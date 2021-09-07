Log in
​​Registered Employed Revisions: 2013-2020

09/07/2021 | 05:22am EDT
07 September 2021 | 1100 hrs | 160/2021

Updated labour market time series data indicates an increase of 4.1 per cent in full-time registered employment between 2019 and 2020.

Registered Employed Revisions: 2013-2020

This release shows revised time series labour market data provided by Jobsplus. The revisions cover 2013 to 2020. When compared to 2019 levels, registered full-time jobs went up by 9,060, reaching 232,396 in 2020, while registered unemployment increased by 1,460 to 3,160.

Registered full-time employment

Compared to 2019 levels, the economic sectors which recorded the highest increases in full-time jobs were administrative and support service activities (NACE 77-82; 1,800 jobs) and construction (NACE 41-43; 1,488 jobs). Private sector employment in 2020 increased by 7,920 or 4.5 per cent.

Between 2019 and 2020, public sector employment increased by 2.3 per cent, with the main increases registered in Human health and social work activities (NACE 86-88, 5.3 per cent) and Education (NACE 85, 2.2 per cent). Compared to 2019, female employment went up by 4.4 per cent, with the highest increase recorded in human health and social work activities (NACE 86-88; 912 jobs).

Registered part-time employment

In 2020, part-time jobs increased by 0.9 per cent when compared to 2019 levels. The highest increases were mainly recorded in Professional, scientific, and technical activities (NACE 69-75; 292 jobs) and Agriculture, forestry and fishing (NACE 01-03; 228 jobs). When compared to 2019, persons with a part-time job as their primary occupation dropped by 4.2 per cent, and persons with a part-time job as their secondary occupation rose by 6.9 per cent

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Labour Market and Information Society Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

2

Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity (annual averages) …

NACE

Description

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

01-03

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

2,029

2,011

2,322

2,319

2,318

2,344

2,448

2,504

01

Crop and animal production, hunting and related service activities

1,514

1,503

1,718

1,684

1,674

1,643

1,644

1,657

02

Forestry and logging

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

03

Fishing and aquaculture

515

508

604

635

644

701

804

847

05-09

Mining and quarrying

299

327

356

374

372

383

376

371

05

Mining of coal and lignite

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

07

Mining of metal ores

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

08

Other mining and quarrying

173

173

179

171

173

198

196

206

09

Mining support service activities

126

154

177

203

199

185

180

165

10-33

Manufacturing

20,259

20,477

21,106

21,178

21,452

22,155

22,512

22,596

10

Manufacture of food products

2,392

2,458

2,617

2,544

2,545

2,542

2,637

2,621

11

Manufacture of beverages

846

858

882

893

914

931

932

881

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

16

16

16

16

16

16

16

16

13

Manufacture of textiles

372

335

312

312

323

337

338

346

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

330

320

321

205

146

149

152

150

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

31

30

28

26

18

16

18

17

16

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture;

276

292

319

338

333

356

402

399

manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

230

227

234

251

256

264

260

271

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

1,420

1,403

1,345

1,233

1,313

1,594

1,639

1,646

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

7

8

9

10

10

9

8

8

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

273

287

291

289

293

285

276

271

21

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

1,194

1,093

1,115

1,157

1,067

975

1,013

1,044

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

1,706

1,679

1,623

1,727

1,769

1,783

1,748

1,667

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

1,179

1,137

1,123

1,102

1,057

1,070

1,121

1,203

24

Manufacture of basic metals

90

109

127

157

167

186

195

224

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

1,281

1,245

1,233

1,230

1,228

1,203

1,184

1,226

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

2,206

2,228

2,284

2,188

2,258

2,340

2,350

2,289

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

490

497

508

524

527

543

600

618

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

422

423

427

500

502

515

532

543

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

1,089

1,086

1,129

1,113

1,106

1,129

1,044

1,043

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

38

46

64

117

159

246

286

321

31

Manufacture of furniture

1,127

1,151

1,152

1,142

1,134

1,140

1,157

1,168

32

Other manufacturing

1,907

2,096

2,487

2,560

2,646

2,708

2,612

2,512

… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity (annual averages)

