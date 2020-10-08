Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

​Electricity Supply: 2015-2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:10am EDT

08 October 2020 | 1100 hrs | 161/2020

In 2019, the supply of electricity amounted to 2,653.7 GWh, an increase of 4.8 per cent when compared to previous year.

Electricity Supply: 2015-2019

During 2019, the electricity supply in Malta comprised net generation from power plants (67.8 per cent), supply from net imports (24.0 per cent) and renewable sources (8.2 per cent) (Table 1 and Chart 1).

In 2019, the gross production consisting of the electricity supplied from power plants and from renewables amounted to 2,076 GWh. The month of August featured the highest amount of gross production with 220.2 GWh (Table 2).

Electricity production from power plants registered an increase of 5.4 per cent when compared to previous year amounting to 1,858 GWh (Table 3). Energy harvesting from renewable sources registered an increase of 10.2 per cent, reaching 218.1 GWh in 2019. Most of the renewable energy (97.0 per cent) was produced from photovoltaic panels (Table 4).

During 2019, a total of 656.8 GWh were imported through the interconnector, registering an increase of 4.0 per cent when compared to previous year (Table 5).

The month of August (283.6 GWh) had the highest amount of electricity supplied during 2019 with a share of 10.7 per cent. This was followed by the month of July (279.3 GWh) having a share of 10.5 per cent from the amount of electricity supplied (Table 6).

The months of July and August featured the highest electricity demand, registering 504 MW and 485

MW respectively during 2019. The highest annual average demand was registered in 2019 with 414

MW, an increase of 6.9 per cent when compared to previous year (Table 7).

In 2019, emissions from power plant sources increased by 6.0 per cent over the situation in 2018 (Table 8 and Chart 2)

Compiled by: Regional, Geospatial, Energy and Transport Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Electricity supply by year

megawatt-hours (MWh)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019p

a

+

Power Plants

1,203,236

720,834

1,479,721

1,763,485

1,857,984

b

+

Renewable sources

101,693

136,251

172,059

197,833

218,059

c=(a+b)

Gross production

1,304,929

857,085

1,651,779

1,961,318

2,076,043

d

-

Own use (Power Plants)

63,901

50,542

49,262

50,210

58,623

e=(c-d)

Net production

1,241,028

806,543

1,602,517

1,911,108

2,017,420

f

+

Imports (balance)

1,053,981

1,526,689

897,066

631,293

656,756

g

-

Exports (balance)

0

0

35,695

10,549

20,451

h=(e+f-g)

Electricity supply

2,295,009

2,333,231

2,463,888

2,531,852

2,653,725

  • Provisional

Notes:

1.

In 2015 the electricity supplied to the network comprised the local generation from the Marsa and Delimara power stations, partly imported via the Sicily-Malta interconnector which was put in service in March 2015. From 2017, the electricity supplied was generated from Enemalta plants at Delimara and Marsa, D3 Power Generation Ltd and Electrogas Malta Ltd plants at Delimara and partly imported via the Sicily-Malta interconnector.

  1. Electricity exports through the Malta-Sicily Interconnector started in 2017.
  2. Renewable energy is produced from photovoltaic panels, micro wind turbines and Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plants.
  3. Own use is the electricity used by power station auxiliaries directly related to generation and including that used in fuel handling plant, cooling water plant, power station services, heating, lighting, workshops and administrative buildings directly associated with the power station during both on-load and off-load periods.
  4. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Source: Enemalta plc, Energy and Water Agency (EWA) and Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS).

Gigawatt-hours (GWh)

Chart 1. Total electricity supply in Malta by type and year

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

year

Renewable sources

Net imports¹

Power plants excluding own use

Total electricity supply

  • net imports = imports - exports

2

Table 2. Gross production of electricity by month and year

megawatt-hours (MWh)

Month

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019p

January

191,458

70,204

84,174

115,296

184,227

February

175,919

56,424

67,944

157,431

142,703

March

175,282

57,499

79,038

119,551

149,152

April

107,553

55,696

107,885

106,885

152,565

May

92,320

54,593

100,228

164,375

170,456

June

80,687

67,932

154,616

161,261

194,226

July

107,619

97,066

180,176

218,848

202,508

August

103,205

100,779

208,922

220,110

220,238

September

81,771

86,328

229,774

192,119

174,651

October

76,351

80,894

187,882

173,928

170,319

November

45,072

62,312

101,550

170,255

142,428

December

67,692

67,357

149,590

161,259

172,571

Total

1,304,929

857,085

1,651,779

1,961,318

2,076,043

  • Provisional Notes:
    1. Gross production consists of the electricity supplied from power plants and from renewable sources.
    2. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Source: Enemalta plc, Energy and Water Agency (EWA) and Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS).

