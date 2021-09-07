|
Registered Employed Revisions: 2013-2020
07 September 2021 | 1100 hrs | 160/2021
Updated labour market time series data indicates an increase of 4.1 per cent in full-time registered employment between 2019 and 2020.
Registered Employed Revisions: 2013-2020
This release shows revised time series labour market data provided by Jobsplus. The revisions cover 2013 to 2020. When compared to 2019 levels, registered full-time jobs went up by 9,060, reaching 232,396 in 2020, while registered unemployment increased by 1,460 to 3,160.
Registered full-time employment
Compared to 2019 levels, the economic sectors which recorded the highest increases in full-time jobs were administrative and support service activities (NACE 77-82; 1,800 jobs) and construction (NACE 41-43; 1,488 jobs). Private sector employment in 2020 increased by 7,920 or 4.5 per cent.
Between 2019 and 2020, public sector employment increased by 2.3 per cent, with the main increases registered in Human health and social work activities (NACE 86-88, 5.3 per cent) and Education (NACE 85, 2.2 per cent). Compared to 2019, female employment went up by 4.4 per cent, with the highest increase recorded in human health and social work activities (NACE 86-88; 912 jobs).
Registered part-time employment
In 2020, part-time jobs increased by 0.9 per cent when compared to 2019 levels. The highest increases were mainly recorded in Professional, scientific, and technical activities (NACE 69-75; 292 jobs) and Agriculture, forestry and fishing (NACE 01-03; 228 jobs). When compared to 2019, persons with a part-time job as their primary occupation dropped by 4.2 per cent, and persons with a part-time job as their secondary occupation rose by 6.9 per cent
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity (annual averages) …
|
NACE
|
Description
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-03
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
2,029
|
2,011
|
2,322
|
2,319
|
2,318
|
2,344
|
2,448
|
2,504
|
01
|
Crop and animal production, hunting and related service activities
|
1,514
|
1,503
|
1,718
|
1,684
|
1,674
|
1,643
|
1,644
|
1,657
|
02
|
Forestry and logging
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
03
|
Fishing and aquaculture
|
515
|
508
|
604
|
635
|
644
|
701
|
804
|
847
|
05-09
|
Mining and quarrying
|
299
|
327
|
356
|
374
|
372
|
383
|
376
|
371
|
05
|
Mining of coal and lignite
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
06
|
Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
173
|
173
|
179
|
171
|
173
|
198
|
196
|
206
|
09
|
Mining support service activities
|
126
|
154
|
177
|
203
|
199
|
185
|
180
|
165
|
10-33
|
Manufacturing
|
20,259
|
20,477
|
21,106
|
21,178
|
21,452
|
22,155
|
22,512
|
22,596
|
10
|
Manufacture of food products
|
2,392
|
2,458
|
2,617
|
2,544
|
2,545
|
2,542
|
2,637
|
2,621
|
11
|
Manufacture of beverages
|
846
|
858
|
882
|
893
|
914
|
931
|
932
|
881
|
12
|
Manufacture of tobacco products
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
13
|
Manufacture of textiles
|
372
|
335
|
312
|
312
|
323
|
337
|
338
|
346
|
14
|
Manufacture of wearing apparel
|
330
|
320
|
321
|
205
|
146
|
149
|
152
|
150
|
15
|
Manufacture of leather and related products
|
31
|
30
|
28
|
26
|
18
|
16
|
18
|
17
|
16
|
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture;
|
276
|
292
|
319
|
338
|
333
|
356
|
402
|
399
|
|
manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Manufacture of paper and paper products
|
230
|
227
|
234
|
251
|
256
|
264
|
260
|
271
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|
1,420
|
1,403
|
1,345
|
1,233
|
1,313
|
1,594
|
1,639
|
1,646
|
19
|
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
9
|
8
|
8
|
20
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
273
|
287
|
291
|
289
|
293
|
285
|
276
|
271
|
21
|
Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
|
1,194
|
1,093
|
1,115
|
1,157
|
1,067
|
975
|
1,013
|
1,044
|
22
|
Manufacture of rubber and plastic products
|
1,706
|
1,679
|
1,623
|
1,727
|
1,769
|
1,783
|
1,748
|
1,667
|
23
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
1,179
|
1,137
|
1,123
|
1,102
|
1,057
|
1,070
|
1,121
|
1,203
|
24
|
Manufacture of basic metals
|
90
|
109
|
127
|
157
|
167
|
186
|
195
|
224
|
25
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
1,281
|
1,245
|
1,233
|
1,230
|
1,228
|
1,203
|
1,184
|
1,226
|
26
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|
2,206
|
2,228
|
2,284
|
2,188
|
2,258
|
2,340
|
2,350
|
2,289
|
27
|
Manufacture of electrical equipment
|
490
|
497
|
508
|
524
|
527
|
543
|
600
|
618
|
28
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
422
|
423
|
427
|
500
|
502
|
515
|
532
|
543
|
29
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
1,089
|
1,086
|
1,129
|
1,113
|
1,106
|
1,129
|
1,044
|
1,043
|
30
|
Manufacture of other transport equipment
|
38
|
46
|
64
|
117
|
159
|
246
|
286
|
321
|
31
|
Manufacture of furniture
|
1,127
|
1,151
|
1,152
|
1,142
|
1,134
|
1,140
|
1,157
|
1,168
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
1,907
|
2,096
|
2,487
|
2,560
|
2,646
|
2,708
|
2,612
|
2,512
… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity (annual averages)
|
NACE
|
Description
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
1,337
|
1,453
|
1,460
|
1,544
|
1,665
|
1,818
|
1,992
|
2,112
|
35
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply1
|
1,525
|
752
|
18
|
59
|
122
|
160
|
177
|
204
|
36-39
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
1,364
|
1,396
|
1,408
|
1,445
|
1,613
|
1,631
|
1,620
|
1,782
|
36
|
Water collection, treatment and supply
|
975
|
1,000
|
990
|
1,018
|
1,192
|
1,213
|
1,166
|
1,181
|
37
|
Sewerage
|
12
|
11
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
10
|
38
|
Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery
|
364
|
370
|
395
|
394
|
377
|
367
|
411
|
555
|
39
|
Remediation activities and other waste management services
|
13
|
15
|
15
|
25
|
35
|
42
|
34
|
36
|
41-43
|
Construction2
|
10,842
|
9,577
|
10,465
|
10,717
|
11,179
|
11,944
|
13,571
|
15,059
|
41
|
Construction of buildings
|
4,929
|
3,344
|
3,864
|
3,879
|
4,083
|
4,473
|
5,265
|
5,830
|
42
|
Civil engineering
|
700
|
691
|
753
|
841
|
878
|
952
|
1,253
|
1,480
|
43
|
Specialised construction activities
|
5,213
|
5,542
|
5,848
|
5,997
|
6,218
|
6,519
|
7,053
|
7,749
|
45-47
|
Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
23,562
|
24,338
|
25,328
|
25,973
|
26,684
|
27,398
|
28,373
|
28,934
|
45
|
Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
2,281
|
2,343
|
2,431
|
2,518
|
2,560
|
2,628
|
2,736
|
2,825
|
46
|
Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
8,476
|
8,830
|
9,410
|
9,542
|
9,989
|
10,395
|
10,752
|
10,959
|
47
|
Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
12,805
|
13,165
|
13,487
|
13,913
|
14,135
|
14,375
|
14,885
|
15,150
|
49-53
|
Transportation and storage3
|
8,593
|
9,533
|
9,119
|
9,382
|
9,700
|
10,529
|
