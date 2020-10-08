08 October 2020 | 1100 hrs | 161/2020

In 2019, the supply of electricity amounted to 2,653.7 GWh, an increase of 4.8 per cent when compared to previous year.

Electricity Supply: 2015-2019

During 2019, the electricity supply in Malta comprised net generation from power plants (67.8 per cent), supply from net imports (24.0 per cent) and renewable sources (8.2 per cent) (Table 1 and Chart 1).

In 2019, the gross production consisting of the electricity supplied from power plants and from renewables amounted to 2,076 GWh. The month of August featured the highest amount of gross production with 220.2 GWh (Table 2).

Electricity production from power plants registered an increase of 5.4 per cent when compared to previous year amounting to 1,858 GWh (Table 3). Energy harvesting from renewable sources registered an increase of 10.2 per cent, reaching 218.1 GWh in 2019. Most of the renewable energy (97.0 per cent) was produced from photovoltaic panels (Table 4).

During 2019, a total of 656.8 GWh were imported through the interconnector, registering an increase of 4.0 per cent when compared to previous year (Table 5).

The month of August (283.6 GWh) had the highest amount of electricity supplied during 2019 with a share of 10.7 per cent. This was followed by the month of July (279.3 GWh) having a share of 10.5 per cent from the amount of electricity supplied (Table 6).

The months of July and August featured the highest electricity demand, registering 504 MW and 485

MW respectively during 2019. The highest annual average demand was registered in 2019 with 414

MW, an increase of 6.9 per cent when compared to previous year (Table 7).

In 2019, emissions from power plant sources increased by 6.0 per cent over the situation in 2018 (Table 8 and Chart 2) 