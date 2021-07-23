Log in
​Cruise Passengers: Q2/2021

07/23/2021 | 05:28am EDT
23 July 2021 | 1100 hrs | 132/2021

Total cruise passenger traffic during the second quarter of 2021 amounted to 23,437.

Cruise Passengers: Q2/2021

During the second quarter of 2021, there were 19 cruise liner calls in Malta. Transit passengers accounted for the absolute majority of total traffic, reaching 23,435 passengers. On average, every vessel that berthed in Malta carried 1,234 passengers (Table 1).

EU nationals comprised the largest share of total cruise passengers during the period under review, at 95.0 per cent. The major market was Italy with 15,955 passengers, accounting for 68.1 per cent of the total passengers. The total number of cruise passengers from Non-EU countries during the quarter under review stood at 1,175 (Table 1).

Female passengers amounted to 12,167 and comprised 51.9 per cent of the total traffic. The largest share of passengers, or 35.0 per cent, fell within the 40 to 59 age bracket, followed by the 20 to 39 category, at 27.0 per cent (Table1).

January-June 2021

During the first 6 months of the year, total cruise passengers stood at 31,403, a decrease of 21.8 per cent over 2020. Of these, 94.9 per cent came from EU Member States. The majority of the passengers were females amounting to 16,269 or 51.8 per cent of the total. Most passengers were between 40 and 59 years old, totalling 11,201. These were followed by passengers aged 20-39 years, reaching 8,614.

There were 28 cruise liner calls during the first two quarters of 2021, with an average of 1,122 passengers per vessel, compared to 9 calls and an average of 4,464 passengers per vessel in the comparitive period of 2020 (Table 2)

Chart 1. Total cruise passenger traffic

thousand passengers

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

J F M A M J J A S O N D

J F M A M J J

A S O N D

J F M A

M J

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2019

2020

2021

period

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Tourism and Education Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Cruise passengers by period and passenger characteristics

April-June

Characteristics

2019

20201

2021

Total traffic2

263,608

0

23,437

Transit

210,671

0

23,435

Landed

52,937

0

2

of which:

Passengers on cruise liners berthed in Gozo

2,421

0

0

Passengers staying overnight

8,419

0

1,110

Country of Nationality

EU

172,642

0

22,262

of which:

Belgium

1,622

0

178

Italy

27,704

0

15,955

France

14,072

0

2,162

Germany

52,551

0

2,107

Romania

813

0

396

Spain

9,603

0

241

Non-EU

90,966

0

1,175

of which:

Brazil

2,168

0

27

Republic of Moldova

49

0

25

Russian Federation

2,742

0

75

Switzerland

3,035

0

650

Ukraine

707

0

85

U.S.A.

38,731

0

37

Sex

Males

120,439

0

11,270

Females

143,169

0

12,167

Age group

0-19

27,845

0

5,140

20-39

31,909

0

6,338

40-59

79,489

0

8,195

60-79

113,583

0

3,536

80+

10,782

0

228

Cruise liner calls

130

0

19

1Owing to the COVID-19 situation, in 2020 there were no cruise liner calls from 10 March until 21 August.

  • See methodological note 3.

2

Table 2. Cruise passengers by period and passenger characteristics: Cumulative 2019-2021

Characteristics

January-June

Change

2019

20201

2021

2021/2020

Total traffic2:

341,659

40,175

31,403

-8,772

Transit

288,524

40,116

31,398

-8,718

Landed

53,135

59

5

-54

of which:

Passengers on cruise liners berthed in Gozo

2,421

0

0

0

Passengers staying overnight

8,419

893

1,110

217

Country of Nationality

EU

224,061

21,512

29,807

8,295

of which:

Belgium

2,071

160

187

27

Italy

46,358

9,179

21,809

12,630

France

23,018

4,283

3,021

-1,262

Germany

59,217

2,514

2,542

28

Romania

1,193

194

506

312

Spain

15,001

2,287

314

-1,973

Non-EU

117,598

18,663

1,596

-17,067

of which:

Brazil

3,932

1,709

40

-1,669

Republic of Moldova

108

29

32

3

Russian Federation

4,782

1,919

94

-1,825

Switzerland

4,061

361

868

507

Ukraine

1,265

538

128

-410

U.S.A.

43,783

2,794

97

-2,697

Sex:

Males

156,860

18,925

15,134

-3,791

Females

184,799

21,250

16,269

-4,981

Age group:

0-19

40,442

7,507

6,474

-1,033

20-39

45,459

7,761

8,614

853

40-59

103,988

12,988

11,201

-1,787

60-79

138,732

10,690

4,828

-5,862

80+

13,038

1,229

286

-943

Cruise liner calls

151

9

28

19

1Owing to the COVID-19 situation, in 2020 there were no cruise liner calls from 10 March until 21 August.

  • See methodological note 3.

3

Methodological Notes

1.

The data in this release is compiled on the basis of administrative records supplied by Transport Malta.

2.

Cruise liners calling at both Malta and Gozo during a single voyage are recorded as one cruise liner call.

3.

The majority of passengers embarking on cruise liners from Malta generally end their trip at the same destination.

Embarkations are therefore not included in total traffic figures, in order to avoid double counting. This measure was

adopted as from News Release no. 079/2013, dated 23 April 2013. The referred news release also includes figures for

2011 and 2012.

4.

For clarity, embarkation figures for the period under review are being provided:

Embarkations

2019

2020

2021

April-June

51,566

0

0

January-June

51,710

46

0

5.

Definitions:

Cruise passenger traffic: comprises transit passengers and passengers who land in Malta.

Embarkations: comprise all cruise passengers who are either Maltese or who are foreigners who arrive in Malta by

other means of transport.

Transit passengers: comprise all cruise passengers who arrive in and leave Malta on the same cruise ship.

Landed passengers: comprise all cruise passengers who arrive in Malta on a cruise ship and leave by other means

of transport, or alternatively, stay in Malta.

Passengers staying overnight: comprise passengers who spend at least one night in the Maltese Islands, either

onboard the cruise ship or on land.

Average number of passengers per vessel: computed by dividing total cruise passenger traffic by the number of

cruise liner calls.

6.

References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.

7.

More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:

https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/ConceptDetails.aspx?id=388

8.

A detailed news release calendar is available on:

https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx

4

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
