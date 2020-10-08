|
Electricity Supply: 2015-2019
In 2019, the supply of electricity amounted to 2,653.7 GWh, an increase of 4.8 per cent when compared to previous year.
During 2019, the electricity supply in Malta comprised net generation from power plants (67.8 per cent), supply from net imports (24.0 per cent) and renewable sources (8.2 per cent) (Table 1 and Chart 1).
In 2019, the gross production consisting of the electricity supplied from power plants and from renewables amounted to 2,076 GWh. The month of August featured the highest amount of gross production with 220.2 GWh (Table 2).
Electricity production from power plants registered an increase of 5.4 per cent when compared to previous year amounting to 1,858 GWh (Table 3). Energy harvesting from renewable sources registered an increase of 10.2 per cent, reaching 218.1 GWh in 2019. Most of the renewable energy (97.0 per cent) was produced from photovoltaic panels (Table 4).
During 2019, a total of 656.8 GWh were imported through the interconnector, registering an increase of 4.0 per cent when compared to previous year (Table 5).
The month of August (283.6 GWh) had the highest amount of electricity supplied during 2019 with a share of 10.7 per cent. This was followed by the month of July (279.3 GWh) having a share of 10.5 per cent from the amount of electricity supplied (Table 6).
The months of July and August featured the highest electricity demand, registering 504 MW and 485
MW respectively during 2019. The highest annual average demand was registered in 2019 with 414
MW, an increase of 6.9 per cent when compared to previous year (Table 7).
In 2019, emissions from power plant sources increased by 6.0 per cent over the situation in 2018 (Table 8 and Chart 2)
Table 1. Electricity supply by year
megawatt-hours (MWh)
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019p
|
a
|
+
|
Power Plants
|
1,203,236
|
720,834
|
1,479,721
|
1,763,485
|
1,857,984
|
b
|
+
|
Renewable sources
|
101,693
|
136,251
|
172,059
|
197,833
|
218,059
|
c=(a+b)
|
|
Gross production
|
1,304,929
|
857,085
|
1,651,779
|
1,961,318
|
2,076,043
|
d
|
-
|
Own use (Power Plants)
|
63,901
|
50,542
|
49,262
|
50,210
|
58,623
|
e=(c-d)
|
|
Net production
|
1,241,028
|
806,543
|
1,602,517
|
1,911,108
|
2,017,420
|
f
|
+
|
Imports (balance)
|
1,053,981
|
1,526,689
|
897,066
|
631,293
|
656,756
|
g
|
-
|
Exports (balance)
|
0
|
0
|
35,695
|
10,549
|
20,451
|
h=(e+f-g)
|
|
Electricity supply
|
2,295,009
|
2,333,231
|
2,463,888
|
2,531,852
|
2,653,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In 2015 the electricity supplied to the network comprised the local generation from the Marsa and Delimara power stations, partly imported via the Sicily-Malta interconnector which was put in service in March 2015. From 2017, the electricity supplied was generated from Enemalta plants at Delimara and Marsa, D3 Power Generation Ltd and Electrogas Malta Ltd plants at Delimara and partly imported via the Sicily-Malta interconnector.
-
Electricity exports through the Malta-Sicily Interconnector started in 2017.
-
Renewable energy is produced from photovoltaic panels, micro wind turbines and Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plants.
-
Own use is the electricity used by power station auxiliaries directly related to generation and including that used in fuel handling plant, cooling water plant, power station services, heating, lighting, workshops and administrative buildings directly associated with the power station during both on-load and off-load periods.
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Source: Enemalta plc, Energy and Water Agency (EWA) and Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS).
