
|
79,450
|
63,008
|
-16,442
|
-20.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total nights
|
1,111,273
|
442,018
|
153,672
|
-288,346
|
-65.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Refer to methodological note 6.
Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 4. Total expenditure by inbound tourists by month of departure and expenditure category
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March
|
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
Expenditure category
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
20201
|
2021
|
2021/2020
|
Package
|
34,825
|
10,531
|
976ᵘ
|
-
|
-
|
Non-package
|
38,557
|
15,885
|
4,607
|
-11,278
|
-71.0
|
Air/sea fares
|
17,563
|
8,546
|
2,396
|
-6,150
|
-72.0
|
Accommodation
|
20,994
|
7,338
|
2,211
|
-5,127
|
-69.9
|
Other expenditure
|
43,147
|
17,175
|
4,822
|
-12,353
|
-71.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total expenditure
|
116,528
|
43,591
|
10,405
|
-33,186
|
-76.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.
1 Refer to methodological note 6. Notes:
-
-
Expenditure estimates are rounded to the nearest thousand Euro.
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 5. Inbound tourists, nights spent and total expenditure by month of departure
and country of residence
|
|
|
|
March
|
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
Country of residence2
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
20201
|
2021
|
2021/2020
|
|
EU
|
145,229
|
40,505
|
8,355
|
-32,150
|
-79.4
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
12,077
|
5,766
|
1,876
|
-3,890
|
-67.5
|
|
Germany
|
17,103
|
4,982
|
885ᵘ
|
-
|
-
|
Tourists
|
Italy
|
25,486
|
4,731
|
3,367
|
-
|
-
|
Poland
|
6,701
|
2,709ᵘ
|
:
|
-
|
-
|
Spain
|
6,313
|
2,638ᵘ
|
432ᵘ
|
-
|
-
|
United Kingdom
|
43,033
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
|
Non-EU
|
27,742
|
34,652
|
1,936
|
-32,716
|
-94.4
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
n/a
|
23,456
|
:
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
Total
|
172,971
|
75,157
|
10,291
|
-64,866
|
-86.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU
|
870,402
|
222,158
|
120,452
|
-101,706
|
-45.8
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
71,851
|
33,652
|
26,126
|
-7,526
|
-22.4
|
|
Germany
|
119,173
|
31,351
|
12,556ᵘ
|
-
|
-
|
Nights
|
Italy
|
136,785
|
34,429
|
46,416
|
-
|
-
|
Poland
|
40,161
|
12,154ᵘ
|
:
|
-
|
-
|
Spain
|
26,985
|
11,183ᵘ
|
6,569ᵘ
|
-
|
-
|
|
United Kingdom
|
271,337
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
Non-EU
|
240,872
|
219,860
|
33,220
|
-186,640
|
-84.9
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
n/a
|
142,305
|
:
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
Total
|
1,111,273
|
442,018
|
153,672
|
-288,346
|
-65.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU
|
86,348
|
21,243
|
8,042
|
-13,201
|
-62.1
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
7,257
|
3,122
|
2,273
|
-849
|
-27.2
|
Expenditure (€000)
|
Germany
|
12,665
|
3,124
|
1,140ᵘ
|
-
|
-
|
Italy
|
12,099
|
2,018
|
2,166
|
-
|
-
|
Poland
|
3,764
|
1,002ᵘ
|
:
|
-
|
-
|
Spain
|
2,816
|
1,307ᵘ
|
470ᵘ
|
-
|
-
|
United Kingdom
|
27,373
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
Non-EU
|
30,180
|
22,348
|
2,362
|
-19,985
|
-89.4
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
n/a
|
13,568
|
:
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
|
Total
|
116,528
|
43,591
|
10,405
|
-33,186
|
-76.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
: Unreliable - less than 20 sample observations.
-
Under represented - between 20 and 49 sample observations.
1 Refer to methodological note 6.
2 Refer to methodological note 8. Notes:
-
-
n/a: not applicable.
-
Expenditure estimates are rounded to the nearest thousand Euro.
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
-
Changes denoted by the dash symbol (-) should be treated with caution. For more information, please refer to methodological note 5.
Table 6. Profile of inbound tourists by period of departure
|
|
|
January-March
|
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
Characteristics
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
20201
|
2021
|
2021/2020
|
Total inbound visitors
|
425,892
|
371,109
|
33,249
|
-337,860
|
-91.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overnight cruise passengers
|
-
|
893
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Inbound tourists
|
425,892
|
370,216
|
33,249
|
-336,967
|
-91.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mode of travel
|
|
|
|
|
|
Air
|
417,353
|
363,343
|
27,599
|
-335,744
|
-92.4
|
Sea
|
8,538
|
6,873
|
5,649
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sex
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
214,873
|
194,089
|
21,488
|
-172,600
|
-88.9
|
Females
|
211,019
|
176,127
|
11,760
|
-164,367
|
-93.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Age group
|
|
|
|
|
|
0-24
|
68,442
|
63,415
|
6,335
|
-57,080
|
-90.0
|
25-44
|
169,880
|
143,399
|
16,521
|
-126,878
|
-88.5
|
45-64
|
138,316
|
125,780
|
8,761
|
-117,020
|
-93.0
|
65 or more
|
49,253
|
37,622
|
1,632
|
-35,990
|
-95.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Markets2
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU
|
359,907
|
222,489
|
27,487
|
-195,001
|
-87.6
|
of which: Euro area
|
206,949
|
174,523
|
24,468
|
-150,055
|
-86.0
|
Non-EU
|
65,985
|
147,727
|
5,761
|
-141,966
|
-96.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purpose of visit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holiday
|
364,020
|
320,897
|
23,638
|
-297,259
|
-92.6
|
Business and professional
|
40,985
|
34,275
|
6,539
|
-27,736
|
-80.9
|
Other (including educational,
|
20,886
|
15,043
|
3,072
|
-11,972
|
-79.6
|
religious and health tourism)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organisation of stay
|
|
|
|
|
|
Package
|
139,693
|
108,985
|
3,811
|
-105,174
|
-96.5
|
Non-package
|
286,199
|
261,231
|
29,438
|
-231,793
|
-88.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frequency
|
|
|
|
|
|
First-time tourists
|
305,567
|
269,022
|
17,268
|
-251,754
|
-93.6
|
Repeat tourists
|
120,325
|
101,194
|
15,981
|
-85,214
|
-84.2
|
once a year or less
|
81,507
|
69,689
|
7,886
|
-61,803
|
-88.7
|
more than once a year
|
38,818
|
31,505
|
8,095
|
-23,411
|
-74.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Duration of visit
|
|
|
|
|
|
1-3 nights
|
129,859
|
121,427
|
7,834
|
-113,593
|
-93.5
|
4-6 nights
|
135,397
|
121,082
|
5,331
|
-115,751
|
-95.6
|
7 nights or more
|
160,636
|
127,707
|
20,083
|
-107,624
|
-84.3
|
Average length of stay (nights)
|
6.6
|
6.0
|
13.8
|
7.7
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Refer to methodological notes 6 and 7.
2 Refer to methodological note 8. Notes:
-
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
-
Changes denoted by the dash symbol (-) should be treated with caution. For more information, please refer to methodological note 5.
|
|