07 September 2021 | 1100 hrs | 160/2021

Updated labour market time series data indicates an increase of 4.1 per cent in full-time registered employment between 2019 and 2020.

Registered Employed Revisions: 2013-2020

This release shows revised time series labour market data provided by Jobsplus. The revisions cover 2013 to 2020. When compared to 2019 levels, registered full-time jobs went up by 9,060, reaching 232,396 in 2020, while registered unemployment increased by 1,460 to 3,160.

Registered full-time employment

Compared to 2019 levels, the economic sectors which recorded the highest increases in full-time jobs were administrative and support service activities (NACE 77-82; 1,800 jobs) and construction (NACE 41-43; 1,488 jobs). Private sector employment in 2020 increased by 7,920 or 4.5 per cent.

Between 2019 and 2020, public sector employment increased by 2.3 per cent, with the main increases registered in Human health and social work activities (NACE 86-88, 5.3 per cent) and Education (NACE 85, 2.2 per cent). Compared to 2019, female employment went up by 4.4 per cent, with the highest increase recorded in human health and social work activities (NACE 86-88; 912 jobs).

Registered part-time employment

In 2020, part-time jobs increased by 0.9 per cent when compared to 2019 levels. The highest increases were mainly recorded in Professional, scientific, and technical activities (NACE 69-75; 292 jobs) and Agriculture, forestry and fishing (NACE 01-03; 228 jobs). When compared to 2019, persons with a part-time job as their primary occupation dropped by 4.2 per cent, and persons with a part-time job as their secondary occupation rose by 6.9 per cent 

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.