Chart 1. Total electricity supply in Malta by type and year
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewable sources
|
|
Net imports¹
|
|
Power plants excluding own use
|
|
|
Total electricity supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
net imports = imports - exports
Table 2. Gross production of electricity by month and year
|
|
|
|
|
|
megawatt-hours (MWh)
|
Month
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019p
|
January
|
191,458
|
70,204
|
84,174
|
115,296
|
184,227
|
February
|
175,919
|
56,424
|
67,944
|
157,431
|
142,703
|
March
|
175,282
|
57,499
|
79,038
|
119,551
|
149,152
|
April
|
107,553
|
55,696
|
107,885
|
106,885
|
152,565
|
May
|
92,320
|
54,593
|
100,228
|
164,375
|
170,456
|
June
|
80,687
|
67,932
|
154,616
|
161,261
|
194,226
|
July
|
107,619
|
97,066
|
180,176
|
218,848
|
202,508
|
August
|
103,205
|
100,779
|
208,922
|
220,110
|
220,238
|
September
|
81,771
|
86,328
|
229,774
|
192,119
|
174,651
|
October
|
76,351
|
80,894
|
187,882
|
173,928
|
170,319
|
November
|
45,072
|
62,312
|
101,550
|
170,255
|
142,428
|
December
|
67,692
|
67,357
|
149,590
|
161,259
|
172,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,304,929
|
857,085
|
1,651,779
|
1,961,318
|
2,076,043
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross production consists of the electricity supplied from power plants and from renewable sources.
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Source: Enemalta plc, Energy and Water Agency (EWA) and Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS).
Table 3. Electricity production from power plants by month and year
|
|
|
|
|
|
megawatt-hours (MWh)
|
Month
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
186,105
|
62,558
|
75,771
|
105,053
|
172,879
|
February
|
170,282
|
47,626
|
57,515
|
147,372
|
131,577
|
March
|
168,577
|
45,967
|
63,829
|
100,857
|
128,381
|
April
|
99,058
|
42,638
|
91,918
|
87,530
|
131,083
|
May
|
82,643
|
40,154
|
82,163
|
143,001
|
147,025
|
June
|
70,439
|
54,007
|
136,246
|
139,150
|
169,887
|
July
|
96,595
|
81,595
|
160,986
|
196,913
|
178,342
|
August
|
91,956
|
86,214
|
191,138
|
200,565
|
198,805
|
September
|
71,031
|
74,700
|
213,855
|
175,846
|
156,756
|
October
|
67,572
|
70,631
|
174,624
|
160,000
|
155,010
|
November
|
37,777
|
54,655
|
91,880
|
158,588
|
129,676
|
December
|
61,202
|
60,090
|
139,795
|
148,610
|
158,563
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,203,236
|
720,834
|
1,479,721
|
1,763,485
|
1,857,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
In 2015 the electricity supplied to the network comprised the local generation from the Marsa and Delimara power stations, partly imported via the Sicily-Malta interconnector which was put in service in March 2015. From 2017, the electricity supplied was generated from Enemalta plants at Delimara and Marsa, D3 Power Generation Ltd and Electrogas Malta Ltd plants at Delimara and partly imported via the Sicily-Malta interconnector.
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Source: Enemalta plc and Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS).
Table 4. Estimated electricity production from renewable sources by month and year
megawatt-hours (MWh)
|
Month
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019p
|
January
|
5,352
|
7,646
|
8,403
|
10,243
|
11,348
|
February
|
5,637
|
8,798
|
10,429
|
10,059
|
11,126
|
March
|
6,706
|
11,532
|
15,209
|
18,694
|
20,771
|
April
|
8,495
|
13,058
|
15,967
|
19,355
|
21,482
|
May
|
9,677
|
14,439
|
18,065
|
21,374
|
23,431
|
June
|
10,248
|
13,925
|
18,370
|
22,111
|
24,339
|
July
|
11,024
|
15,471
|
19,190
|
21,935
|
24,166
|
August
|
11,249
|
14,565
|
17,783
|
19,545
|
21,433
|
September
|
10,740
|
11,629
|
15,919
|
16,273
|
17,895
|
October
|
8,780
|
10,263
|
13,258
|
13,928
|
15,309
|
November
|
7,295
|
7,657
|
9,670
|
11,667
|
12,752
|
December
|
6,490
|
7,268
|
9,795
|
12,649
|
14,008
|
Total
|
101,693
|
136,251
|
172,059
|
197,833
|
218,059
|
of which generated from:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Photovoltaic panels
|
94,990
|
127,886
|
162,263
|
188,819
|
211,600
|
Other sources
|
6,703
|
8,365
|
9,796
|
9,014
|
6,459
-
-
Renewable energy is produced from photovoltaic panels, micro wind turbines and Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plants.
-
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Source: Energy and Water Agency (EWA).
|
|