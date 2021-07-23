23 July 2021 | 1100 hrs | 132/2021

Total cruise passenger traffic during the second quarter of 2021 amounted to 23,437.

Cruise Passengers: Q2/2021

During the second quarter of 2021, there were 19 cruise liner calls in Malta. Transit passengers accounted for the absolute majority of total traffic, reaching 23,435 passengers. On average, every vessel that berthed in Malta carried 1,234 passengers (Table 1).

EU nationals comprised the largest share of total cruise passengers during the period under review, at 95.0 per cent. The major market was Italy with 15,955 passengers, accounting for 68.1 per cent of the total passengers. The total number of cruise passengers from Non-EU countries during the quarter under review stood at 1,175 (Table 1).

Female passengers amounted to 12,167 and comprised 51.9 per cent of the total traffic. The largest share of passengers, or 35.0 per cent, fell within the 40 to 59 age bracket, followed by the 20 to 39 category, at 27.0 per cent (Table1).

January-June 2021

During the first 6 months of the year, total cruise passengers stood at 31,403, a decrease of 21.8 per cent over 2020. Of these, 94.9 per cent came from EU Member States. The majority of the passengers were females amounting to 16,269 or 51.8 per cent of the total. Most passengers were between 40 and 59 years old, totalling 11,201. These were followed by passengers aged 20-39 years, reaching 8,614.

There were 28 cruise liner calls during the first two quarters of 2021, with an average of 1,122 passengers per vessel, compared to 9 calls and an average of 4,464 passengers per vessel in the comparitive period of 2020 (Table 2) 

Chart 1. Total cruise passenger traffic