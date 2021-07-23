|
Cruise Passengers: Q2/2021
23 July 2021 | 1100 hrs | 132/2021
Total cruise passenger traffic during the second quarter of 2021 amounted to 23,437.
During the second quarter of 2021, there were 19 cruise liner calls in Malta. Transit passengers accounted for the absolute majority of total traffic, reaching 23,435 passengers. On average, every vessel that berthed in Malta carried 1,234 passengers (Table 1).
EU nationals comprised the largest share of total cruise passengers during the period under review, at 95.0 per cent. The major market was Italy with 15,955 passengers, accounting for 68.1 per cent of the total passengers. The total number of cruise passengers from Non-EU countries during the quarter under review stood at 1,175 (Table 1).
Female passengers amounted to 12,167 and comprised 51.9 per cent of the total traffic. The largest share of passengers, or 35.0 per cent, fell within the 40 to 59 age bracket, followed by the 20 to 39 category, at 27.0 per cent (Table1).
January-June 2021
During the first 6 months of the year, total cruise passengers stood at 31,403, a decrease of 21.8 per cent over 2020. Of these, 94.9 per cent came from EU Member States. The majority of the passengers were females amounting to 16,269 or 51.8 per cent of the total. Most passengers were between 40 and 59 years old, totalling 11,201. These were followed by passengers aged 20-39 years, reaching 8,614.
There were 28 cruise liner calls during the first two quarters of 2021, with an average of 1,122 passengers per vessel, compared to 9 calls and an average of 4,464 passengers per vessel in the comparitive period of 2020 (Table 2)
Chart 1. Total cruise passenger traffic
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
|
J F M A M J J A S O N D
|
J F M A M J J
|
A S O N D
|
J F M A
|
M J
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
Table 1. Cruise passengers by period and passenger characteristics
|
|
|
April-June
|
|
Characteristics
|
|
|
|
2019
|
20201
|
2021
|
|
Total traffic2
|
263,608
|
0
|
23,437
|
Transit
|
210,671
|
0
|
23,435
|
Landed
|
52,937
|
0
|
2
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
Passengers on cruise liners berthed in Gozo
|
2,421
|
0
|
0
|
Passengers staying overnight
|
8,419
|
0
|
1,110
|
Country of Nationality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU
|
172,642
|
0
|
22,262
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
Belgium
|
1,622
|
0
|
178
|
Italy
|
27,704
|
0
|
15,955
|
France
|
14,072
|
0
|
2,162
|
Germany
|
52,551
|
0
|
2,107
|
Romania
|
813
|
0
|
396
|
Spain
|
9,603
|
0
|
241
|
Non-EU
|
90,966
|
0
|
1,175
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
2,168
|
0
|
27
|
Republic of Moldova
|
49
|
0
|
25
|
Russian Federation
|
2,742
|
0
|
75
|
Switzerland
|
3,035
|
0
|
650
|
Ukraine
|
707
|
0
|
85
|
U.S.A.
|
38,731
|
0
|
37
|
Sex
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
120,439
|
0
|
11,270
|
Females
|
143,169
|
0
|
12,167
|
Age group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0-19
|
27,845
|
0
|
5,140
|
20-39
|
31,909
|
0
|
6,338
|
40-59
|
79,489
|
0
|
8,195
|
60-79
|
113,583
|
0
|
3,536
|
80+
|
10,782
|
0
|
228
|
|
|
|
|
Cruise liner calls
|
130
|
0
|
19
|
|
|
|
1Owing to the COVID-19 situation, in 2020 there were no cruise liner calls from 10 March until 21 August.
-
See methodological note 3.