Table 3. Electricity production from power plants by month and year

megawatt-hours (MWh)

Month

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

January

186,105

62,558

75,771

105,053

172,879

February

170,282

47,626

57,515

147,372

131,577

March

168,577

45,967

63,829

100,857

128,381

April

99,058

42,638

91,918

87,530

131,083

May

82,643

40,154

82,163

143,001

147,025

June

70,439

54,007

136,246

139,150

169,887

July

96,595

81,595

160,986

196,913

178,342

August

91,956

86,214

191,138

200,565

198,805

September

71,031

74,700

213,855

175,846

156,756

October

67,572

70,631

174,624

160,000

155,010

November

37,777

54,655

91,880

158,588

129,676

December

61,202

60,090

139,795

148,610

158,563

Total

1,203,236

720,834

1,479,721

1,763,485

1,857,984

Notes:

  1. In 2015 the electricity supplied to the network comprised the local generation from the Marsa and Delimara power stations, partly imported via the Sicily-Malta interconnector which was put in service in March 2015. From 2017, the electricity supplied was generated from Enemalta plants at Delimara and Marsa, D3 Power Generation Ltd and Electrogas Malta Ltd plants at Delimara and partly imported via the Sicily-Malta interconnector.
  2. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Source: Enemalta plc and Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS).

3

Table 4. Estimated electricity production from renewable sources by month and year

megawatt-hours (MWh)

Month

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019p

January

5,352

7,646

8,403

10,243

11,348

February

5,637

8,798

10,429

10,059

11,126

March

6,706

11,532

15,209

18,694

20,771

April

8,495

13,058

15,967

19,355

21,482

May

9,677

14,439

18,065

21,374

23,431

June

10,248

13,925

18,370

22,111

24,339

July

11,024

15,471

19,190

21,935

24,166

August

11,249

14,565

17,783

19,545

21,433

September

10,740

11,629

15,919

16,273

17,895

October

8,780

10,263

13,258

13,928

15,309

November

7,295

7,657

9,670

11,667

12,752

December

6,490

7,268

9,795

12,649

14,008

Total

101,693

136,251

172,059

197,833

218,059

of which generated from:

Photovoltaic panels

94,990

127,886

162,263

188,819

211,600

Other sources

6,703

8,365

9,796

9,014

6,459

  • Provisional Notes:
    1. Renewable energy is produced from photovoltaic panels, micro wind turbines and Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plants.
    2. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Source: Energy and Water Agency (EWA).

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 09:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05:20aNOKIA OYJ : publishes call to action to deliver an ethical and sustainable 5G future
PU
05:20aAIRBUS : Since its launch in May 2008, the Airbus Foundation has facilitated more than 78 relief or goodwill flights to ...
PU
05:20aThe Abertis Chairs present the Abertis Awards for Infrastructure and Road Safety in France and Brazil
PU
05:20aSUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE : Investment in disruptive technologies
PU
05:20aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : sees Q3 operating profit up 58% after sales grow 6.5%
AQ
05:18aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Mohegan-led consortium offers 150 million euros for Greek casino licence
RE
05:18aBOEING : built Space Force Satellite Passes Design Review
AQ
05:18aExcitement builds as S. Korea firm behind BTS nears IPO
AQ
05:18aGKN Aerospace leading smart manufacturing project to increase productivity
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack 75 billion pounds mortgage mystery
3SÜDZUCKER AG : SÜDZUCKER : Suedzucker's second-quarter earnings surge two-fold on sugar, biofuels strength
4AMS AG : AMS : announces exclusion of subscription rights in relation to a potential placement of Convertible ..
5TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : – Q3 2020 Revenue Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group