11,421
|
11,798
|
49
|
Land transport and transport via pipelines
|
3,095
|
3,856
|
3,364
|
3,546
|
3,658
|
4,011
|
4,572
|
4,820
|
50
|
Water transport
|
447
|
453
|
445
|
437
|
448
|
496
|
502
|
509
|
51
|
Air transport
|
1,212
|
1,257
|
1,368
|
1,318
|
1,302
|
1,519
|
1,725
|
1,840
|
52
|
Warehousing and support activities for transportation
|
3,223
|
3,333
|
3,287
|
3,374
|
3,470
|
3,591
|
3,685
|
3,661
|
53
|
Postal and courier activities
|
616
|
634
|
655
|
707
|
822
|
912
|
937
|
968
|
55-56
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
10,048
|
10,343
|
10,800
|
11,619
|
12,678
|
14,033
|
15,258
|
15,482
|
55
|
Accommodation
|
5,345
|
5,351
|
5,431
|
5,561
|
5,817
|
6,219
|
6,511
|
6,043
|
56
|
Food and beverage service activities
|
4,703
|
4,992
|
5,369
|
6,058
|
6,861
|
7,814
|
8,747
|
9,439
|
58-63
|
Information and communication
|
5,555
|
5,948
|
6,467
|
6,920
|
7,441
|
7,670
|
8,047
|
8,284
|
58
|
Publishing activities
|
499
|
497
|
505
|
586
|
650
|
721
|
850
|
907
|
59
|
Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
music publishing activities
|
262
|
296
|
372
|
310
|
374
|
352
|
400
|
425
|
60
|
Programming and broadcasting activities
|
205
|
222
|
233
|
246
|
248
|
256
|
263
|
265
|
61
|
Telecommunications
|
1,574
|
1,586
|
1,662
|
1,661
|
1,680
|
1,736
|
1,701
|
1,627
|
62
|
Computer programming, consultancy and related activities
|
2,532
|
2,815
|
3,028
|
3,370
|
3,709
|
3,793
|
3,967
|
4,032
|
63
|
Information service activities
|
483
|
532
|
667
|
747
|
780
|
812
|
866
|
1,028
-
Refer to methodological note 8.
2 Refer to methodological note 6.
3 Refer to methodological note 9.
… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity (annual averages)
|
NACE
|
Description
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64-66
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
7,632
|
8,076
|
8,554
|
9,088
|
9,767
|
10,483
|
11,126
|
12,146
|
64
|
Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding
|
5,389
|
5,778
|
6,139
|
6,436
|
6,901
|
7,396
|
7,810
|
8,718
|
65
|
Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security
|
669
|
698
|
762
|
864
|
927
|
978
|
1,025
|
1,063
|
66
|
Activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities
|
1,574
|
1,600
|
1,653
|
1,788
|
1,939
|
2,109
|
2,291
|
2,365
|
68
|
Real estate activities
|
1,120
|
1,226
|
1,368
|
1,510
|
1,696
|
1,881
|
2,062
|
2,154
|
69-75
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
8,039
|
8,815
|
9,989
|
11,232
|
12,518
|
14,248
|
15,892
|
16,551
|
69
|
Legal and accounting activities
|
2,652
|
2,898
|
3,288
|
3,625
|
3,912
|
4,172
|
4,534
|
4,454
|
70
|
Activities of head offices; management consultancy activities
|
2,174
|
2,329
|
2,578
|
2,940
|
3,503
|
4,543
|
5,200
|
5,691
|
71
|
Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis
|
1,558
|
1,668
|
1,859
|
2,043
|
2,235
|
2,442
|
2,820
|
3,102
|
72
|
Scientific research and development
|
50
|
62
|
63
|
63
|
59
|
68
|
77
|
85
|
73
|
Advertising and market research
|
1,038
|
1,230
|
1,460
|
1,719
|
1,898
|
2,052
|
2,198
|
2,058
|
74
|
Other professional, scientific and technical activities
|
511
|
565
|
645
|
749
|
811
|
852
|
934
|
1,012
|
75
|
Veterinary activities
|
56
|
63
|
96
|
93
|
100
|
119
|
129
|
149
|
77-82
|
Administrative and support service activities1
|
9,424
|
11,164
|
13,808
|
15,533
|
17,699
|
19,880
|
21,944
|
23,744
|
77
|
Rental and leasing activities
|
1,091
|
1,150
|
1,218
|
1,282
|
1,344
|
1,480
|
1,640
|
1,658
|
78
|
Employment activities
|
1,771
|
2,657
