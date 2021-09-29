​FOCUS | Vegar's experience as an intern at Shearwater

Choosing mechanical engineering was a no-brainer for me because the study involves everything from creative design and prototyping to mechatronics and coding. There is little you can't do as a mechanical engineer if you are willing to learn and work hard. My dream is to be involved in all the stages of product development and really see ideas become reality.

At the start of this summer, I was introduced to the mechanical team at Shearwater's office in Høvik. Before long I was 3D modelling and comparing ideas for prototypes, 3D printing and doing calculations on different solutions. When I started here, the team was in the middle of testing and designing a new product solution. I was asked to explore solutions to a specific problem, and I was able to use methods and principles from my study to explore different designs and ideas. With good help from the rest of the team we were able to eliminate some ideas and choose some to continue working on.