NACE

Description

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

1,337

1,453

1,460

1,544

1,665

1,818

1,992

2,112

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply1

1,525

752

18

59

122

160

177

204

36-39

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

1,364

1,396

1,408

1,445

1,613

1,631

1,620

1,782

36

Water collection, treatment and supply

975

1,000

990

1,018

1,192

1,213

1,166

1,181

37

Sewerage

12

11

8

8

9

9

9

10

38

Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery

364

370

395

394

377

367

411

555

39

Remediation activities and other waste management services

13

15

15

25

35

42

34

36

41-43

Construction2

10,842

9,577

10,465

10,717

11,179

11,944

13,571

15,059

41

Construction of buildings

4,929

3,344

3,864

3,879

4,083

4,473

5,265

5,830

42

Civil engineering

700

691

753

841

878

952

1,253

1,480

43

Specialised construction activities

5,213

5,542

5,848

5,997

6,218

6,519

7,053

7,749

45-47

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles

23,562

24,338

25,328

25,973

26,684

27,398

28,373

28,934

45

Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles

2,281

2,343

2,431

2,518

2,560

2,628

2,736

2,825

46

Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles

8,476

8,830

9,410

9,542

9,989

10,395

10,752

10,959

47

Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles

12,805

13,165

13,487

13,913

14,135

14,375

14,885

15,150

49-53

Transportation and storage3

8,593

9,533

9,119

9,382

9,700

10,529

11,421

11,798

49

Land transport and transport via pipelines

3,095

3,856

3,364

3,546

3,658

4,011

4,572

4,820

50

Water transport

447

453

445

437

448

496

502

509

51

Air transport

1,212

1,257

1,368

1,318

1,302

1,519

1,725

1,840

52

Warehousing and support activities for transportation

3,223

3,333

3,287

3,374

3,470

3,591

3,685

3,661

53

Postal and courier activities

616

634

655

707

822

912

937

968

55-56

Accommodation and food service activities

10,048

10,343

10,800

11,619

12,678

14,033

15,258

15,482

55

Accommodation

5,345

5,351

5,431

5,561

5,817

6,219

6,511

6,043

56

Food and beverage service activities

4,703

4,992

5,369

6,058

6,861

7,814

8,747

9,439

58-63

Information and communication

5,555

5,948

6,467

6,920

7,441

7,670

8,047

8,284

58

Publishing activities

499

497

505

586

650

721

850

907

59

Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and

music publishing activities

262

296

372

310

374

352

400

425

60

Programming and broadcasting activities

205

222

233

246

248

256

263

265

61

Telecommunications

1,574

1,586

1,662

1,661

1,680

1,736

1,701

1,627

62

Computer programming, consultancy and related activities

2,532

2,815

3,028

3,370

3,709

3,793

3,967

4,032

63

Information service activities

483

532

667

747

780

812

866

1,028

  • Refer to methodological note 8.
    2 Refer to methodological note 6.
    3 Refer to methodological note 9.

3

4

… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity (annual averages)