Table 2. Cruise passengers by period and passenger characteristics: Cumulative 2019-2021
|
Characteristics
|
|
January-June
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
20201
|
2021
|
2021/2020
|
|
Total traffic2:
|
341,659
|
40,175
|
31,403
|
-8,772
|
Transit
|
288,524
|
40,116
|
31,398
|
-8,718
|
Landed
|
53,135
|
59
|
5
|
-54
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
Passengers on cruise liners berthed in Gozo
|
2,421
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Passengers staying overnight
|
8,419
|
893
|
1,110
|
217
|
Country of Nationality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU
|
224,061
|
21,512
|
29,807
|
8,295
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
Belgium
|
2,071
|
160
|
187
|
27
|
Italy
|
46,358
|
9,179
|
21,809
|
12,630
|
France
|
23,018
|
4,283
|
3,021
|
-1,262
|
Germany
|
59,217
|
2,514
|
2,542
|
28
|
Romania
|
1,193
|
194
|
506
|
312
|
Spain
|
15,001
|
2,287
|
314
|
-1,973
|
Non-EU
|
117,598
|
18,663
|
1,596
|
-17,067
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
3,932
|
1,709
|
40
|
-1,669
|
Republic of Moldova
|
108
|
29
|
32
|
3
|
Russian Federation
|
4,782
|
1,919
|
94
|
-1,825
|
Switzerland
|
4,061
|
361
|
868
|
507
|
Ukraine
|
1,265
|
538
|
128
|
-410
|
U.S.A.
|
43,783
|
2,794
|
97
|
-2,697
|
Sex:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
156,860
|
18,925
|
15,134
|
-3,791
|
Females
|
184,799
|
21,250
|
16,269
|
-4,981
|
Age group:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0-19
|
40,442
|
7,507
|
6,474
|
-1,033
|
20-39
|
45,459
|
7,761
|
8,614
|
853
|
40-59
|
103,988
|
12,988
|
11,201
|
-1,787
|
60-79
|
138,732
|
10,690
|
4,828
|
-5,862
|
80+
|
13,038
|
1,229
|
286
|
-943
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cruise liner calls
|
151
|
9
|
28
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
1Owing to the COVID-19 situation, in 2020 there were no cruise liner calls from 10 March until 21 August.
-
See methodological note 3.
Methodological Notes
|
1.
|
The data in this release is compiled on the basis of administrative records supplied by Transport Malta.
|
|
2.
|
Cruise liners calling at both Malta and Gozo during a single voyage are recorded as one cruise liner call.
|
|
3.
|
The majority of passengers embarking on cruise liners from Malta generally end their trip at the same destination.
|
|
Embarkations are therefore not included in total traffic figures, in order to avoid double counting. This measure was
|
|
adopted as from News Release no. 079/2013, dated 23 April 2013. The referred news release also includes figures for
|
|
2011 and 2012.
|
|
|
|
4.
|
For clarity, embarkation figures for the period under review are being provided:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Embarkations
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April-June
|
|
51,566
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June
|
|
51,710
|
46
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Definitions:
|
|
|
|
|
●
|
Cruise passenger traffic: comprises transit passengers and passengers who land in Malta.
|
|
|
●
|
Embarkations: comprise all cruise passengers who are either Maltese or who are foreigners who arrive in Malta by
|
|
|
other means of transport.
|
|
|
|
|
●
|
Transit passengers: comprise all cruise passengers who arrive in and leave Malta on the same cruise ship.
|
|
●
|
Landed passengers: comprise all cruise passengers who arrive in Malta on a cruise ship and leave by other means
|
|
|
of transport, or alternatively, stay in Malta.
|
|
|
|
|
●
|
Passengers staying overnight: comprise passengers who spend at least one night in the Maltese Islands, either
|
|
|
onboard the cruise ship or on land.
|
|
|
|
|
●
|
Average number of passengers per vessel: computed by dividing total cruise passenger traffic by the number of
|
|
|
cruise liner calls.
|
|
|
|
6.
|
References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.
|
|
|
7.
|
More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:
|
|
|
|
https://metadata.nso.gov.mt/ConceptDetails.aspx?id=388
|
|
|
8.
|
A detailed news release calendar is available on:
|
|
|
|
https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx
|
Disclaimer