|
3,304
|
3,889
|
4,315
|
5,202
|
5,078
|
6,164
|
79
|
Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities
|
1,192
|
1,192
|
1,227
|
1,257
|
1,337
|
1,378
|
1,354
|
1,336
|
80
|
Security and investigation activities
|
1,463
|
1,499
|
2,024
|
2,439
|
2,810
|
2,994
|
3,286
|
2,984
|
81
|
Services to buildings and landscape activities
|
1,858
|
2,239
|
3,428
|
3,887
|
4,715
|
5,121
|
6,297
|
6,970
|
82
|
Office administrative, office support and other business support activities
|
2,049
|
2,427
|
2,607
|
2,779
|
3,178
|
3,705
|
4,289
|
4,632
|
84
|
Public administration and defence; compulsory social security2, 3
|
12,751
|
14,732
|
13,228
|
13,703
|
15,053
|
15,860
|
16,286
|
16,444
|
85
|
Education
|
15,070
|
15,600
|
15,853
|
16,330
|
16,872
|
17,400
|
17,854
|
18,362
|
86-88
|
Human health and social work activities
|
13,029
|
13,748
|
14,476
|
14,967
|
15,395
|
16,635
|
18,214
|
19,495
|
86
|
Human health activities
|
8,253
|
8,817
|
9,218
|
9,121
|
8,900
|
9,335
|
9,666
|
10,116
|
87
|
Residential care activities
|
3,532
|
3,617
|
3,839
|
4,320
|
4,878
|
5,600
|
6,196
|
6,679
|
88
|
Social work activities without accommodation
|
1,244
|
1,314
|
1,419
|
1,526
|
1,617
|
1,700
|
2,352
|
2,700
|
90-93
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
4,146
|
4,657
|
5,643
|
7,235
|
8,675
|
9,916
|
10,810
|
10,837
|
90
|
Creative, arts and entertainment activities
|
419
|
446
|
485
|
563
|
674
|
785
|
863
|
958
|
91
|
Libraries, archives, museums and other cultural activities
|
433
|
424
|
446
|
457
|
472
|
492
|
526
|
550
|
92
|
Gambling and betting activities
|
2,653
|
3,095
|
3,958
|
5,359
|
6,574
|
7,567
|
8,257
|
8,085
|
93
|
Sports activities and amusement and recreation activities
|
641
|
692
|
754
|
856
|
955
|
1,072
|
1,164
|
1,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Refer to methodological note 8.
2 Refer to methodological note 6.
3 Refer to methodological note 9.
… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity (annual averages)
|
NACE
|
Description
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94-96
|
Other service activities
|
3,073
|
3,234
|
3,412
|
3,621
|
3,929
|
4,349
|
4,755
|
5,049
-
Activities of membership organisations
-
Repair of computers and personal and household goods
-
Other personal service activities
97-98 Activities of households as employers; undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use
|
599
|
619
|
660
|
689
|
740
|
790
|
866
|
918
|
253
|
272
|
286
|
298
|
333
|
347
|
375
|
398
|
2,221
|
2,343
|
2,466
|
2,634
|
2,856
|
3,212
|
3,514
|
3,733
|
133
|
183
|
222
|
280
|
400
|
372
|
360
|
370
|
97
|
Activities of households as employers of domestic personnel
|
133
|
183
|
222
|
280
|
399
|
371
|
359
|
370
|
98
|
Undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of private households
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
|
for own use
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies
|
201
|
221
|
225
|
224
|
224
|
225
|
230
|
230
|
01-99
|
Total Gainfully Occupied (including apprentices)
|
158,694
|
166,358
|
174,167
|
183,709
|
195,787
|
209,496
|
223,336
|
232,396
|
|
Registered Unemployed
|
7,382
|
6,992
|
5,295
|
3,566
|
2,500
|
1,831
|
1,700
|
3,160
|
|
Part I
|
6,884
|
6,544
|
4,856
|
3,266
|
2,271
|
1,676
|
1,542
|
2,880
|
|
Part II
|
498
|
448
|
439
|
300
|
229
|
155
|
158
|
280
|
|
Labour Supply
|
166,076
|
173,350
|
179,462
|
187,275
|
198,287
|
211,327
|
225,036
|
235,556
Note: Monthly tables available on the excel version of this news release.
|
|