NACE

Description

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

64-66

Financial and insurance activities

7,632

8,076

8,554

9,088

9,767

10,483

11,126

12,146

64

Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding

5,389

5,778

6,139

6,436

6,901

7,396

7,810

8,718

65

Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security

669

698

762

864

927

978

1,025

1,063

66

Activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities

1,574

1,600

1,653

1,788

1,939

2,109

2,291

2,365

68

Real estate activities

1,120

1,226

1,368

1,510

1,696

1,881

2,062

2,154

69-75

Professional, scientific and technical activities

8,039

8,815

9,989

11,232

12,518

14,248

15,892

16,551

69

Legal and accounting activities

2,652

2,898

3,288

3,625

3,912

4,172

4,534

4,454

70

Activities of head offices; management consultancy activities

2,174

2,329

2,578

2,940

3,503

4,543

5,200

5,691

71

Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis

1,558

1,668

1,859

2,043

2,235

2,442

2,820

3,102

72

Scientific research and development

50

62

63

63

59

68

77

85

73

Advertising and market research

1,038

1,230

1,460

1,719

1,898

2,052

2,198

2,058

74

Other professional, scientific and technical activities

511

565

645

749

811

852

934

1,012

75

Veterinary activities

56

63

96

93

100

119

129

149

77-82

Administrative and support service activities1

9,424

11,164

13,808

15,533

17,699

19,880

21,944

23,744

77

Rental and leasing activities

1,091

1,150

1,218

1,282

1,344

1,480

1,640

1,658

78

Employment activities

1,771

2,657

3,304

3,889

4,315

5,202

5,078

6,164

79

Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities

1,192

1,192

1,227

1,257

1,337

1,378

1,354

1,336

80

Security and investigation activities

1,463

1,499

2,024

2,439

2,810

2,994

3,286

2,984

81

Services to buildings and landscape activities

1,858

2,239

3,428

3,887

4,715

5,121

6,297

6,970

82

Office administrative, office support and other business support activities

2,049

2,427

2,607

2,779

3,178

3,705

4,289

4,632

84

Public administration and defence; compulsory social security2, 3

12,751

14,732

13,228

13,703

15,053

15,860

16,286

16,444

85

Education

15,070

15,600

15,853

16,330

16,872

17,400

17,854

18,362

86-88

Human health and social work activities

13,029

13,748

14,476

14,967

15,395

16,635

18,214

19,495

86

Human health activities

8,253

8,817

9,218

9,121

8,900

9,335

9,666

10,116

87

Residential care activities

3,532

3,617

3,839

4,320

4,878

5,600

6,196

6,679

88

Social work activities without accommodation

1,244

1,314

1,419

1,526

1,617

1,700

2,352

2,700

90-93

Arts, entertainment and recreation

4,146

4,657

5,643

7,235

8,675

9,916

10,810

10,837

90

Creative, arts and entertainment activities

419

446

485

563

674

785

863

958

91

Libraries, archives, museums and other cultural activities

433

424

446

457

472

492

526

550

92

Gambling and betting activities

2,653

3,095

3,958

5,359

6,574

7,567

8,257

8,085

93

Sports activities and amusement and recreation activities

641

692

754

856

955

1,072

1,164

1,244

  • Refer to methodological note 8.
    2 Refer to methodological note 6.
    3 Refer to methodological note 9.

… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity (annual averages)

NACE

Description

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

94-96

Other service activities

3,073

3,234

3,412

3,621

3,929

4,349

4,755

5,049

  1. Activities of membership organisations
  2. Repair of computers and personal and household goods
  3. Other personal service activities

97-98 Activities of households as employers; undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use

599

619

660

689

740

790

866

918

253

272

286

298

333

347

375

398

2,221

2,343

2,466

2,634

2,856

3,212

3,514

3,733

133

183

222

280

400

372

360

370

97

Activities of households as employers of domestic personnel

133

183

222

280

399

371

359

370

98

Undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of private households

-

-

-

-

1

1

1

-

for own use

99

Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies

201

221

225

224

224

225

230

230

01-99

Total Gainfully Occupied (including apprentices)

158,694

166,358

174,167

183,709

195,787

209,496

223,336

232,396

Registered Unemployed

7,382

6,992

5,295

3,566

2,500

1,831

1,700

3,160

Part I

6,884

6,544

4,856

3,266

2,271

1,676

1,542

2,880

Part II

498

448

439

300

229

155

158

280

Labour Supply

166,076

173,350

179,462

187,275

198,287

211,327

225,036

235,556

Note: Monthly tables available on the excel version of this news release.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 09:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
